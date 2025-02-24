ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show

Fans argue that the show has plenty of fun games and this isn't needed.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screeshots showing the setup for Rat Race (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screeshots showing the setup for Rat Race (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

One of the longest-running game shows in the history of television, "The Price Is Right" is known and loved for its quirky games. The show features some age-old classics such as Plinko, Cliffhanger, and some new additions like the "Gridlock" game. While most are loved by the fans, there is one game that has recently come earned their ire. It's called "Rat Race" and was created by Drew Carey himself. While the game is innovative, fans argue that it is too complicated and sometimes unfair. 

Screenshot showing the rats racing (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the rats racing (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

 

"Rat Race" is a pricing game that includes a car as the top prize with a small and a medium prize. In the first part of the game, the contestant has to guess the price of three items within specified ranges to earn a colored rat. The three items are a grocery item priced under $10 which players must guess within $1, a small prize priced under $100 to be guessed within $10, and a medium prize priced under $500 to be guessed within $100.

Screenshot showing one of the pricing items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing one of the pricing items (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

For each bid in the correct range, the contestant gets to choose five colored mechanical rats. These rats are positioned on a large dollar sign-shaped race track and they are set in motion by a model who pulls a handle. 

If one of the chosen rats finishes in third place, the contestant wins the small prize, if it finishes in second, it wins a medium-sized prize, and the rat wins the race, the player wins the car. Contestants can win more prizes depending on how many rats they choose to finish the race.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game
Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

However, there is a chance that a rat may malfunction and not finish the race. Sometimes a rat may even fail to start the race. The show has a store of a couple hundred mechanical rats with each running at a different speed. The rats are picked at random for each episode. 

Screenshot showing the rats
Screenshot showing the rats (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

As seen in the case of the player named Thomas, a contestant could only guess the price of one item in the specified range. Unfortunately, Thomas got the two relatively easier guesses wrong, so he had only one rat.

He chose the color blue which was his wife's favorite color, and luckily for him, the rat executed a photo-finish for the first place winning him the car. 

 

But in some cases a rat may even go off the track or not finish the race at all. Thus, fans of the show aren't very fond of the game due to the mechanical jeopardy. 

In a Reddit post titled,  "Rat Race, when will the madness stop?" user @Educational-Salad133 expressed his views on the game. The author explained that the malfunctioning rats are essentially unfair and the game should not exist.

Rat Race, when will the madness stop?
byu/Educational-Salad133 inThePriceIsRight

 

Several fans joined the conversation adding convincing points to the argument. "What if Cliffhanger fell off while going up the cliff? “Oops, sorry. No chance of winning anything now. George, who’s our next contestant?” Cash register games. “Oops, looks like the keys jammed. No winners today. George, who’s our next contestant?” Agreed. The rat race malfunctions shouldn’t count against the contestant," explained @JeanEBH. 

Comment
byu/Educational-Salad133 from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

"I don't understand Rat Race, and it creeps me out ... I don't think she won the car, but they gave it to her - I know Drew reads this sub: Please retire Rat Race!" @sissy9725 wrote in another Reddit thread about the game. 

Comment
byu/bertrenolds5 from discussion
inThePriceIsRight

 

However, there were some who enjoyed watching it. You'd rather see 3 Strikes? Or Punch A Bunch? C'mon... I love Rat Race - it must stir some game from my childhood, and it's my favorite," @Then-Position-7956 commented. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
NEWS
'Price is Right' fans are begging for 'creepy' game created by Drew Carey to be taken off show
Fans argue that the show has plenty of fun games and this isn't needed.
10 hours ago
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
NEWS
Pat Sajak calls 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant 'dangerous' after she starts dancing very close to him
The player got a little too physical while celebrating her mega car and cash win.
13 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey asks contestants 'y'all crazy?' after they repeated the same answer
Harvey kept asking the contestant to pick a different option and she kept repeating answers.
15 hours ago
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
WALMART
Walmart shopper wanted to buy Great Value hash browns, then she saw an odd detail: "I wasn't risking"
"Not sure what this was from but I wasn’t risking it," she said in her video.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tosses his card in anger after contestants' unexpected response
Harvey couldn't believe that the player's failed to answer such a common question.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'you need to stop' after she described one recipe
Harvey had to ask the contestant to stop making the dish forever as he couldn't control his reaction.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey was puzzled by contestant's moves — then she explained what it was
Steve Harvey blank expression to the camera when the moment unfolded was simply priceless
1 day ago
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
NEWS
Drew Carey finally shares his thoughts on retiring from 'Price is Right' — and it gets pretty dark
Carey had initially turned down the offer to host the show, but accepted it for a dream of his.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant picks up Drew Carey — then drops him on the floor in painful moment
The announcer later told the contestant not to pick up Carey again after hearing about the prize.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys Great Value medium tortillas, then she noticed one big issue after opening it
She showed the pack to confirm that it was sealed and nobody had tampered with it.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey comes across a $3,500 pancake machine — and his reaction says it all
Carey remembered how much he could've used the appliance back when he ate pancakes.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
NEWS
'Price is Right' player drops to the floor and surprises fans with one of the wildest dance moves ever
It seemed like "Baby Got Back" was the player's favorite song.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey starts belly dancing with contestant in unexpected TV moment
Fans often fail to realize that the host of Family Feud is quite the dancer as well.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car and then slides straight into Drew Carey's legs in wild moment
The army veteran made a entrance on the stage in style by reeling in Drew Carey like a fish.
3 days ago
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
COSTCO
A Costco customer tried to return her 2-year-old used bidet — and it went as expected
This isn't the first time that a Costco shopper decided to return a bidet to the store.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey lost it after a contestant removed her wig in wild TV moment
Carey kept cracking up even as he was explaining the game and prizes to the contestant.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning to those looking to buy Great Value marshmallows: "Traces of what..."
Another TikTok creator also found out that there was something fishy in the product.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
WALMART
Walmart shopper issues warning after noticing what was inside her Great Value bread: "It felt like..."
"How is this even possible? I’m sick," she wrote in the caption of the video. 
4 days ago
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
NEWS
'Price is Right' model tells contestant 'you shouldn't be upset' after he made one wrong choice
The player had to choose between walking away with his winnings or playing for a car.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans can hardly recognize Vanna White without her signature makeup look
She was seen wearing a New York sweatshirt and a pair of black pants with boots.
5 days ago