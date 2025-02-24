'Price is Right' host Drew Carey confused after model goes missing during awkward game moment

The host seemed lost for a moment but thankfully, the model showed up moments later.

Everyone from host Drew Carey to models and the announcer on “The Price is Right” has a part to play during each game. But models on the show often commit blunders, from handing over a prize to a contestant by mistake to crashing a car into the set. While in those cases they were a bit too enthusiastic, in one instance a model didn't do anything, including one simple job she had.

During the episode contestant named Linda was playing the ‘Punch A Bunch’ game for a chance to win up to $25,000. One of the props of the game was a massive $25,000 bill with the face of host Drew Carey on it. Model Amber Lancaster was supposed to wave the bill around when the game was being announced but she wasn't there to do so.

Screenshot showing the $25,000 bill with Drew Carey's face on it. (Image source: YouTube | Game Show Videos)

Carey seemed confused when he didn’t see the model Lancaster waving the bill. “What happened to Amber?” the host asked, before saying “Hold on. No no, that’s okay. Isn’t there supposed to be somebody standing here, waving this around?”

Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster after she made her way to the stage. (Image source: YouTube | Game Show Videos)

It did not take long for Lancaster to appear on the stage. She hurried to take her place on the stage and explained, "My dress tore open," before she started waving the bill around like she was supposed to. This drew a loud cheer from the audience, and since it was an honest mistake, everyone saw the funny side of it. Out of all the things that could go wrong on a show like this, this wasn’t that big of a deal.

The audience also took it in the same spirit and it was visible in their comments. "Turns out that the Poor girl had a wardrobe malfunction. Thankfully Drew just has a good laugh about it," viewer @AuronArchangel0 mentioned. "Lol love drew!! the models screw up he doesn't care he just has a good laugh about it!! you know if bob was on the show still he'd yell at her as soon as the show went to a commercial," a fan @roaddjack2404 remarked.

However, there have been some moments when models were involved in major gaffes, which were funny at the same time. Damaging stage equipment, for example, is not something that one can pass off as a small mistake, and it was Lancaster who did that during an earlier episode. The model was in stilettos and lost her balance, after which she bumped into lights on the set while avoiding an embarrassing fall. In this process, she damaged one of the lights.

The sound of glass getting smashed could be heard clearly in the studio but fortunately, no one was injured. The contestant at the time was a woman named Leah, and she immediately asked “Did I do that?” It turned into a light-hearted moment after the contestant's comment.

“Are you okay?” the contestant asked Lancaster, and the model reassured everyone that she was fine. Carey also walked up to his co-worker and made sure that she was alright. The model, however, was too flustered and understandably so.