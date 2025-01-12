'Wheel of Fortune' fans call out the 'especially bad' camera work that's driving everyone 'crazy'

People have also pointed out glitches on screen, showing how carefully they observe details of production.

Despite being one of the longest-running and most popular television game shows in America, a section of fans believe that “Wheel of Fortune” still has a lot of room for improvement. According to Monsters & Critics, a Reddit discussion gave a platform to fans who weren’t happy with the camera work, especially during the puzzle rounds. Turns out that they wanted the cameras to focus on the puzzles for a longer time so that they could attempt to solve it from the comfort of their homes.

The thread was created by a user called u/Cozum, who wrote, “Does it drive anyone else crazy how often they switch away from the puzzle?? I don't know a solution, but it makes it impossible to solve the puzzle with the amount they switch to look at the wheel/contestants/ Ryan/etc.” The post received several upvotes, and fans clarified their opinions in the comments section.

Screenshot showing the original Reddit post. (Image source: Reddit)

The post received a mixed reaction. Some users agreed with what Cozum had to say. “I’ve been complaining about this for years…show the damn puzzle longer!” a user called ArnoldZiffleJr wrote. “100% I’ve been saying that too. Half the fun is playing along!” wrote another user called Usual_Procedures. “I feel like it’s been especially bad this season. You are not the only one!!!” texan-yankee added.

Screenshot showing some of the comments underneath the Reddit post. (Image source: Reddit)

While some of the criticism is warranted, some users challenged the original post, stating that the puzzles are displayed just long enough for viewers to solve. “Damn, how long do you need to stare at the puzzle?” a user named New_Passenger_173 asked. Another user explained that the purpose of cutting away from the puzzle was to “Speed the game up to fit in 1+ more commercials.”

It’s not just how the show is produced that viewers criticize. Sometimes, even the contestants aren’t spared. One such incident took place on the final episode aired in 2024 on New Year’s Eve. The contestant was Elizabeth Caprini from Imperial Beach, California as per another report in Monsters & Critics.

She had earned $13,200 in the game and had a chance to add to that in the bonus round. She spun the mini wheel, landed on the ‘C’ category, and chose the ‘phrases’ category for her puzzle. After the customary R, S, T, L, N, and E letters were revealed in the puzzle, Elizabeth chose C, M, F, and A as her three consonants and one vowel.

The puzzle on the screen then read “_ _ S T / F _ R / _ _ _.” With 10 seconds on the clock, Elizabeth said, “Best for you,” which was not the correct answer. She was not able to guess the correct answer in the remaining time and lost out on a decent chunk of cash. Turns out the right answer was “Just for you.”

Fans were disappointed with the contestant and they expressed it in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “When I heard BEST FOR YOU, the JUST FOR YOU has came out my mind right away, and she did not listen to it after that. Sad,” @robertclimate1563 wrote. “Well that's a terrible way to end the year. Last bonus round of the year and it was lost,” @06MAN added.