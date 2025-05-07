'Price is Right' player hugs Drew Carey and casually asks him to join her on the trip she won

The player effortlessly swept the game and Carey was impressed but couldn't respond to the offer.

Trips and cars are two things people expect to win on “The Price is Right,” and everyone has their own plans to enjoy a vacation. Although Drew Carey is loved by fans and contestants for his supportive hosting style, few ever ask him to join them on a trip. One such contestant was a woman named Toya, who was playing the Bonus Game, to win a vacation, on which she wanted Carey to accompany her according to a TV Insider report.

The contestant gets to see four items as part of the game, with incorrect prices on them. They have to guess which item's correct prices are higher or lower than what is displayed. It’s not necessary to get them all correct to win the prize. Only one of the items has the bonus attached to it, and getting it right for it is all that's needed. On this occasion, the prize was an all-expense-paid trip to the Seychelles.

The catch is that the contestant does not know which item has the bonus attached to it. If they guess correctly for all four items, they will automatically win the prize. The first item for Toya was a jump starter. The price attached to it was $85 and the contestant said that the actual price of the item was higher. Carey flipped the board, and it showed $125, indicating that she was right.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The second item was a purifying straw, and the price on it was $49. Toya guessed its price to be lower than that, and she was correct. Next up was a charcuterie board. The host tried multiple times to say it correctly but had no idea how to. Thankfully, announcer George Gray came to his rescue. “You know what, let’s make it easy. Instead of calling it that, let’s call it a cheese board set,” he said before describing the item. The price on it was $55, and Toya said that the actual price was higher.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey taking a closer look at the phrase 'charcuterie board. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

That indeed was the case, as its price was revealed to be $78. The final item in the game was a panini maker worth $60. If the contestant got this right, she could win the trip. Toya said that the actual price was lower than what was displayed, and once again, she was correct. This meant that she automatically won the trip. The contestant hugged Carey by the neck and asked, “You wanna go with me?” Carey was caught by surprise and dodged the question.

Fans loved her game and expressed appreciation in comments on YouTube. “That was a perfect playing of the Bonus Game,” one user commented. “She played perfectly well! Enjoy Seychelles,” quipped another fan. “TOYA’S PERFECT BONUS GAME,” commented a third fan.