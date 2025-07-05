ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games

The player named Kathy Young missed out on the Showcase Showdown as she had to leave.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Drew Carey announcing the emergency exit of the player (Cover image source: YouTube/ YTfan9821)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey announcing the emergency exit of the player (Cover image source: YouTube/ YTfan9821)

"The Price Is Right" contestants are known for making an entrance that could often be over-the-top, leaving the host and audience baffled. But rarely does it happen that a player's exit has left fans puzzled. Something unprecedented happened on the show as a contestant named Kathy Young abruptly left the show without taking part in the Showcase round. While she lost out in the Gridlock game, she was due to return to spin the wheel. However, that didn't happen as Drew Carey announced that Kathy had to leave due to an emergency.

Screenshot showing the player, Kathy alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/Pricewrongloss)
Screenshot showing the player, Kathy alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/Pricewrongloss)

The show's announcer, George Gray, first revealed that she would be playing the Gridlock game for a brand new 2025 Toyota Corolla LE.

In the Gridlock game, the centerpiece is a large board with a set of numbered toy cars placed on a road. To win the game, the player has to guess the price of the prize and arrange the cars in the order of it.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Pricewrongloss)
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/Pricewrongloss)

The first digit given to Young was '2,' and she picked the car numbered '41' after taking suggestions from the audience. Carey revealed that her pick was correct, and Young got to pick another car with a chance of winning the game. For the last pick, she chose to number 20 car, guessing the price of the Toyota to be $24,120. When Carey revealed that she was wrong, Young had another chance to pick between 57 and 95. She picked 95 as her final number, and unfortunately, that was wrong too, as the price of the car was $24,157. Carey consoled the player for the loss but assured her that she can still win more when she comes back to spin the wheel.

 

However, when the show returned to the Showcase Showdown, Young wasn't there. “We only have two players for the Showcase Showdown because contestant Kathy had an emergency and she was unable to continue,” Carey announced.

At the end of the Showcase, the host once again mentioned Young, sort of stressing the severity of the situation. "Sending our best to Kathy. We hope she’s ok!” Carey said at the end of the show. Even in the closing credits, the show shared an update stating, “A contestant on this episode could not continue, but will be receiving their prizes," as per TV Insider.  Puzzled fans took to Reddit to discuss the situation.

 

Many suggested that it was the first time in the show's history that something like that had happened. "I've never in the history of watching this show seen 2 contestants at the wheel. I hope it was just an upset stomach or something," wrote @LumpyheadCarini2001. 

Comment
byu/Happy_Popplio-728 from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

"Wish they had someone be a designated spinner for her. And yes, even bid on a showcase if she made it that far. I’m sure it’s against the rules, but it would’ve been nice to see someone pinch hit and give her any $/prizes won," @meatsmokerjd added. 

More on Market Realist:

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game

'Price is Right' contestant struggles to breathe after winning a $100,000 prize in wild moment

'Price is Right' player dances wildly after winning $250 — Drew Carey says it's 'better than nothing

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
The player named Kathy Young missed out on the Showcase Showdown as she had to leave.
3 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
Harrison closed a mega deal by scooping up three post cards for the price of one.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
The guest who brought his father's prized possesion, had already made up his mind.
7 hours ago
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
Harvey got a genius solution to avoid asking an awkward question to Carson Kressley's family member.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
The player could barely control her excitement as she had a near-perfect game on the show.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a lot more than what the guest expected for his paintings
Harrison knew it was too good of a collection to let go, and he decided to raise the stakes.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned by incredible 5-figure appraisal for dogs carved out of wood
The guest who had little no idea about his family heirloom was shocked to know its significance.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers $50,000 for a nickel but the seller wasn't impressed
Despite making a higher than usual offer, Harrison failed to close the deal.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's terrible' after incredible $300,000 appraisal for her painting
The guest regretted that she wouldn't be able to keep the highly valued item in her home anymore.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get judges to wear foam party hats — then ended up with a $100,000 deal
They also triggered a showdown between Mark Cuban and Daniel Lubetsky before closing the deal.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
As Heather took a second to solve the final puzzle, Seacrest admitted she made it look easy.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
Carey suffered a similar snafu a few months ago while playing the same game of 'Bullseye'.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
Fans also share some tips that could've helped Bain win the bonus round but it was too late.
4 days ago
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
Emily Croke coincidentally got the question related to her great-great aunt, Emily Folger.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
Luckily for the veteran host, no one in the studio caught the mistake on time.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
The executive producer of the show, Michael Davies later apologized for the spoiled show.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
Even the seasoned expert was stumped by the unusual subject of the painting.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
NEWS
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
In the end, Mr Wonderful cut off Greiner with a deal that the founder of Wad Free couldn't refuse.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
Seacrest got geniunely spooked as he couldn't figure out who played a prank on him.
5 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
The seller brought some "Secret Service" memorabilia of former Attorney General J. Howard McGrath.
5 days ago