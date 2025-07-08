ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal

The co-founders of Dino Don got the shark that they always wanted on board.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the dinosaurs and the co-founder of Dino Don making the pitch (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the dinosaurs and the co-founder of Dino Don making the pitch (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs on "Shark Tank" go to great lengths to make an impact with creative pitches for innovative products. This includes coming to the stage on unicycles and bringing animals to the sets. But the husband and wife duo of Dino Don Lessem and Val Jones had a lot of help from their life-sized robotic dinosaurs on the set. The co-founders of "Dino Don" showed off their product by making a demonstration that nearly made the Sharks scream. In the end, they managed to get a $500,000 deal with Mark Cuban, who they had been eyeing even before they got to the show.

Screensot showing Lessem revealing the back of his tshirt and Mark Cuban's reaction to it (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screensot showing Lessem revealing the back of his tshirt and Mark Cuban's reaction to it (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

They were seeking $500,000 for 10% of their business. They start with the story about how big Lessem is in the dinosaur world, and how he worked on big fossil excavations and Jurassic movies. They then turned to their two life-sized robotic dinosaurs. While talking about the species of T Rex, the robot roared and scared the entire panel.

Screenshot showing the two giant dinosaurs on the set (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the two giant dinosaurs on the set (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

The co-founders shared that they were the largest supplier of robotic dinosaurs in the U.S, and they do tours to zoos and museums with an “entourage”. They explain that their show increases traffic by 15%-50% at the venues and helps them boost revenue. They further share that on average, a dinosaur costs $5,000 to make, and they rent them to zoos and museums. Since COVID-19 hurt their business, Lessem shares that he wants to establish a gate-sharing program with the venues to generate more revenue. They shared that they did $1.8 million in 2020, and projected to do $3 million in the next year.

Screenshot showing the co-founders talking to the Sharks (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing the co-founders talking to the Sharks (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

While they were confident about the economics of the gate-sharing model, the sharks weren't intrigued. "No way! That's not how it works. I mean, look, you've got to give me real numbers. I don't believe that," Kevin O'Leary said. He further added that the company was "all over the map" and the numbers didn't make sense, so he was out. Daymond John followed O'Leary's lead, and soon Lori Greiner went out as well.

Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)
Screenshot showing O'Leary talking to the entrepreneurs (Image source: YouTube/Shark Tank Global)

However, Cuban was still interested. He offered the couple $500,000 but for 25% of the company as he felt it would need a lot of work to make things work. At this point, Robert Herjavec bowed out of a deal, calling Cuban's offer "generous." After conferring with Jones, Lessem accepted Cuban's deal and revealed that they always wanted Cuban on board, by showing him the back of their t-shirts. 

According to the Shark Tank Blog, Dino Don got an update on the show later, where the couple shared that the company had grown from 150 to over 400 robots since their appearance on "Shark Tank". Cuban further added that the company was on course to do $10 million in a year or two. 

More on Market Realist:

'Shark Tank' contestants made Robert Herjavec roll around the set before getting a $900,000 deal

'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet

'Shark Tank' contestants bring canned air as their product, end up with a million dollar deal

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'shut the front door, girl' after hearing the value of her violin set
The instrument originally belonged to the guest's grandfather who suffered a horrific injury.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player mistakes Paris for a country in awkward TV moment: 'A new type of fail'
The contestant's wife seemed embarassed at that point of time, and worried as well.
7 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring robotic dinosaurs to the show, walk away with a life-changing deal
The co-founders of Dino Don got the shark that they always wanted on board.
8 hours ago
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
WALMART
Walmart shopper complains 'you can't even get socks' after noticing the safety measure at stores
One can understand why the measure is in place but the shopper was having none of it.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice
"My husband and I definitely noticed it! We had to rewind it a few times," a fan reacted.
10 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant breaks down in tears after meeting her inspiration and getting $200,000 deal
All of the sharks agreed that she had a great product and the drive to be successful a businesswoman.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring along their furry friend during the pitch and win a $100,000 deal
It's possible that the dog played a little part in making it easier for them to get a deal.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant has a wild dance celebration after his wife helps him win a car
Without the help of his wife, the contestant would have gone home empty-handed.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers just $400 for a map that the guest hoped to sell for $15,000
The pawn store owner had a valid point since the item the guest had brought had numerous issues.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her
The contestant got the first part of the puzzle right but wasn't able to solve it in time.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
"It's a lady's robe. A robe from 1750 is a very rare robe. The only other ones I know of this type, you'd have to go to Beijing," the appraiser said.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
Harvey also got other hilarious answers, but nothing could match the woman's sass.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
The Gronkowski family is famous for their contributions to America's sporting culture.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 5 million-year-old fossilized whale bone — Rick Harrison pays her just $130
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 5 million-year-old fossilized whale bone — Rick Harrison pays her just $130
The expert said that the fossil was well preserved but still wasn't something extraordinary.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it's lot more than I thought' after hearing the value of her jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it's lot more than I thought' after hearing the value of her jewelry
The expert revealed that the jewel was from the late-Victorian era with an exceedingly rare stone.
3 days ago
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant loses out on $1 million prize after Ryan Seacrest teases big win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant loses out on $1 million prize after Ryan Seacrest teases big win
"I wouldn't have gotten this one at all. I only got "of the curve," but that was it," a fan said.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring canned air as their product, end up with a million dollar deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring canned air as their product, end up with a million dollar deal
All of the other sharks said no to the entrepreneurs, but Mr. Wonderful saw value in the product.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player gasps in disbelief after she ended up winning two prizes in a single game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player gasps in disbelief after she ended up winning two prizes in a single game
The contestant might not have expected to even be on stage, let alone play such a great game.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's dog makes a debut on the show and fans are here for it
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's dog makes a debut on the show and fans are here for it
Everyone in the studio loved the four-legged superstar who stole the show for a few seconds.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant says yes to Barbara Corcoran's deal — and all it took was just 5 seconds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant says yes to Barbara Corcoran's deal — and all it took was just 5 seconds
The founder of "Eat Your Flowers"just couldn't refuse the offer despite having others on the table.
4 days ago