ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle

Fans also share some tips that could've helped Bain win the bonus round but it was too late.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
The contestant struggling to solve the puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
The contestant struggling to solve the puzzle (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are very invested in the way things turn out for contestants, and they're heartbroken when someone loses out on a big prize. But when contestants kept losing out in the bonus round for 19 straight games, people grew frustrated and even blamed the puzzles. The losing streak started with a contestant named Corrina Bain, who lost out on taking home $61,000 due to a tough bonus puzzle. At the end of the round, viewers in the studio and at home groaned at the flight attendant's heartbreaking loss.

Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the moment of loss (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Bain was off to a flying start in the game after solving the first few Toss-Up puzzles to take the early lead. While her competitors tried to catch up, only Leinen came close by winning the Prize Puzzle and a trip to Hawaii, as reported by TV Insider.

The three players went on to solve one puzzle each in the Triple Toss Up round, but in the end, Bain emerged as the big winner with a total of $21,800 in cash. She then advanced to the Bonus Round and chose the category, "Phrase" for the final puzzle.

Screenshot showing Bain at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing Bain at the wheel alongside Ryan Seacrest (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Bain was joined by her "brunch crew," which included her mother, her boyfriend, and her mother-in-law. She then spun the wheel alongside Seacrest, who picked out the Golden Envelope for her. With a chance of winning up to $100,000 or a brand-new car, Bain was faced with a four-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters, "R, S, T, L, N, E" on the board, she chose "H, D, M, and I" as the additional letters to get more clues. With everything on the board, the puzzle read,  “_ _ _ _     IN     THE      D_ _.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

With only a handful of clues on the board, Bain looked puzzled before the clock started ticking. She took her time to figure out the answer and could make only one guess, "Made in the day" within ten seconds. “You were on the right track,” Seacrest said, as co-host Vanna White revealed the answer, “It was ‘Back in the Day.'” Even the studio audience let out a loud groan after the phrase was revealed. To add to the heartbreak, Seacrest flipped the golden envelope, revealing that Bain had lost out on winning an additional $40,000.

 

Viewers at home expressed their disappointment as well in the YouTube clip of the Bonus Round. "Tough puzzle, but good game. Just the same," one fan named @nathanieljourat6723 wrote. "This puzzle has been reused from like 10 years ago," suggested another viewer called @milotickz. Meanwhile, some fans shared a bit of advice as well, which could have helped Bain solve the puzzle."I would've said... ABCD, and I would've got it still. BAC_ N T_E DA would've been that," @robertclimate1563 explained.

While the loss was heartbreaking, the contestant stayed calm, unlike another contestant named Justin Orr, who left the host puzzled with his wild pig call in the middle of his introduction.

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins bonus round after 'insane' string of bad luck had fans on edge

'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey zones out as he has 'senior moment' while explaining a game
Carey suffered a similar snafu a few months ago while playing the same game of 'Bullseye'.
8 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 in bonus round as fans blame 'tough' puzzle
Fans also share some tips that could've helped Bain win the bonus round but it was too late.
9 hours ago
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
JEOPARDY
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative
Emily Croke coincidentally got the question related to her great-great aunt, Emily Folger.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' host Pat Sajak once ended up revealing an answer but no one noticed it
Luckily for the veteran host, no one in the studio caught the mistake on time.
11 hours ago
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience
The executive producer of the show, Michael Davies later apologized for the spoiled show.
12 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' expert has an unusual request for viewers after guest brings a vintage painting
Even the seasoned expert was stumped by the unusual subject of the painting.
13 hours ago
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
NEWS
'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary throws Lori Greiner under the bus to make a deal with a unique brand
In the end, Mr Wonderful cut off Greiner with a deal that the founder of Wad Free couldn't refuse.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant scares Ryan Seacrest and makes him duck under the table
Seacrest got geniunely spooked as he couldn't figure out who played a prank on him.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys Secret Service memorabilia after asking expert if it was legal
The seller brought some "Secret Service" memorabilia of former Attorney General J. Howard McGrath.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my lord' after expert revealed the real value of her $400 bowl
The guest was already emotional because of the backstory involving native Alaskans.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant mocked for fumbling two simple puzzles and losing out on $40,000
The player once again fumbled a puzzle despite moving forward in the game.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer
The host didn't want to get more of the weird answers on the show anymore.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets two judges to team up for a $1.5 million deal for his vegan sushi chain
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestant gets two judges to team up for a $1.5 million deal for his vegan sushi chain
The founder of Beyond Sushi impressed the Sharks with 100% plant based flavors.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants land a $250k deal because Robert Herjavec wanted to make his wife happy
NEWS
'Shark Tank' contestants land a $250k deal because Robert Herjavec wanted to make his wife happy
The Shark jumped back in to the deal as he thought his wife would love the product.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets huge appraisal for a wooden toy he bought for $6 at charity store
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets huge appraisal for a wooden toy he bought for $6 at charity store
The guest who bought the item at a charity store had no idea that it was over 3,000 years old.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $34,000 for a rare coin after taking his dad's advice
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison once paid $34,000 for a rare coin after taking his dad's advice
When the rare coin showed up on Harrison's table, he had to take his old man's approval for the deal.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans call a player 'disrespectful' after he clapped and cheered for himself
NEWS
'Jeopardy' fans call a player 'disrespectful' after he clapped and cheered for himself
Fans said that such behavior was unnecessary and slammed the antics as self-congratulatory.
4 days ago
Walmart customers think Great Value milk often goes bad even before expiration date: ‘It lasts...’
WALMART
Walmart customers think Great Value milk often goes bad even before expiration date: ‘It lasts...’
Several customers took to social media to complain about spoilt milk that they purchased from the store.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned that comic books they collected for 45 years are worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guests stunned that comic books they collected for 45 years are worth a fortune
Despite the massive appraisal, the brothers shared that they would never sell their collection.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison geeks out on Val Kilmer's 'Top Gun' jacket and agrees to pay $17,000
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison geeks out on Val Kilmer's 'Top Gun' jacket and agrees to pay $17,000
Harrison is often impressed by suits belonging to legendary musicians or actors.
4 days ago