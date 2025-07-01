ECONOMY & WORK
‘Jeopardy' fans couldn't believe after contestant wins final clue linked to her famous relative

Emily Croke coincidentally got the question related to her great-great aunt, Emily Folger.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the clue and the reaction of the host and the contestant on Jeopardy! (Cover image source: Instagram/Jeopardy)

“Jeopardy!” contestants are supposed to have knowledge about history, pop culture, and famous personalities, but sometimes games can get a bit more personal. A player named Emily Croke left the host Ken Jennings and fans shocked, after revealing that Emily Folger, whose name she had to guess in the Final Jeopardy, wasn't just her great-great aunt but her namesake as well. Fans took to social media to express their amazement at the coincidence.

Screenshots showing the reactions of the host and the player (Image sourcce: Instagram/Jeopardy)

Croke faced off against two other competitors to become the champion of the day. At the very end of the rounds, the prompt for the Final Jeopardy read,  “In 1895, the Vassar-educated wife of this man wrote, ‘Thousands of dollars may be paid for a copy of Shakespeare.'” While the other players took their time, Croke looked confident as she wrote down her answer, as “Folger." When the responses were revealed, Croke won the round, becoming the new champion.

 

As usual, Jennings asked her about the decision to write down Folger as the answer in the last round. Croke then revealed that the woman referred to in the clue the host gave her was about her “great, great, great-aunt Emily.”

“Emily Folger, the one we mentioned in the clue, is the person you, Emily Croke, are named after?” a stunned Jennings asked. Croke confirmed that it was her relative, leaving the host in shock as he said, "Wow!" As it turns out, Croke's great-great aunt was the co-founder of the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, DC, according to its official website. The library is the largest collection of the playwright's works in the world, and Folger created the institution alongside her husband, Henry Clay Folger, who was also the chairman of the Standard Oil company.

Screenshot showing the contestant making the revelation (Image source: Instagram/Jeopardy)

Thanks to the familiar final clue, Croke ended up winning the game and was crowned champion with a total of $13,201. The show posted the clip on the great coincidence on social media, and fans across the world were baffled by the incident as well. "What are the odds of that happening?" a fan called @johntozziphotography asked. "Ancestral power right there! You just saw it in her smile! So cool!" another viewer named @__themagixinthe_detours18113 commented.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

 

The discussion reached Reddit, where fans continued the bewilderment. "That's crazy. Can you imagine being there and out of nowhere one of your relatives is the answer to the clue smh," @JustGoodSense wrote in a thread. 

Comment
byu/ZiggyPalffyLA from discussion
inJeopardy

 

Croke also chimed in, sharing more about her family and the clue that showed up on Final Jeopardy. "Oh wow, I didn't expect to see the footage of me in a total state of shock after the game! This is by far the weirdest thing that has ever happened to me, and I definitely did a triple-take reading the clue," she wrote in a comment. "Every time I see Vassar, I think of my grandmother, who is also named Emily. When I was growing up, she would tell me how her mother "made" her go to Vassar because Emily Folger had paid for my great-grandmother to attend Vassar. So reading the clue, I thought about my grandmother, then realized it was, in effect, about her!" @EmilyWasOnJeopardy added.

