'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and the way she celebrated shows how much it meant to her

Contestants' reactions are often charming for viewers who are already impressed by their performance.

By now, it's pretty obvious that contestants on “The Price is Right” are aiming to go home with a brand new car or to embark on a trip that they win on the show. But more than the wins, the reactions of the players, sometimes emotionally charged and over the top, win hearts. Once in a while, some contestants come in and sweep games to win big prizes in record time. One such player was Stacy, who not only impressed fans with her game but also charmed them with her reaction, according to TV Insider.

Stacy was playing the Money Game for a brand-new car and was given the middle digit in the price of the car by Drew Carey. She had to guess the first and last two digits. The goal was to pick the two correct numbers from a list of two-digit numbers. The number in the middle for Stacy was 8, and the first number that she chose from the board was 23, which turned out to be correct. She was now within touching distance of the prize. The contestant looked to the crowd for help with the last two digits. “They’re saying 48,” she said, and that turned out to be correct.

Screenshots showing the audience helping out the contestant. (Image source: Instagram | @therealpriceisright)

Stacy was filled with joy and excitement as she ran around the stage screaming, “I won a car!” She then ran over to her brand-new Toyota and hugged it. Fans loved this and expressed it in the comments on Instagram. “Love her reaction!! PRICELESS!!” one user wrote. “My favorite game show :) her reaction was priceless,” quipped another. “I had to watch it twice I’m so happy for her,” commented a third fan.

It’s not uncommon for winners on “The Price is Right” to go over the top with their reactions. It has happened multiple times in the past, but perhaps one of the best came from a contestant named Carol in an earlier episode of the show. She was playing a game called Pocket Change for a chance to win a brand-new car. She needed a dime to win the car, and that is exactly what she got. Her reaction caught a lot of people off guard, including the host.

Carol got down on the floor and did a full split, which was pretty impressive, before dancing in celebration. She screamed in excitement after winning the car, and Carey could not keep his laughter in control in the background. He was not the only one who found her reaction hilarious. Some fans felt the same way and mentioned that in comments.

“Oh my goodness Momma, this is too, too, funny!!!!” one user commented. “Drew Carey is just cracking up,” added another user. “lol i just got done watching this on cbs. lol im happy for her,” one more said.