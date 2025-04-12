'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off an impossible win and Pat Sajak wants an explanation

Fans of "The Wheel Of Fortune" know how hard it is to solve even the simplest of puzzles in the show's notorious "Bonus Round." While many succumb to the pressure to solve a puzzle in the chaotic environment, a few elite contestants pull off blinders that catch everyone by surprise. One such player is Helen, who left the show's veteran host, Pat Sajak, in shock with her stunning solve.

Screenshot showing Pat Sajak with a confused look on his face (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, Helen faced a three-word puzzle in the bonus round. Even with all the letters filled in, she didn't have much on the board to work with. However, the player's confidence didn't budge as she solved the tough puzzle within a second. This left Sajak in shock, prompting him to immediately ask, "How'd you get that?" Later, Sajak desperately demanded an explanation from the player after revealing that she had won a brand-new car.

Screenshot showing Pat Sajak talking to the contestant (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

Helen played brilliantly through the initial rounds as she went up against her two competitors. In the end, she won the show by amassing a total of over $21,000 in cash and an exotic trip. She then made her way to the "Bonus Round," where she had a chance to win up to $100,000 or a brand-new Volkswagen car. For the final round, Helen picked the tricky "Phrase" category, and she was given a three-word puzzle to solve. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E," filled in, the player picked "H, M, G," as her three additional consonants and the letter "I" as her additional vowel. With everything filled in, the puzzle read, "_ _ _ _ _ ING _ ITH I_E_A."

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/The Wheel Of Fortune)

For many, it was clear that Helen did not have enough letters on the board to solve the puzzle easily. None of the words on the board were clear, and even the show's co-host, Vanna White, looked worried for the player. However, Helen did not break a sweat. As soon as Sajak kicked off the ten-second timer, Helen solved the puzzle "BUZZING WITH IDEAS" in the blink of an eye. This took Sajak by surprise, and he asked how the contestant figured it out like that. Helen told the host that she had absolutely no idea how she solved it so quickly. "I want an explanation, right now!" Sajak yelled as he opened the 'Golden Envelope to reveal that Helen had won herself a brand new Volkswagen ID.4. "I wanna know why you got this car!" the host added.

The contestant jumped in joy to celebrate her win with everyone in the audience applauding her performance. Even the viewers at home were astonished to witness such an amazing solution. "OMG, what a solve, I was almost sure she wouldn't get this but somehow did. Of course, it's always a shocker to see a solve come out of nowhere when it looks all but impossible. Bonus Round wins like this always make for an exciting moment!!!!" @justinmiddleton8818 wrote in the comments of the show's YouTube clip. "Oh my goodness, what an incredible solve! Congratulations Helen, l hope you enjoyed your new car! I had 'With ideas' but, definitely not 'Buzzing'!" another user @janedoe805 added.