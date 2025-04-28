'Price is Right' contestant goes absolutely wild after winning $25,000 with just two spins

The contestants could not believe that something so rare had worked for him.

One of the games that requires a considerable amount of physical effort, along with skills and luck, on “The Price is Right,” is the Big Wheel. Several contestants have tried to win five figures by spinning the wheel, and some have literally taken a tumble while doing so. As part of the game, a contestant has to come as close to a dollar as possible with two spins to win $1,000. If contestants hit the dollar mark on their first attempt, they instantly win. However, they get a bonus spin, and if they land on the dollar again, they win $25,000. It might be rare to hit the same spot twice, but a contestant named David pulled that off and was naturally screaming in joy after that.

He was playing against two other contestants who had had their chance to spin the wheel before him. The first was a woman named Joyce who landed on the 95 mark. She didn’t get a second spin as it would take her total to more than a dollar, which would disqualify her.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey and the contestant Joyce. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

Next up was a man named Jeffrey, who landed on the 35 mark. He now needed either a 65 or a 60 to stay in contention. The contestant might have hoped to have some birthday luck with him, but that was not the case. His second spin landed on 40, which took him out of contention.

Screenshot showing the contestant Jeffrey. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

David was up next, and he probably did not expect how well things were going to pan out. He spun the wheel hard on his first attempt. It was a perfect spin as it landed right in the middle of the dollar mark, immediately giving him $1,000. The contestant spun the wheel again, hoping for the best, and it went around a few times before slowing down to stop right at the edge of the dollar mark once again. This meant that the contestant had won a massive $25,000 with just two spins, and the excitement in him was on display for everyone to see as he couldn't contain his joy even after jumping around and screaming.

Drew Carey was also in disbelief after seeing what had just gone down. “Oh my God. Look at that,” he said. Fans of the show loved the moment as well and congratulated the contestant in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “Today is a good day if your name's David,” one user commented. “From 12 to $37 GRAND IN ONE DAY HE WAS KILLING IT!!!!” quipped another. “What a day for David so far just like Andre did on back to school special,” one viewer pointed out.