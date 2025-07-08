ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out a major error that even the show producers failed to notice

"My husband and I definitely noticed it! We had to rewind it a few times," a fan reacted.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Vanna White and contestants 'Wheel of Fortune'(Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)
Vanna White and contestants 'Wheel of Fortune'(Cover Image Source: YouTube| Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants are known to make hilarious blunders sometimes, and even the hosts are slammed for their gaffes. But there are rare instances when the production team's errors lead to awkward situations. In one such episode, 'blind editing' was caught by vigilant fans, and the clip has since gone viral on X, raking in more than 3,000 views. The contestants were wildly guessing a two-word puzzle displayed on the board, belonging to the 'Event' category. Vanna White had turned in the letters "T," "R," and "Y" on the first row, and there was a single "R" remaining in the bottom row. The camera then casually panned toward the host, who was seen instructing the players. However, when it focused back on the puzzle board, there appeared an extra letter "D" in the bottom row, which was neither chosen by any player nor placed by White, according to The Sun.

 

Surprisingly, White walked right past the letter and added double "A's" without reacting or batting an eyelid. "You guys messed up the editing on tonight’s episode. How did no one catch this?" a loyal fan called @deniseleary5 wrote after noticing the technical glitch. Other fans soon followed suit and discussed the blunder, "My husband and I definitely noticed it! We had to rewind it a few times," @heidiszek revealed. However, few of the other viewers seemed to notice another editing error, which explained the television version. "The blue player called it, and they edited it out. Notice her score jumped from 3200 to 4800," @WheelRob10 pointed out. 

 

 

The viewer who had mentioned the mistake with the original post accepted his hindsight. "Damn you’re right! Missed that, thank you." 

 

In another episode, a contestant grew furious over Sajak after he lost out on a grand prize during a crucial round. Everything was going for Keith since he had earned a whopping $47,000 during the earlier stages of the game by solving the puzzles correctly, as per The Sun. He went on to choose the category 'Food & Drink', and the puzzle board showcased the letters "O" and "M" on the top row, and "M" and "L" in the last row. Keith was speechless and racked his brain before running out of time. The right answer was "Foamy Milk," which seemed to be a stretch.

The player instantly gave a stink eye to Sajak, who seemed to relish the moment. The host then sarcastically remarked, “Foamy milk,” “Milk with foam…” before revealing that Keith had lost out on winning a brand new Nissan. The studio audience instantly reacted with an "aww," to which Sajak reacted: “There’s no awwing here!” Fans didn't take it easy with the head-scratching puzzle; they expressed their disappointment on X. "Keith got jived, BS Foamed Milk?? REALLY. We know you gave out a ton of cash this week that’s a crock of s**t come on ya freaking robbed the guy. Keith, you did awesome," a viewer wrote. "Your puzzle for the final prize was a joke! ‘Foamy milk’ in the category of food and drink was UNFAIR! That is not a phrase at all. Your show has gotten lame," a fan called out. 

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins a car — moments after he accused Pat Sajak of distracting him

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins big but viewers couldn't get over what was written on her name tag

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves difficult puzzle and wins a massive $50,000 on her son's birthday

