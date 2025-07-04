ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's dog makes a debut on the show and fans are here for it

Everyone in the studio loved the four-legged superstar who stole the show for a few seconds.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and his dog on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and his dog on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Drew Carey is known for his quirks, such as saying 'I love you' to fans before signing off, but the “The Price Is Right” host still manages to surprise fans from time to time. On an earlier episode of the show, he brought a furry friend along. When announcer George Gray called the host of the show out to the stage, Carey walked in with a dog.

via GIPHY

 

“And now, here’s your host, Drew Carey,” he said. The 67-year-old came out with a black Labrador wearing the show’s merchandise. Amber Lancaster fell in love with the four-legged friend the moment she saw her. “That’s my dog, Bubba,” Carey said. “That’s my dog. Wanted to say hi to everybody.” The host then directed his dog towards the back of the stage, and it ran out.

Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster interacting with the dog. (Image credit: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)
Screenshot showing Amber Lancaster interacting with the dog. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The studio audience loved the moment and gave their approval with incessant applause. “Good morning, Drew. How am I supposed to follow a cute dog?” Gray asked. After everyone got over the furry friend, it was time to play the game. Carey then turned his attention to the contestants standing on Contestant’s Row. Fans of the show loved the moment and made their thoughts clear in the comments section of the clip on YouTube. “I love Drew Carey's dog. It looks so beautiful. I am sure that Bob Barker would have been proud because he was an animal lover,” one fan commented. “Happy to see the dogs back on the show! Bob would definitely love this,” mentioned another. “Drew and the dog. This was a preview of Pet Adoption Week,” one more fan wrote.

 

A lot of people mentioned the former host Bob Barker’s name when they saw the dog with Carey. It is understandable why that is the case. The former host was, after all, a celebrated animal rights activist. He made it a point to mention the importance of neutering pets in every single season of the show, according to a report in The New York Times. He even used his own pitbull as an example.

“There are just too many cats and dogs being born,” he had said in 2004. Animals are being euthanized by the millions simply because there are not enough homes for them. In the United States, there is a dog or cat euthanized every 6.5 seconds.” Barker was an animal rights activist who became a vegetarian and even stopped dyeing his hair, as the products used to be tested on animals.

 

However, during his time as host of “The Price is Right,” the show occasionally used to have pets as prizes, a practice that would be thrown under the bus today. Fans of the show discussed the matter in a Reddit thread. “Last night, The Barker Era channel ran a first-season episode they probably shouldn't have: one of the prizes in the second showcase was a Saint Bernard puppy. A real live, purebred St. Bernard puppy,” the post read.

More on Market Realist:

Drew Carey reveals Bob Barker’s love for animals led to a strict 'no meat' rule on 'Price is Right'

'The Price is Right' was so wild in the 1950s it even brought live elephants to the studio

'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show

RELATED TOPICS PRICE IS RIGHT
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's dog makes a debut on the show and fans are here for it
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's dog makes a debut on the show and fans are here for it
Everyone in the studio loved the four-legged superstar who stole the show for a few seconds.
1 hour ago
'Shark Tank' contestant says yes to Barbara Corcoran's deal — and all it took was just 5 seconds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant says yes to Barbara Corcoran's deal — and all it took was just 5 seconds
The founder of "Eat Your Flowers"just couldn't refuse the offer despite having others on the table.
2 hours ago
Rick Harrison stunned as 'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with the 'deadliest item' ever on the show
PAWN STARS
Rick Harrison stunned as 'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with the 'deadliest item' ever on the show
Rick Harrison had several doubts from the start, but they were all cleared later on by his friend.
3 hours ago
'Family Feud' contestant makes Steve Harvey walk off the stage with her wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant makes Steve Harvey walk off the stage with her wild answer
A fan also commented that they almost fell off their chair after hearing Rosa's answer.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who 'nearly didn’t bother to come' stunned to hear the value of her jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who 'nearly didn’t bother to come' stunned to hear the value of her jewelry
The guest had also brought a couple of personal telegrams sent by the Palace to the original owner.
5 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant relies too much on the audience, then ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant relies too much on the audience, then ends up losing everything
"I don't understand how people are not paying attention to the last few plays," a fan said.
23 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who dropped out of school to make lip balm rejects Kevin O'Leary's offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who dropped out of school to make lip balm rejects Kevin O'Leary's offer
More than his product, it was his story and his sharpness that impressed every single shark.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player awkwardly says he expects to see his kids in hell and instantly regrets it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player awkwardly says he expects to see his kids in hell and instantly regrets it
The contestant was embarrassed, but his answer turned out to be on the board.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's wife can't hold back tears as he won $60,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's wife can't hold back tears as he won $60,000 in bonus round
She was already emotional even before her husband even played the Bonus Round.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel player was cheated out of winning a car but he says 'it's all good'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel player was cheated out of winning a car but he says 'it's all good'
Fans on social media were livid and they did not shy away from expressing their disappointment.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying $8,000 for a rare book that cost the guest only $25
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying $8,000 for a rare book that cost the guest only $25
Matt quoted $18,000 for 'Anne of Green Gables' but merely paid $25 while buying it.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the value of her uncle's basketball medal
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the value of her uncle's basketball medal
Carl L. Shy, an Olympian and basketball player, later joined the LAPD and retired as a detective.
2 days ago
An 8th grader on 'Jeopardy' claims he was 'cheated out' of a win because of a minor error
JEOPARDY
An 8th grader on 'Jeopardy' claims he was 'cheated out' of a win because of a minor error
The young contestant was not given the win for a minor spelling error, which proved costly.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh gracious' after hearing the real value of her vintage toy set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh gracious' after hearing the real value of her vintage toy set
The guest said that she doesn't even let her children play with the toys to preserve them.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a missile and Rick Harrison asks 'should I call Homeland Security now?'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a missile and Rick Harrison asks 'should I call Homeland Security now?'
The item might have been worth more, but no one had any idea of how much it could sell for.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges boo Kevin O'Leary for telling contestants that he 'hates' their product
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' judges boo Kevin O'Leary for telling contestants that he 'hates' their product
Mr. Wonderful did not hold anything back as he even called the entrepreneurs bad at marketing.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant struggles to breathe after winning a $100,000 prize in wild moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant struggles to breathe after winning a $100,000 prize in wild moment
The player couldn't believe that she had aced the "Grand Game" of the show.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from Mark Cuban to make chips from food waste
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from Mark Cuban to make chips from food waste
Cuban beat offers from Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary to add the company to his portfolio.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 300 million year old fossil — only to get lowballed by Rick Harrison
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 300 million year old fossil — only to get lowballed by Rick Harrison
Rick Harrison wanted to pay less than a thousand bucks at first, but the guest was a tough negotiator.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' player dances wildly after winning $250 — Drew Carey says it's 'better than nothing'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player dances wildly after winning $250 — Drew Carey says it's 'better than nothing'
The contestant had a good start to the game but things did not end all that well.
5 days ago