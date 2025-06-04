ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on $40,000 as she struggled to solve 'difficult' puzzle

The contestant was silent as the clock was ticking, and the answer accurately described the situation.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot of the puzzle that described the contestant's situation (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
“Wheel of Fortune” fans have been frustrated about contestants losing out in the bonus round for a while, and a lot of times, they blame it on puzzles that are too tough. But in a recent episode, a player's loss left viewers amused because the answer to the bonus round puzzle accurately described the situation that she was in perfectly, as per El Paso Inc.

The contestant named Dawya Davis had played a fantastic game until that point, to win $30,549. She chose the Phrase category in the bonus round and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E as per the rules of the show. The contestant now had the chance to choose three consonants and one vowel. She picked the letters M, P, C, and A. However, those letters did not do much to help her.

After all the letters were revealed, the puzzle only had three places open and read, “_ _ N_  _ _   _A_ _E.” The contestant had no idea what the answer was and stood in silence as her 10 seconds ran out. In the end, she was unable to say anything and lost the round. The correct answer was then revealed to be ‘Kind of Vague,’ and fans got a kick out of that. It certainly described how the puzzle looked after all the letters chosen were revealed.

Screenshot showing Ryan Seacrest (L) and the contestant on "Wheel of Fortune." (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“As in ‘this puzzle is kind of vague,’” one fan commented under the clip on YouTube. “'Kind of Vague' Ya think! 😂,” quipped one more. Some fans acknowledged the fact that it was a difficult puzzle to figure out with few letters revealed. “'Kind of vague' is a very, very 'vague' puzzle.  I never would have gotten that. She had no chance. That was so obscure,” one fan wrote. “What a difficult puzzle,” added another.

 

The bonus round has been the cause of frustration for a lot of “Wheel of Fortune” fans of late. The show went 19 straight episodes without a winner in the final round and was threatening the break the previous record of 20 straight episodes without a winner. Fans believed that the 19th contestant had an easy chance to break the losing streak and did not go easy on her when she failed to do so.

The contestant was a woman named Aleeza Santillan, as per a TV Insider report. She had chosen the ‘Place’ category and the letters D, M, C, and O. When the letters were revealed, the puzzle read, “N E _ _ _ _ O R _ O O D  _ _ _ R M _ C _.” Santillan tried her best but wasn’t able to get it right in her 10 seconds. The correct answer was ‘Neighbourhood Pharmacy.’

 

Fans of the show were not happy, and they made their feelings known on YouTube. “She shoulda thought quick and it would lead to the breaking of the losing streak,” one fan commented. "Jeeze! This is not believed it. How the heck did she not solved it. I got that word instant. As the extra letters come up, that looked like it was a good sign. Maybe because of the lights," another mentioned.

While this player got a lot of attention from fans, there was an occasion on "American Idol" hosted by the current "Wheel of Fortune" host Ryan Seacrest, where fans felt that a winning contestant didn't enough time on air.

