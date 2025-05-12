ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her

Contestants' reactions are often charming for viewers who are already impressed by their performance.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant celebrating on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant celebrating on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

By now, it's pretty obvious that contestants on “The Price is Right” are aiming to go home with a brand new car or to embark on a trip that they win on the show. But more than the wins, the reactions of the players, sometimes emotionally charged and over the top, win hearts. Once in a while, some contestants come in and sweep games to win big prizes in record time. One such player was Stacy, who not only impressed fans with her game but also charmed them with her reaction, according to TV Insider.

via GIPHY

 

Stacy was playing the Money Game for a brand-new car and was given the middle digit in the price of the car by Drew Carey. She had to guess the first and last two digits. The goal was to pick the two correct numbers from a list of two-digit numbers. The number in the middle for Stacy was 8, and the first number that she chose from the board was 23, which turned out to be correct. She was now within touching distance of the prize. The contestant looked to the crowd for help with the last two digits. “They’re saying 48,” she said, and that turned out to be correct.

Screenshots showing the audience helping out the contestant. (Image credit: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)
Screenshots showing the audience helping out the contestant. (Image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

Stacy was filled with joy and excitement as she ran around the stage screaming, “I won a car!” She then ran over to her brand-new Toyota and hugged it. Fans loved this and expressed it in the comments on Instagram. “Love her reaction!! PRICELESS!!” one user wrote. “My favorite game show :) her reaction was priceless,” quipped another. “I had to watch it twice I’m so happy for her,” commented a third fan.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

 

It’s not uncommon for winners on “The Price is Right” to go over the top with their reactions. It has happened multiple times in the past, but perhaps one of the best came from a contestant named Carol in an earlier episode of the show. She was playing a game called Pocket Change for a chance to win a brand-new car. She needed a dime to win the car, and that is exactly what she got. Her reaction caught a lot of people off guard, including the host.

Carol got down on the floor and did a full split, which was pretty impressive, before dancing in celebration. She screamed in excitement after winning the car, and Carey could not keep his laughter in control in the background. He was not the only one who found her reaction hilarious. Some fans felt the same way and mentioned that in comments.

 

“Oh my goodness Momma, this is too, too, funny!!!!” one user commented. “Drew Carey is just cracking up,” added another user. “lol i just got done watching this on cbs. lol im happy for her,” one more said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $50,000 after getting a puzzle that fans thought was a 'disaster'
Fans were not happy with the result as there had not been a Bonus Round winner in ages.
7 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her
Contestants' reactions are often charming for viewers who are already impressed by their performance.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest chokes up and struggles to speak even before family heirloom is appraised
The guest was emotional as he spoke about his grandparents, who owned the items before him.
10 hours ago
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ contestant did almost everything right but still lost her chance to win a car
Groans of disappointment echoed throughout the studio as the game came to its end.
11 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $30,000 for a rock legend’s outfit — he walked away with $350
The guest high hopes of earning a five-figure sum but his lack of proof cost him dearly.
1 day ago
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal
The cleaners must have had the best time after this entrepreneur left the stage.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge Daymond John tears up after his wife and daughter showed up during a pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judge Daymond John tears up after his wife and daughter showed up during a pitch
The shark did his best not to shed a few tears as he shared a beautiful moment with his wife and kid.
1 day ago
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Harvey argue on how to pronounce 'Uranus' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
ECONOMY & WORK
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Steve Harvey argue on how to pronounce 'Uranus' on 'Celebrity Family Feud'
The host started pointing fingers at the astrophysicist and promised retribution when the time came.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison rejects a rare item from the Titanic as it's 'out of his price range'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison rejects a rare item from the Titanic as it's 'out of his price range'
Harrison wasn't too impressed with the piece of rusted metal right from the start.
2 days ago
'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant breaks the buzzer and halts the show: 'Ken looked very stressed...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant breaks the buzzer and halts the show: 'Ken looked very stressed...'
The embarrassing and chaotic part of the episode was not aired in the final cut.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with 'crutches' that had pistols hidden inside and got $15,000 for them
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with 'crutches' that had pistols hidden inside and got $15,000 for them
The guest was quick to give a valuation once it was confirmed that they work.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with 'dumb' timing rule that cost the contestant an Audi Q3
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are unhappy with 'dumb' timing rule that cost the contestant an Audi Q3
The woman got a lot of support from fans, and something unexpected happened.
2 days ago
Kevin O'Leary tells 'Shark Tank' contestant to 'get out' of the show after making a major blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary tells 'Shark Tank' contestant to 'get out' of the show after making a major blunder
The founder had lost a lot of money due to bad decisions before and did the same again.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers annoyed that many players are picking random letters without a strategy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers annoyed that many players are picking random letters without a strategy
Contestants do tend to commit blunders under pressure amidst the energy on the set.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison overpays for an Olympic coat because the expert was 'out of town'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison overpays for an Olympic coat because the expert was 'out of town'
His father was not happy that he overpaid and made it crystal clear to him later on.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' founders drive a real van into the studio — and get the exact deal they wanted
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders drive a real van into the studio — and get the exact deal they wanted
They called their product the future of real estate, and almost every single shark bought into it.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $50 for a vintage gun — the expert made him pay $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offered $50 for a vintage gun — the expert made him pay $16,000
Rick Harrison has been wrong about some items in the past, and once even doubted himself.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are upset after contestant loses $100,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans are upset after contestant loses $100,000 over an 'impossible' puzzle
Fans of some shows can be quite brutal in their assessment and they don't shy away from expressing it.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals what he really thinks of AI after losing to a supercomputer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals what he really thinks of AI after losing to a supercomputer
Ken Jennings might be extremely smart, but even he had to concede defeat to technology more than a decade ago.
4 days ago
Kevin O'Leary hated her business model but this 'Shark Tank' founder walked away with a $500,000 deal
ECONOMY & WORK
Kevin O'Leary hated her business model but this 'Shark Tank' founder walked away with a $500,000 deal
While most Sharks were out, the founder of Dirty Cookie, Shahira Marei, found her perfect partner.
4 days ago