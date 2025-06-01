ECONOMY & WORK
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
'Price is Right' contestant nearly falls on stage after winning $15,000 in wild TV moment

Things got intense for her as she unlocked a mega cash with just one key in her hand in the "Master Key" game.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant's reaction (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price Is Right)
There are a number of ways one would expect a contestant on "The Price is Right" to react, but panic is not one of those. One contestant nearly fell to the floor after winning $15,000 in a tricky game. The player named Heidi was already quite shaken when she got a chance to get up on the main stage and join the host, Drew Carey. Things got more intense for her as she unlocked a mega cash with just one key in her hand in the "Master Key" game.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to the win (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Heidi won the "Contestant's Row" by making the closest bid on the price of a wooden foosball table and two 32 GB Nintendo Switch Lites. After winning the smaller prizes, she got the chance to win more and join Carey on stage. Heidi was visibly excited to get on the stage as she covered her face with her hands and nearly broke down.

“You’re going to be ok. It’s only for cash,” Carey joked to comfort the player. The show's announcer, George Gray, then revealed that Heidi would be playing the popular game "Master Key" for a big cash prize of $25,000. Heidi had the chance to win either $2,500, $7,500, and or $15,000 if she got the ultimate master key. 

Screenshot showing Heidi alongside Drew Carey (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
The contestant got to see two small prizes, one at a time, with a three-digit number as the price of each item. The centerpiece of the game was a large board that carried the two prizes and five keys, two of which could be won by the contestant. To win the keys, the player had to decide if the first two digits or the last two digits displayed represented the correct prices of the two items. With each correct guess, they earn the chance to choose one of the keys. Out of the five keys, one unlocks the biggest prize, one is a blank, and two keys unlock one prize each. However, there is a Master Key that unlocks all the prizes that are hidden away behind giant locks. After the pricing game, the contestant tries to unlock the prizes with their keys.

In Heidi's game, she was shown two smaller prizes, a hanging weight and a lap desk, for the pricing game. The first item was for either $26 or $60, and the second item was for either $35 or $50. For the first item, she picked $26 as the price and was correct. She then picked out one key, but she failed to guess the cost of the second item.

Screenshot showing Heidi playing the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Thus, with only one key in hand, Heidi had a 1 in 5 chance to unlock the jackpot prize of $25,000. She made her way to the locks and tried to unlock the $2,500 prize first. When the lock didn't turn, she moved on to the $7,500 prize. Unfortunately, that too didn't unlock and Heidi was left with only the $15,000 prize. To her delight, her key unlocked the prize and she nearly fell to the floor as she realized she had won big.

 

“15 grand. Not bad at all,” Carey said in the end as the contestant went on to hug the show's models while visibly breathing heavily. 

