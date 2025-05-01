ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car

The woman eventually ended up walking away empty handed from the game show.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant, model and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshots showing the contestant, model and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

The energy on “The Price is Right” can be infectious, but it also often adds pressure that could get to contestants, leaving them confused. In one such incident, a contestant named Charity fumbled when she forgot an important rule of the game. When George Gray revealed that Charity would be playing to win a brand new car, her excitement knew no bounds. However, she might have missed out on doing her research about some of the games.

via GIPHY

 

Charity was playing the One Away game, and in that, an incorrect figure for the price of the car is provided, and the contestant has to guess whether each digit is higher or lower by one. After they’ve done that for all the digits, players get to know how many digits they got right. The contestant then has to make changes to the guesses accordingly before the correct price is revealed.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Charity went lower with the first digit and higher with the second. But while red is meant to indicate a digit that's lower, and blue means that it's higher, the contestant thought that red meant that a digit was incorrect, while blue indicated a correct number. “Oh! It doesn’t mean I got it,” she said as host Drew Carey explained that the actual price of the car would be revealed in the end. That, however, was not the most important rule of the game that she forgot. After she was done guessing all the digits in the price of the car, Carey said, “There’s a sound effects lady in the back, who makes all the sound effects for the show. This is her game, and you kind of have to beg her for each one of the numbers.” According to the rules, the contestant had to say, “Oh mighty sound effects lady, do I have at least one number right?” before all five numbers were revealed.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Charity did that for the first digit, and a loud honk could be heard. It meant that she was correct. However, when it came to the next digit, she forgot who she was supposed to ask. “What’s her name again?” she asked. “You might have just blown it right there,” Carey said. The contestant asked for two digits, and the honk indicated that she had two digits correct. It seemed like Charity had forgotten the sound effects lady once again for her third time of asking, and that made the host laugh uncontrollably. The contestant did, however, have three correct digits in the price. That meant that two of the digits in the price were incorrect. She had guessed $19,485 and had the chance to make some changes.

 

The contestant changed her guess to $17,285, but unfortunately, the correct answer was $19,287. She had the third and fifth digits incorrect from what she had guessed originally.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' star Vanna White answers the one question fans keep asking her the most
She has been an integral part of the show for four decades now and has earned love and respect.
56 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tells expert 'you are kidding me' after hearing value of his Marvel comic
Marvel is known worldwide today thanks to its movies, and the comics could be worth a fortune.
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges get into a heated argument over a 6-figure deal involving a unique cat product
Things got a little heated when Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary fought for a deal with Kitty Casas.
2 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'I'm gonna cry' after expert revealed the value of her rare dress clip
The dress clips had an incredible story of friendship involving the guest's father and a jeweler.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant forgets a major rule during easy game and ends up losing a car
The woman eventually ended up walking away empty handed from the game show.
5 hours ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'
She even claimed that the meat was produced in a lab and wasn't from wild salmon.
23 hours ago
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
ECONOMY & WORK
Bartender on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins $72,000 and reveals the wholesome way he's gonna spend it
He even wanted to spend the rest of the money on his daughters and only wanted a new guitar.
1 day ago
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant pretends to hiccup loudly before solving puzzle — then wins $40,000
Some contestants are just lucky enough to pick the letters that open up the puzzle.
1 day ago
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment
Her excitement knew no bounds when she learned that she had won a brand-new car.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founders who came up with an innovative pet product
The firm went on to do really well and delivered on the promises that the founders made on the show.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's too much' after expert revealed the value of his retirement gift
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's too much' after expert revealed the value of his retirement gift
Sometimes, items that may look simple and common at first glance can shock their owners.
2 days ago
Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'
COSTCO
Costco customer who bought Kirkland toilet paper noticed one major problem: 'This is why my...'
The amount of dust and lint coming out every time a paper was torn was simply unbelievable.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison surprises guest by paying triple the amount she wanted for a rare coin
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison surprises guest by paying triple the amount she wanted for a rare coin
Rick Harrison wanted to be fair to the guest and so he called in the expert to get a better idea.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses huge prize after struggling with just one last word in the puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses huge prize after struggling with just one last word in the puzzle
The player started off well but was left confused just when he had to focus most.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he won't be giving his guitar to grandkids after finding out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he won't be giving his guitar to grandkids after finding out its value
The guest was a part of a band that was inducted into the Michigan Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame.
3 days ago
Rick Harrison gets nostalgic after 'Pawn Stars' guest brought vintage toy cars: 'I loved these...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Rick Harrison gets nostalgic after 'Pawn Stars' guest brought vintage toy cars: 'I loved these...'
Harrison called in an expert who was also fascinated by the cars, especially the toy Batmobile.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins
The contestants could not believe that something so rare had worked for him.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to founder who used her maternity leave stipend to start a business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to founder who used her maternity leave stipend to start a business
The entrepreneur did deliver on her promise, and the firm surpassed $35 million in revenue in three years.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $25 million for one item — but it still wasn't enough
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $25 million for one item — but it still wasn't enough
While Rick Harrison tried his best to get the most valuable coin in the world, he fell short.
3 days ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest stunned to learn his Northern Lights painting is worth more than he imagined
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest stunned to learn his Northern Lights painting is worth more than he imagined
The painter who made the brilliant work of art came to the United States and fell in love with Alaska.
3 days ago