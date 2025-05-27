ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference

Culkin has been a clue on the game a whopping 42 times since he was a child star.
PUBLISHED 37 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Macaulay Culkin on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Macaulay Culkin on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

As the lead actor of the classic "Home Alone" franchise, Macaulay Culkin made outsmarting burglars look like child's play. But the former child star couldn't get past the questions on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Even though he seemed set for a big win, he fell short by just one dollar. Culkin’s name has been tied to the popular game show for many years, as he had appeared as a clue 42 times, according to a report in Exclaim.

via GIPHY

 

He was up against fellow actor Rachel Dratch and WWE superstar Becky Lynch, and did a fantastic job leading up to the Final Jeopardy as he answered questions from various categories. However, one of his favorite ones was the ‘Six Degrees of Actual Bacon’ category, which had questions about dishes containing bacon. However, things did not work out in his favor in the final round.

 

The Final Jeopardy clue read, “Exhumed in 2017 to settle a paternity suit, his moustache had 'preserved its classic 10-past-10 position' according to the Spanish press." The correct answer was Salvador Dali, and all three contestants got it right. Culkin had won $16,800 until that point and had wagered all of it, which brought his total to $33,600. Dratch, however, had won $23,000 and wagered $10,601, bringing her total to $33,601, to make her the big winner of the day against Culkin by a single dollar. Dratch had thought that she had gotten her math wrong when it was time to reveal how much money she had wagered. Thankfully for her, that was not the case. She had lagged behind earlier in the show but did a great job with the daily doubles to end up in the lead in the final round.

 

For Culkin, the loss must have been disappointing, but he had a great time being a contestant on the show. The actor had also revealed that his fiancée, Brenda Song, had quizzed him relentlessly for practice ahead of the show. “Like, whether I was in the mood or not, she just kept on asking me questions [like it was] a normal day," the actor had said to host Ken Jennings.

"She threatened to bring them on the ride over here, and I was like, 'Enough is enough! I'm already nervous," he added. Jennings also asked him how he felt about being a clue on the show 42 times so far. The host even stated that he didn’t know if Culkin’s name would come up as a clue again. “That would make it so much easier. For real, I would be so much less nervous,” he said according to a report in the New York Post.

 

The actor was playing to win money for the San Diego Zoo and Wildlife Alliance. “I’m sure a lot of people are familiar with it, but it’s a place that’s near and dear to my and my family’s heart. They work on conservation and the relationship between wildlife and people, trying to make it better,” he explained.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
ECONOMY & WORK
Macaulay Culkin nearly had a huge win on 'Celebrity Jeopardy' but $1 made all the difference
Culkin has been a clue on the game a whopping 42 times since he was a child star.
37 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a unique guitar and expert gave it a whopping 5-figure valuation
The guest was happy with the valuation, and fans got to learn a cool story about a big guitar brand.
1 hour ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to buy a religious relic that creeped him out evidently
The idea of owning human remains, no matter how old, was not something Harrison was a fan of.
2 hours ago
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
NFL star fumbles a 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle by a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments
The fumble is considered the most epic one on the show in decades of his history.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers relieved as player breaks streak of bonus round losses after 19 games
This was a much-needed result for fans who had been clamoring for a Bonus Round winner for weeks.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses in bonus round but makes stellar comeback to win $44,000
“Coming into the end there, you’ve got no money. Then that one tossup and then all of a sudden $44,000,” host Ryan Seacrest reacted to the win.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper shares a little-known tip that will change how you pick groceries: 'The ones in...'
Several Walmart employees also jumped in to explain things in response to the video.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings a meteorite rock and expert gave it a staggering valuation
It's unusual to see objects literally from out of this world on the show, and incredibly fascinating.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player screams the iconic words 'come on down' at audience after winning a car
She was very interactive with the studio audience and was calling out to them later.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays a fortune for small rock that's possibly older than Earth
It wasn't just any ordinary rock as it was claimed to be a lot older than our planet.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $6,000 for his 'vampire defense kit' — Rick Harrison paid him $16,000
Harrison was not convinced and called an expert who came up with something he hadn't expected.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player explains what really happens after winning a brand new car on TV
She revealed details about what happens once someone does win a car on the show.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food
Cuban loved the business and its numbers but was clearly in two minds about offering a deal.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings Thor's Hammer and helmet — ends up getting an earth-shattering deal
Rick Harrison has reason to doubt Chum Lee but sometimes, he does really good work.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a massive appraisal for her heirloom, then says 'I used to play in this'
The guest was clearly not expecting such a high valuation for something she treated as a toy.
3 days ago
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Birthday luck works wonders for 'Price is Right' contestant as she effortlessly wins $30,000
She knew what to do long before the game reached its most definitive moment and won big.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $75,000 after failing to solve a near-impossible puzzle
He had been a fan of the show for many years and had fulfilled his dream of being on it.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left wide-eyed after his $20 lamp gets a staggering valuation
The guest had no idea about the lamps or their history and was fascinated by the story.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a rare evidence from JFK assassination but Rick Harrison backed out
Things like this rarely see the light of day, especially in a case that has been kept such a secret.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a WWII code breaker machine but Rick Harrison just couldn't afford it
Rick Harrison made a desperate attempt to get the historic machine but things didn't go well.
4 days ago