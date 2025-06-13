ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal

The presentation from the founders of "Bear Minimum" managed to move multiple Sharks.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing a bear on Shark Tank and Kevin O'Leary's reaction to the gimmick (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing a bear on Shark Tank and Kevin O'Leary's reaction to the gimmick (Cover image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

"Shark Tank" investors are known to be the most ruthless and intimidating presence on the show for entrepreneurs, but when a founder brought a different beast to the sets, things turned out to be hilarious. While one may never know who would win in a 'bear vs shark' fight, fans of "Shark Tank" got to see them together on the show during Heidi and Cory Santiago's pitch for "Bear Minimum." The loving couple and co-founders pulled off a unique gimmick to grab the attention of the Sharks while presenting their innovative cookware for campers, the 'Bear Bow.' While the presentation made the sharks laugh, their story moved them as well. In the end, the duo walked out with a $100,000 investment from the show's guest judge, Jamie Siminoff.

Screenshot showing the bear high-fiving Daymond John (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the bear high-fiving Daymond John (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

In the episode, Heidi and Cory entered the Tank seeking $100,000 for 20% of their business. They brought their business partner, Tim Krauss, too, dressed in a bear costume to pitch their product, the Bear Bowl, a lightweight, collapsible cooking pot designed for camping. In their presentation, they explained how traditional camping cookware is bulky and hard to pack, unlike their cookware, which folds flat, making it easy to carry. They added that the company uses flame-resistant, food-grade material that can handle heat up to 550°F.

After their presentation, Kevin O’Leary made the first move, asking if the product was protected. Cory answered the question, saying that they had a utility patent pending. Mark Cuban then asked about sales, and Cory explained they raised over $40,000 from a Kickstarter campaign, as the product hadn't hit the market at the time. When asked about their background, the co-founders shared the emotional story of their struggles. They told the Sharks about how they brought a product to market in 2008, but their overseas partner ripped them off, taking all their money and inventory. Instead of going bankrupt, they shared that Heidi took up five jobs to support the family while Cory worked on Bear Minimum during the day and drove for Lyft at night.

Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making the pitch (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing the entrepreneurs making the pitch (Image source: YouTube | Sony Pictures Television)

While the Sharks were moved by the story, not everyone was keen on making an investment. O'Leary went out first, saying it wasn't a market for him. "So guys, I never go to places where there isn't 24-hour room service, and the idea of going outside and being bitten by stuff is crazy. I would never use this product, so I'm out," he said. Mark Cuban was the next Shark to drop out as he didn't find the couple to be hardcore business people. Next was Lori Greiner, who dropped out because she didn't like the camping niche. However, Siminoff seemed interested in the company as he appreciated the couple's grit. He thought the market had potential and offered $100,000 for 25% equity. "You should say yes right now!" Cuban suggested after the guest Shark made the offer.

Screenshot showing Siminoff making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)
Screenshot showing Siminoff making an offer (Image source: YouTube/Sony Pictures Television)

When the couple asked if there was anyone else interested, Daymond John jumped in and acknowledged the couple's resilience. He then made an offer of $100,000 but for 33.3% equity. After a quick discussion, Heidi and Cory went back to Siminoff and accepted his offer.

 

According to the Shark Tank Blog, Bear Minimum is still in business, and they have expanded their product range as well. The company's revenue is estimated to be between $80,000 and $100,000 as of 2024, as per the publication.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans give verdict on Ryan Seacrest's first season and it's just what we expected
Many who didn't like Seacrest at first seemed to have come around through the season.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book
The guest couldn't believe her ears when she heard that her old gift from a friend was worth $10,000.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants brought a 'bear' to the set and walked away with a life-changing deal
The presentation from the founders of "Bear Minimum" managed to move multiple Sharks.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refuses to sell her family heirloom even if it was 'worth a million'
While the expert on the BBC show did his duty of sharing an appraisal, the guest did not budge.
9 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a brand new Ford SUV after solving a near impossible puzzle
Fans couldn't believe how quickly the contestant solved the Bonus Round puzzle.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets a $300,000 deal for his impressive pitch about saving houseplants
The entrepreneur was called a clever negotiator by all sharks although most of them dropped out.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I wasn't expecting that' after hearing value of her Grandpa's drawings
The guest was in tears after learning that her family's prized possession was worth over $100,000.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest refused to sell his 'estate sale junk' after expert told him about its value
The guest got incredibly lucky to find a Benny Andrews painting while looking at junk.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items
The guest was shocked to learn that someone would pay $20,000 for Queen Victoria's undergarments.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $45,000 for a guitar — but it still wasn't enough
The guest's family heirloom turned out to be exactly as valuable as he thought.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest falls on expert after he revealed her artifact was fake: 'You're joking...'
The guest who assumed it was an ancient Chinese artifact said it felt like 'a stab to the heart'
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges work out with a firehose, ends up winning $250,000 deal
While all the sharks burned calories, most were unwilling to burn their money.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison shows off a wooden telephone more expensive than an iPhone
In an interview with CNET's Patrick Colin, Harrison showed off his vintage tech items.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says her late husband 'would be so happy' after hearing value of his 1875 cup
The item, which didn't seem too useful as a cup, turned out to be a significant piece of history.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer
The player had everyone on the edge of their seats as time was running out.
4 days ago
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper warns after noticing what was inside the box of crackers: 'Had one eaten...'
The member complained that the store had half-eaten boxes of food on the shelves for customers.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the real value of her $12 basketball cards
The owner of Michael Jordan's three rookie cards from 1986 to 1987, who got them for $12, was hoping to get $1,000 for the set.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice trembles after hearing the value of her grandma's 125-year-old ring
The ring with a rare Kashmir Sapphire turned out to be worth a lot more than the guest anticipated.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant made Ryan Seacrest reveal his secret fear before losing a car
The host once again got candid to open up about one of his greatest fears.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
The guest's $1,500 investment went up by nearly 10 times in value.
5 days ago