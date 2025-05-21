ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant says she has 'literally never won anything' — then ends up winning a car

The contestant had no expectations at all coming into the show even on Christmas.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant's reaction on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

People who arrive on “The Price is Right” are, at times, those who have grown up watching the show, hoping to compete on it and win big. Although it's not unusual for it to be a lifelong dream of many to come to the show, someone winning anything at all in life for the first time on "The Price is Right" is unheard of. But that was true in the case of a contestant who won a car on the show, and admitted that it was the first time that she was lucky enough to win anything in life.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a woman named Shannon who came dressed up for a Christmas special episode and played the Bonus Game for a chance to win a brand-new car. The contestant got to see four items with incorrect prices displayed, and had to guess whether the correct price was higher or lower than what she saw.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to a contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to a contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The car was a bonus that was attached to one of those items. If she could get that one item right and the others wrong, she could still win the big prize. Shannon chose to listen to the audience in the game and got three out of the four items right. There was a little nervousness before it was revealed whether or not she had won the car. Thankfully, she did, and said, “I’ve literally never won anything.”

Fans flooded the comments section on YouTube to show their appreciation for the player's game. “That was a great win!” one user commented. “Glad Shannon got the car,” one more added. “SANTA SHANNON YOU WIN 🏆 THE CAR 🚗,” a viewer pointed out. One fan also claimed that Shannon was successful in the Showcase round of that episode and won a second car.

 

Winning a car on “The Price is Right” is always a great feeling, but it gets even better when such a win comes on a special occasion such as a 16th birthday. That is exactly what a contestant named Isabella did on an earlier episode of the show. At 16, most kids dream of learning how to drive and getting a car for themselves. Isabella didn’t have to convince her parents to get a car for her, she was able to win it.

The teenager played the Safe Crackers game, the rules of which are simple. A contestant has to guess a three-digit combination of a safe correctly. Inside the safe is the car, and on this occasion, the combination of the safe was the same as the price of a set of sunglasses. Isabella had to use the numbers 8, 4, and 0 and was able to get it right with the help of the audience.

 

The safe door was opened, and the 16-year-old rushed over to her new car as the crowd applauded. “Happy Birthday to her and a big congratulations on her win of the car,” a fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “Holy cow, this was amazing and I love it!!” another viewer exclaimed.

4 hours ago
