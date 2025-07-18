ECONOMY & WORK
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist.
'Antiques Roadshow' guest finds out his textile collection that he saved from trash is worth a fortune

The designer was also commissioned by top brands and worked for the royal family.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
The guest and the expert with the collection
The guest and the expert with the collection (Cover image source: Dailymotion | Antiques Roadshow)

Apart from highlighting family heirlooms and historic items, "Antiques Roadshow" has also shed light on the work of lesser-known artists. One such collection was brought in by a guest and was identified by expert Ronnie Archer-Morgan. The guest explained that he bought it from builders who were going to discard the 'rare' designs in the trash. "I was a cheeky chappie, asked them if I could have a look, buy some bits and bobs, done a deal," the guest chuckled. Archer-Morgan then revealed that the textile collection belonged to Althea McNish, a pioneer in Black British textile design, who also worked for the Royal Family.

The expert explained that McNish hailed from Trinidad and migrated to England in the early 50s. Victoria & Albert museum records state that Mcnish inherited her designing skills from her mother, who was a dressmaker. She studied at the prestigious London School of Printing and Graphic Arts.

 

Arthur Stewart-Liberty, chairman of London's Liberty store, found her work intriguing for the incorporation of nature's elements on fabric, and encouraged her to produce more of it. One of her popular designs for the store includes Cascade, an eccentric dandelion-style pattern on cotton poplin fabric. She was later commissioned by Dior and also designed the entire wardrobe for Queen Elizabeth II during the royal tour of Trinidad in 1966.

"She was probably the most influential post-war textile designer that Britain has seen. She brought the colour and the vibrancy of Trinidad to the shores of post-war Britain, and at a time when we really needed colour here," Archer-Morgan added. He also revealed that he owned one of her exquisite pieces as a scarf, albeit in a different color. The expert then flipped through McNish's design book, which seemed to be preserved in mint condition. He highlighted the vibrant colors and textile patterns that the late pioneer designer used for her creations, according to the Daily Mail. To the guest's surprise, the expert went on to reveal that some of these could fetch $3,300 per square meter since they were considered the 'holy grail' for fashion collectors. 

"I think this archive and what you've brought to us here is worth in excess of £250,000 ($335,000)," Archer-Morgan said, giving his final valuation for McNish's textile collection. The guest stood transfixed, and the crowd gasped at the figure. "That's blown me away," was all the guest could say. "It's just been an incredible journey of learning and knowledge, I've loved every minute," he added. McNish collected many honors and awards throughout her life for her contributions to art and textiles. This included the Jubilee Gala Award for Achievement in the Arts at the UK High Commission of Trinidad and Tobago in 2012. McNish passed away in April 2020 at the age of 95.

