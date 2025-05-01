'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car

The woman eventually ended up walking away empty handed from the game show.

The energy on “The Price is Right” can be infectious, but it also often adds pressure that could get to contestants, leaving them confused. In one such incident, a contestant named Charity fumbled when she forgot an important rule of the game. When George Gray revealed that Charity would be playing to win a brand new car, her excitement knew no bounds. However, she might have missed out on doing her research about some of the games.

Charity was playing the One Away game, and in that, an incorrect figure for the price of the car is provided, and the contestant has to guess whether each digit is higher or lower by one. After they’ve done that for all the digits, players get to know how many digits they got right. The contestant then has to make changes to the guesses accordingly before the correct price is revealed.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Charity went lower with the first digit and higher with the second. But while red is meant to indicate a digit that's lower, and blue means that it's higher, the contestant thought that red meant that a digit was incorrect, while blue indicated a correct number. “Oh! It doesn’t mean I got it,” she said as host Drew Carey explained that the actual price of the car would be revealed in the end. That, however, was not the most important rule of the game that she forgot. After she was done guessing all the digits in the price of the car, Carey said, “There’s a sound effects lady in the back, who makes all the sound effects for the show. This is her game, and you kind of have to beg her for each one of the numbers.” According to the rules, the contestant had to say, “Oh mighty sound effects lady, do I have at least one number right?” before all five numbers were revealed.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Charity did that for the first digit, and a loud honk could be heard. It meant that she was correct. However, when it came to the next digit, she forgot who she was supposed to ask. “What’s her name again?” she asked. “You might have just blown it right there,” Carey said. The contestant asked for two digits, and the honk indicated that she had two digits correct. It seemed like Charity had forgotten the sound effects lady once again for her third time of asking, and that made the host laugh uncontrollably. The contestant did, however, have three correct digits in the price. That meant that two of the digits in the price were incorrect. She had guessed $19,485 and had the chance to make some changes.

The contestant changed her guess to $17,285, but unfortunately, the correct answer was $19,287. She had the third and fifth digits incorrect from what she had guessed originally.