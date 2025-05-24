ECONOMY & WORK
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000

She knew what to do long before the game reached its most definitive moment and won big.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
“The Price Is Right” is a game show where contestants bring their skills to guess the price of items they may come across in everyday life, or of cars they wish to drive home with. But luck also plays a major part, and in some cases, it can script a miracle for the player. When it does, winning looks breathtakingly easy for some contestants, such as Nikki, who was playing the 1/2 Off game and knew exactly what she needed to do to win $30,000 in the end, long before she got there.

The contestant had to choose one out of 16 boxes, inside which her prize was waiting. The rest of the boxes were empty, and correctly choosing one box out of 16 sounded impossible, but there was a way around that. The contestant could see a pair of items three times, and the price of each item was also displayed. She had to tell which item's price on display was half of its actual price. For each item the contestant could get right, the number of boxes she had to choose from would be halved. Nikki got all three right in what was an exceptional performance. The number of boxes reduced from 16 to eight, then four, and finally two.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

However, after she got the price of the second item right, she said, according to a TV Insider report, “It’s going to be six. That’s my birthday.” The number 6 box was there in the final two, along with number 15. The contestant did not hesitate at all and chose box number 6. She then lifted the lead to reveal the prize that she had been playing for all along, $30,000 in cash.

“She picked six before the boxes were even gone,” the host had said before the big reveal. He even threw some of the cash in the air after the round was done. Nikki wasn’t able to make it to Showcase later on in the show, but she left as the big winner of the night with a whopping $32,628. Fans of the show loved the performance and made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

Screenshot showing the money the contestant won. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing the money the contestant won. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

“$30,000 plus the 500 for a perfect bid! Congrats! 👏🎉,” one fan commented. “That was an excellent win! She played the game extremely well,” a viewer added. “And the box was filled with boatloads of money!! Well done for her winning the $30,000, and the $1,000 for getting all three, plus $500 perfect bid!” another pointed out.

 

While there was a lot of luck involved, the contestant did a fantastic job at guessing the prices of items before choosing the boxes. However, she was always going to pick box number six, and no matter what happened earlier, she would have won the money.

