ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting

The guest's $1,500 investment went up by nearly 10 times in value.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest, the painting and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the painting and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Art isn't just meant to be collected or passed on as a family heirloom, but it's also a very profitable long-term investment. An "Antiques Roadshow" guest got the shock of his life after finding out that his prized possession was worth ten times what he paid for it. The guest who brought a Helen LaFrance oil painting because he heard that Oprah Winfrey had one of her pieces as well, did not expect that his $1,500 investment would be appraised at more than $10,000 by the show's expert, Aaron Payne.

Screenshot showing the details of the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the details of the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The guest shared the heartwarming story of how and why he bought the painting. "In Columbus, where I live, I had gone to a guy that I knew dealt with art. I was looking for some Black artists and some pieces. So he told me about this lady, and I guess he impressed me because he said that Oprah had one of her paintings," he told Payne. He further explained that he liked the scene in the painting as it reminded him of the 50s and 60s. "I used to travel with my mother, so it kind of spoke to me," he added.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

The appraiser confirmed that the painting was made by Helen LaFrance, who was one of the most prominent artists of her time. "Helen La France was born in Kentucky, and she didn't have any formal training as an artist. And didn't begin painting full-time until she was in her mid-to-late 60s, and she lived to be 101 years old," Payne said. He added that the artist got a late start, but she did a lot of good work, that is still appreciated in the market.

Coming to the painting, Payne explained that it was oil on canvas and the artist called them "memory paintings". "She did paintings of scenes that she remembered from her life as someone living in rural Kentucky. She did a lot of scenes where there were churches and gatherings outside of churches. They're just sort of a naive style of very simple, big blocks of color, but really nice, relatable pictures of life as she remembered it is growing up in the rural South," he explained.

The expert stated that the painting was made in the early 2000s and the artist rose to great prominence after her life was covered by a documentary. "There are several big collectors, as well as museums, that have collected her work in the last few years, and there's been a lot of attention given to some of these artists who were very talented, but sort of overlooked during their lifetime," Payne added.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

He told the guest that the artist passed away in 2020, which is why her paintings have become more valuable now. The guest then shared that he probably paid about $1,500 for the item. Payne then shocked the elderly man by saying, "At auction, I think that the value would probably be $8,000 to $10,000." The guest took his glasses off before saying, "Wow! Okay, Good deal. I am too old!"

 

In the end, the guest had more reasons to be happy as he revealed that he had one more painting from the artist at home.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I am too old' after hearing the value of his 20-year-old painting
The guest's $1,500 investment went up by nearly 10 times in value.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down after hearing the value of her grandma's 'studio trash'
The expert appraised all designs based on which celebrity wore them and when.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' player takes off his shirt in wild celebration and the model's reaction said it all
After winning a new home gym, the contestant went all out with his celebration.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys James Bond's credit card after paying a fortune for it
When Harrison came across the 'uber cool' Hollywood prop, he knew he had to buy it.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam Ryan Seacrest for teasing million-dollar win as player loses out
Seacrest kept teasing the player and the fans about finally crowining a million dollar winner.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets good deal on French jewelry as guest was wrong about its origin
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets good deal on French jewelry as guest was wrong about its origin
While the seller came in with a huge asking price, there was one big problem with the collection.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping appraisal for vase she bought at Goodwill for just $15
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a whopping appraisal for vase she bought at Goodwill for just $15
The appraisal turned out to be 10 times the price that the guest had paid for it.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was 'ready to fall over' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe dress
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was 'ready to fall over' after hearing value of her Marilyn Monroe dress
The dress from the Oscar-winning film, "Some Like It Hot," got a six-figure appraisal on the show.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay $11,000 for Batman toy considered a 'Holy Grail'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison agrees to pay $11,000 for Batman toy considered a 'Holy Grail'
The Batman Utility Belt from the 60's turned out be a sought-after toy.
2 days ago
Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves
NEWS
Jimmy Fallon brought 'Family Feud' to his show and ended up getting on Steve Harvey's nerves
Fallon got on Steve Harvey's nerves by mixing up the show with "Jeopardy!"
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's retirement' after hearing the value of her family heirloom
The guest had no idea that the hood ornament was created by renowned artist Harriet Frishmuth.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant commits a major blunder but still managed to win a brand new car
Fans took to Reddit to discuss the player's performance and what they described as a lucky win.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays $100,000 for 'holy grail' item signed by Abraham Lincoln
Harrison couldn't believe his eyes when he saw one of the Holy Grails of American history.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across vintage Indy 500 car — but doesn't even make an offer
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison comes across vintage Indy 500 car — but doesn't even make an offer
This was the first time that Harrison had come across an IndyCar on sale.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a $10,000 appraisal for pendant watch — then she refused to sell it
The item turned out to be worth 10 times more than what the guest expected its value to be.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant accepts offer from Lori and Robert — despite Mark Cuban calling it a 'bad deal'
Cuban was against a royalty deal offered by his fellow Sharks, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'are you kidding me?' after expert revealed the value of her rings
The collection of 11 national championship rings was from the UConn Women's Basketball dynasty.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans blame tough puzzle as another contestant loses $40,000 in bonus round
Fans alleged that the show is using increasingly difficult puzzles in the Bonus Rounds.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after her $25 yard sale find gets a massive appraisal
The guest had endured a lot of criticism for buying the prints at even such a low price.
7 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment
Things got intense for her as she unlocked a mega cash with just one key in her hand in the "Master Key" game.
7 days ago