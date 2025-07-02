ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000

As Heather took a second to solve the final puzzle, Seacrest admitted she made it look easy.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" is supposed to be all fun and games, but sometimes fans accuse the producers of throwing impossible puzzles at contestants. Although at times, players throw away easy games, there are those who surprise everyone with extraordinary performances. One such contestant left the fans and the host, Ryan Seacrest, stunned after winning nearly $90,000 on the show. The player, Heather Foster, made it all the way to the show's coveted Bonus Round with prizes worth nearly $50,000. She had the same momentum in the final round as well when she solved the bonus puzzle in less than a second. As she won another $40,000, Seacrest had to admit that she made it all look easy. 

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest congratulating Heather (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest congratulating Heather (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

As she took on her opponents, Babatunde Oyelowo and Eric Dotterer, Foster took the lead by solving the first two puzzles. However, by the third puzzle, both Oyelowo and Dotterer did their best to catch up to her as they solved one puzzle each, while Foster landed on the “Lose a Turn” wedge. She then made a comeback by solving another puzzle to take the lead back with $3,700 in cash. By the fourth puzzle, she landed on the $3,500 wedge and the $10,000 to extend her lead, as per TV Insider. In the end, Foster went on to win the show with nearly $30,050 and a cruise expedition trip worth nearly $20,000. 

Screenshot showing Heather at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Heather at the wheel alongside Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

For her Bonus Round puzzle, Foster chose the popular category "What are you doing?" She went on the spin the wheel alongside Seacrest while carrying her expedition cruise wedge with her. After she gave the wheel a good spin, the host picked out the Golden Envelope for her. With a chance of winning up to $100,000 or a brand new car, Foster was faced with a three-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters "R, S, T, L, N, E," on the board, Foster went on to choose "M, D, G, and O" as her additional letters. With all the clues on the board, her final puzzle read, “_R_DG_NG      T_E      G_ _.”

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Before kicking off the ten-second timer, Seacrest wished the player good luck. However, it turned out that she didn't need any best wishes as she solved the puzzle "Bridging the Gap" in almost less than a second, leaving co-host Vanna White and Seacrest Stunned. As she celebrated her win, Seacrest exclaimed, "That's it. Nice try. You make it look very easy!" Seacrest went on to reveal that she had won $40,000 from the golden envelope, which took her total to a whopping $89,942.

 

In the end, Foster tightly squeezed Seacrest to celebrate the big win, and the host chuckled and told her, "Congratulations!" This wasn't the first time that a player stunned Seacrest with a lightning-quick solve. In another episode, a contestant named Traci made the host think she was cheating as she solved her Bonus Round Puzzle, "They Go Way Back," with little clues in no time. Seacrest did a full round-up of the player in the end to make sure she wasn't hiding any clues or an earpiece. 

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a tough puzzle so quickly that Ryan Seacrest had to steady himself

'Wheel Of Fortune' player makes the 'longest spin in history of bonus round' before winning $40,000

'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant stuns Ryan Seacrest by solving a tough puzzle to win $89,000
As Heather took a second to solve the final puzzle, Seacrest admitted she made it look easy.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
Carey suffered a similar snafu a few months ago while playing the same game of 'Bullseye'.
23 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
Fans also share some tips that could've helped Bain win the bonus round but it was too late.
1 day ago
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
Emily Croke coincidentally got the question related to her great-great aunt, Emily Folger.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
Luckily for the veteran host, no one in the studio caught the mistake on time.
1 day ago
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
The executive producer of the show, Michael Davies later apologized for the spoiled show.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
Even the seasoned expert was stumped by the unusual subject of the painting.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
NEWS
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
In the end, Mr Wonderful cut off Greiner with a deal that the founder of Wad Free couldn't refuse.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
Seacrest got geniunely spooked as he couldn't figure out who played a prank on him.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
The seller brought some "Secret Service" memorabilia of former Attorney General J. Howard McGrath.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
The guest was already emotional because of the backstory involving native Alaskans.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
The player once again fumbled a puzzle despite moving forward in the game.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
The host didn't want to get more of the weird answers on the show anymore.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets two judges to team up for a $1.5 million deal for his vegan sushi chain
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets two judges to team up for a $1.5 million deal for his vegan sushi chain
The founder of Beyond Sushi impressed the Sharks with 100% plant based flavors.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants land a $250k deal because Robert Herjavec wanted to make his wife happy
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants land a $250k deal because Robert Herjavec wanted to make his wife happy
The Shark jumped back in to the deal as he thought his wife would love the product.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets huge appraisal for a wooden toy he bought for $6 at charity store
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets huge appraisal for a wooden toy he bought for $6 at charity store
The guest who bought the item at a charity store had no idea that it was over 3,000 years old.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $34,000 for a rare coin after taking his dad's advice
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $34,000 for a rare coin after taking his dad's advice
When the rare coin showed up on Harrison's table, he had to take his old man's approval for the deal.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans call a player 'disrespectful' after he clapped and cheered for himself
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans call a player 'disrespectful' after he clapped and cheered for himself
Fans said that such behavior was unnecessary and slammed the antics as self-congratulatory.
5 days ago
Walmart customers think Great Value milk often goes bad even before expiration date: ‘It lasts...’
WALMART
Walmart customers think Great Value milk often goes bad even before expiration date: ‘It lasts...’
Several customers took to social media to complain about spoilt milk that they purchased from the store.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned that comic books they collected for 45 years are worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned that comic books they collected for 45 years are worth a fortune
Despite the massive appraisal, the brothers shared that they would never sell their collection.
5 days ago