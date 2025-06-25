Walmart recalls one of its popular items across the US amid deadly Listeria outbreak

The recall was issued amid reports of multiple deaths and over a dozen illnesses across 13 states.

Ready-to-eat meals are convenient, but a lot of people often debate whether they're healthy or not. Now, such instant meals sold at Walmart and Kroger stores have been recalled amid an ongoing investigation into a deadly Listeria outbreak by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. According to the official press release, three deaths and 17 cases of illness have been reported across 13 states due to listeria poisoning. Consumers are advised to discard FreshRealm's Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo products recently bought from chain retailers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said that multiple FreshRealm establishments are recalling chicken fettuccine alfredo products that were potentially contaminated with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes, which causes Listeriosis. The official press release from Fresh Realm reads: "Out of an abundance of caution, FreshRealm is recalling the product while the investigation proceeds." The products affected were produced prior to June 17, 2025, and are available in stores under brand names, “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE, MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE, HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo.

Furthermore, the products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label and carry the establishment number “EST. P-50784,” "EST. P-47770," or “EST. P-47718,” which are printed on the side of the packaging, as per KTLA.

Walmart and Kroger are recalling FreshRealm chicken alfredo meals after a Listeria outbreak linked to multiple illnesses, deaths and one fetal loss. https://t.co/Kz9OQvEDQc — WFMY News 2 (@WFMY) June 22, 2025

Walmart shoppers or consumers who have purchased the products from other stores are advised to destroy the products immediately or return them to the store for a full refund.

According to the USDA press release, the FSIS, its public health partners, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are investigating the outbreak linked to the recall. As of June 18 2025, the outbreak has caused illnesses in 17 people in 13 states and out of the 17 people affected, 16 were hospitalized, as per the CDC release.

Furthermore, three reported deaths and the loss of an unborn child associated with the outbreak were confirmed by an FSIS spokesperson, Bailey McWilliams, to USA TODAY. The USDA release warns that Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which is described as a serious infection that can potentially be fatal for vulnerable groups, including older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

The potential symptoms of listeriosis include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and sometimes convulsions preceded by diarrhea. In serious cases, an invasive infection can lead to life-threatening infections, especially in pregnant women, and can lead to miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or infection of the newborn. Thus, consumers are advised to promptly discard any of the affected products and take all necessary precautions.