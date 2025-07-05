'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games

The player named Kathy Young missed out on the Showcase Showdown as she had to leave.

"The Price Is Right" contestants are known for making an entrance that could often be over-the-top, leaving the host and audience baffled. But rarely does it happen that a player's exit has left fans puzzled. Something unprecedented happened on the show as a contestant named Kathy Young abruptly left the show without taking part in the Showcase round. While she lost out in the Gridlock game, she was due to return to spin the wheel. However, that didn't happen as Drew Carey announced that Kathy had to leave due to an emergency.

Screenshot showing the player, Kathy alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/Pricewrongloss)

The show's announcer, George Gray, first revealed that she would be playing the Gridlock game for a brand new 2025 Toyota Corolla LE.

In the Gridlock game, the centerpiece is a large board with a set of numbered toy cars placed on a road. To win the game, the player has to guess the price of the prize and arrange the cars in the order of it.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Pricewrongloss)

The first digit given to Young was '2,' and she picked the car numbered '41' after taking suggestions from the audience. Carey revealed that her pick was correct, and Young got to pick another car with a chance of winning the game. For the last pick, she chose to number 20 car, guessing the price of the Toyota to be $24,120. When Carey revealed that she was wrong, Young had another chance to pick between 57 and 95. She picked 95 as her final number, and unfortunately, that was wrong too, as the price of the car was $24,157. Carey consoled the player for the loss but assured her that she can still win more when she comes back to spin the wheel.

However, when the show returned to the Showcase Showdown, Young wasn't there. “We only have two players for the Showcase Showdown because contestant Kathy had an emergency and she was unable to continue,” Carey announced.

At the end of the Showcase, the host once again mentioned Young, sort of stressing the severity of the situation. "Sending our best to Kathy. We hope she’s ok!” Carey said at the end of the show. Even in the closing credits, the show shared an update stating, “A contestant on this episode could not continue, but will be receiving their prizes," as per TV Insider. Puzzled fans took to Reddit to discuss the situation.

Many suggested that it was the first time in the show's history that something like that had happened. "I've never in the history of watching this show seen 2 contestants at the wheel. I hope it was just an upset stomach or something," wrote @LumpyheadCarini2001.

"Wish they had someone be a designated spinner for her. And yes, even bid on a showcase if she made it that far. I’m sure it’s against the rules, but it would’ve been nice to see someone pinch hit and give her any $/prizes won," @meatsmokerjd added.

