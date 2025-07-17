'Price is Right' contestant wins a brand new car — turns out, it was also her 50th birthday

Lisa celebrated her birthday in style with a perfect two-card guess to win the big prize.

It’s special for any American TV viewer to reach "The Price Is Right" and win big, but achieving it as a birthday gift is just the cherry on top of the cake. That is exactly what happened in an earlier episode of the show, when a contestant named Lisa made it to the stage on a day that she turned 50. Lisa earned her spot after placing the winning bid on Contestant’s Row.

The first thing that host Drew Carey did was wish Lisa a happy birthday before asking the announcer, George Gray, if they had a special gift for her. And it turns out, they sure did—a brand-new Toyota Prius would be a great birthday gift. Lisa was excited when she saw the car as Rachel Reynolds drove the car onto the stage. The game Lisa would play on her milestone birthday was called "Card Game."

The objective of the game was to guess a price range that included the actual price of the car. The range could be anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000. First, the contestant has to draw a card from a deck to determine the range they would have to work with. In Lisa’s case, it was $1,000. Carey then asked $15,000 to be displayed on the screen, and that’s when the game began.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

With a $1,000 range, it turned out that Lisa would win the car if its actual price was between $15,000 and $16,000. Unfortunately, that was not the case. To increase her initial $15,000, the contestant now had to draw from a normal pack of 52 cards. Each card she pulled would raise the base price by the hundred-dollar multiple of the number on the card.

For example, if the contestant drew a five of any suit, $500 would be added to the $15,000. The wildcards in the deck are the aces, because they allow the contestant to pick any amount of their choice to add. However, if a contestant did draw an ace, that would be their last draw, so they’d better make it count. And that's exactly what Lisa did. She drew a nine of spades, adding $900 to her total. This meant that her range was now $15,900 to $16,900.

Screenshot showing the contestant playing the game. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The next card she drew was the big one—an ace of hearts. That meant that she could either choose an amount that would be added to the $15,000 or announce a new price altogether. Either way, this would be her final draw. Lisa was specific when she said, “$21,793.” This meant that her new range was $21,793 and $22,793. Well, it turns out that she guessed perfectly, as the actual price of the car was $22,070.

The player jumped around in excitement as Carey stood there, visibly impressed by what he had just witnessed. “Two cards! Look at that! That was amazing,” he said, as Lisa celebrated in front of her brand-new Toyota Prius.

