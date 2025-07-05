'Price is Right' player gasps in disbelief after she ended up winning two prizes in a single game

The contestant might not have expected to even be on stage, let alone play such a great game.

Contestants have big prizes on their minds when they come to “The Price Is Right,” but they're still shocked when they actually win. Even though they make games look like a walk in the park, some contestants are caught by surprise when everything falls into place. That’s exactly what a woman named Ashwini did in an earlier episode of the show, which saw her win two prizes in one game. Despite her strong performance, the contestant was shocked upon winning and did not hide her emotions.

Ashwini was playing the ‘Switch?’ game, in which a contestant can see two prizes, each having a price tag. Either the prices on display for each prize are correct, or the contestant has to switch the prices. If they get it right, they win both prizes on display.

Screenshot showing the prizes on "The Price is Right." (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

In this case, the contestant had an electric bike and a range, and a cookware set. The price shown for the bike was $2,564, and for the range and cookware was $3,549. The contestant now had to decide whether to switch the prizes or stay with what she was shown. She looked to the crowd for support, and people suggested that she should not switch the prices.

The contestant took the crowd’s advice, and it paid off for her. The prices shown were correct, and Ashwini walked away with both prizes. She gasped upon winning the game, with a shocked expression on her face, making it clear that she was in disbelief. “That was an amazing win!” one fan commented on YouTube. “That was a great win,” another reiterated.

While her reaction to winning was one to remember, there have been contestants who have reacted a lot more to winning prizes on the show. In a different episode, one contestant broke down in tears after winning a boatload of cash with relative ease. The contestant was a man named Ryan, and he was playing the Grand Game. He had a chance to win $100,000 from it, and that is exactly what he did.

The contestant could see six items, four of which were worth less than $10, and the player had to guess those four items to win $100,000. The contestant had already been given $10 by the machine. For each product he got right, the machine would add one zero to the prize money. However, if the contestant gave the wrong answer, he’d lose all the money.

Ryan absolutely aced the game right from the start and went all the way to win $100,000. He seemed like an emotional mess from the moment he stepped onto the stage. After winning, he could not hold back his tears and broke down crying in joy. He played a perfect game to win one of the biggest prizes on the game show. That is truly a commendable feat.

