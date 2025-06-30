'Price is Right' contestant struggles to breathe after winning a $100,000 prize in wild moment

The player couldn't believe that she had aced the "Grand Game" of the show.

It's natural for "The Price Is Right" contestants to jump around and scream, or even roll on the floor to celebrate, after winning a car or a vacation. But some even end up hurting themselves when they get too carried away in their excitement. One contestant named Tarella, who won an incredible $100,00 in the classic "Grand Game," almost suffered a heart attack upon seeing the amount.

Screenshots showing the player's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

"One hundred thousand! This is a game that people win all the time!" Carey exclaimed before starting the game. In the grand game, the centerpiece has a large board with a big display in the middle and six shelves with grocery items on them. The game starts with $1 on the screen as the prize money, but for the Big Money week, it started with $10. The player gets a target price, and out of the six grocery items, four are priced below the target price.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The contestant must select the items that are priced less than the target price, and with each correct guess, a zero is added to the prize money. If the player gets all four guesses right, they win $100,000 during the Big Money Week. The players also have the option to cash out at any point in the game and leave with the money they have won so far. However, if they choose to continue and get a guess wrong, they lose everything.

For Tarella, the target price shown to her was $6.50. Furthermore, the six grocery items on the board were, a "24 count box of blueberry waffles," "a jug of laundry detergent," "a bottle of tea, "a Garlique healthy blood pressure supplement," "a three count pack of dental dog treats", and "an 18 yard roll of tape."

Screenshot showing Tarella playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Carey then asked the player to pick the items that she thought were priced below $6.50. Tarella first picked the tea, which was right, she then picked the tape, which was also correct. "The next one is what we normally get on our grand game, but you can get it now. $10,000, Tarella," Carey reminded her before she picked the third item.

Tarella picked the dog treats and won $10,000. Carey reminded her that she had the option to quit and take the money. "Nobody will judge you or think anything of you. It's great. You'll be $10,000 richer or try for the $100,000. I have to warn you if you pick one and you're wrong, you lose the $10,000," Carey said. However, Tarella wanted to win more and went on to pick the fourth item, the waffles, after taking suggestions from the audience. As Carey built up the suspense, Tarella put her hand on her chest as if she were having a heart attack. Carey then revealed that she had just won $100,000.

Tarella went berserk, screaming and running across the stage to celebrate her big win. "That's a good way to start the last show of Big Money Week, right?" Carey said in the end.