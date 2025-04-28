ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins

The contestants could not believe that something so rare had worked for him.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

One of the games that requires a considerable amount of physical effort, along with skills and luck, on “The Price is Right,” is the Big Wheel. Several contestants have tried to win five figures by spinning the wheel, and some have literally taken a tumble while doing so. As part of the game, a contestant has to come as close to a dollar as possible with two spins to win $1,000. If contestants hit the dollar mark on their first attempt, they instantly win. However, they get a bonus spin, and if they land on the dollar again, they win $25,000. It might be rare to hit the same spot twice, but a contestant named David pulled that off and was naturally screaming in joy after that.

via GIPHY

 

He was playing against two other contestants who had had their chance to spin the wheel before him. The first was a woman named Joyce who landed on the 95 mark. She didn’t get a second spin as it would take her total to more than a dollar, which would disqualify her.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant Joyce. (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant Joyce. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Next up was a man named Jeffrey, who landed on the 35 mark. He now needed either a 65 or a 60 to stay in contention. The contestant might have hoped to have some birthday luck with him, but that was not the case. His second spin landed on 40, which took him out of contention.

Screenshot showing the contestant Jeffrey. (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshot showing the contestant Jeffrey. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

David was up next, and he probably did not expect how well things were going to pan out. He spun the wheel hard on his first attempt. It was a perfect spin as it landed right in the middle of the dollar mark, immediately giving him $1,000. The contestant spun the wheel again, hoping for the best, and it went around a few times before slowing down to stop right at the edge of the dollar mark once again. This meant that the contestant had won a massive $25,000 with just two spins, and the excitement in him was on display for everyone to see as he couldn't contain his joy even after jumping around and screaming.

 

Drew Carey was also in disbelief after seeing what had just gone down. “Oh my God. Look at that,” he said. Fans of the show loved the moment as well and congratulated the contestant in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Today is a good day if your name's David,” one user commented. “From 12 to $37 GRAND IN ONE DAY HE WAS KILLING IT!!!!” quipped another. “What a day for David so far just like Andre did on back to school special,” one viewer pointed out.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he won't be giving his guitar to grandkids after finding out its value
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he won't be giving his guitar to grandkids after finding out its value
The guest was a part of a band that was inducted into the Michigan Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame.
3 hours ago
Rick Harrison gets nostalgic after 'Pawn Stars' guest brought vintage toy cars: 'I loved these...'
ECONOMY & WORK
Rick Harrison gets nostalgic after 'Pawn Stars' guest brought vintage toy cars: 'I loved these...'
Harrison called in an expert who was also fascinated by the cars, especially the toy Batmobile.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins
The contestants could not believe that something so rare had worked for him.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to founder who used her maternity leave stipend to start a business
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a massive deal to founder who used her maternity leave stipend to start a business
The entrepreneur did deliver on her promise, and the firm surpassed $35 million in revenue in three years.
7 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $25 million for one item — but it still wasn't enough
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison was ready to pay $25 million for one item — but it still wasn't enough
While Rick Harrison tried his best to get the most valuable coin in the world, he fell short.
8 hours ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest stunned to learn his Northern Lights painting is worth more than he imagined
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest stunned to learn his Northern Lights painting is worth more than he imagined
The painter who made the brilliant work of art came to the United States and fell in love with Alaska.
9 hours ago
Steve Harvey snaps at 'Family Feud' contestant after he was proven wrong by the survey board
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey snaps at 'Family Feud' contestant after he was proven wrong by the survey board
The guest even dropped his cards and walked away in disbelief when he saw the board.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' fans are calling out Ken Jennings after his harsh ruling nearly costs a contestant
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans are calling out Ken Jennings after his harsh ruling nearly costs a contestant
Jennings did acknowledge that he was being too harsh, but also said it didn't affect the outcome.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' fans slam player who kept ignoring Drew Carey's advice for Plinko: 'Just give...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans slam player who kept ignoring Drew Carey's advice for Plinko: 'Just give...'
Fans believe that had the contestant taken the advice, they could have won a bigger prize.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' cast just couldn't believe Chum Lee spent $5,000 on the 'stupidest thing ever'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' cast just couldn't believe Chum Lee spent $5,000 on the 'stupidest thing ever'
Richard Benjamin Harrison was beyond disappointed, and his reactions were hilarious throughout.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who called her product 'the Netflix of toys'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to founder who called her product 'the Netflix of toys'
While things went great for the founder Nikki Pope in the tank, her company couldn't keep up later.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Pat Sajak steps into a new chapter of his life with a big career move
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' icon Pat Sajak steps into a new chapter of his life with a big career move
The legendary host has a history of theatre performances, and that seems to be one of his passions.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a pizza cupcake as their product and it went as expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring a pizza cupcake as their product and it went as expected
The idea might have seemed weird at first but every single shark loved how it tasted.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founder who made Mark Cuban use a flame-thrower in fiery pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founder who made Mark Cuban use a flame-thrower in fiery pitch
The shark seemed to have the time of his life and even threatened Kevin O'Leary with the flames.
2 days ago
‘Jeopardy’ insider reveals what Ken Jennings found the hardest part about hosting the show
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Jeopardy’ insider reveals what Ken Jennings found the hardest part about hosting the show
Jennings is loved by fans of the show ever since he became one of its most dominant contestants.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects multiple offers from judges to stick to her company's true worth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant rejects multiple offers from judges to stick to her company's true worth
The founder didn't budge even an inch from the valuation that she found to be accurate.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to answer the most obvious word in a Christmas-themed puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player fails to answer the most obvious word in a Christmas-themed puzzle
The player later confessed that he went blank and gave the wrong answer.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the value of her oil portrait
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the value of her oil portrait
She had no idea who the painter was and what it might be worth, so her shock was understandable.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves difficult puzzle and wins a massive $50,000 on her son’s birthday
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves difficult puzzle and wins a massive $50,000 on her son’s birthday
She knew the answer long before the timer started ticking down and won a massive chunk of money.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant goes home empty-handed because he had no idea what was going on
The contestant made several errors while playing one of the show's most time-sensitive games.
4 days ago