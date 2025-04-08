ECONOMY & WORK
TV icon Ken Jennings reveals his dream 'Celebrity Jeopardy' contestant: 'She seems very smart...'

The host revealed the name while answering a question as a "Jeopardy!" contestant after years.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot of Ken Jennings hosting "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Considering how “Jeopardy!” is one of the most iconic shows on American TV, it isn't surprising that its celebrity edition has some of the most well-known faces playing to win big. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" has seen big names coming in to try and win a million dollars for a charity of their choice. But, there is one celebrity that host Ken Jennings dreams of having on the show according to a Good Housekeeping report.

via GIPHY

 

Jennings was speaking as a guest on Good Morning America when he revealed that his dream celebrity guest was actress Tina Fey. However, before he did that, he was persuaded to play a little “GMA Jeopardy!” The host is, of course, familiar with how the game works since he too was once a star contestant on “Jeopardy!” before he replaced Alex Trebek. Several categories were visible on the board to choose from, and the first one that he picked was ‘Behind The Scenes.’ The statement that popped up on the screen said, “This is the odd story behind the theme song, written by the show’s creator, Merv Griffin.” Jennings revealed that Griffin had actually written the song initially as a lullaby for his son Tony, which he later made one of the soundtracks of the show. “I think he said over the years, he earned more money from the royalties for the music than he ever did for creating the show,” the host added.

 

The next category chosen was ‘Name Dropping.’ “This is what your oldest son called you instead of ‘dad’ the summer you were on Jeopardy,” the statement read. The host revealed that his son had called him by his full name that summer. However, he made a rookie mistake. “You don’t get credit because you didn’t say, “Who is Ken Jennings,” former White House advisor George Stephanopoulos said.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings (far right) on Good Morning America. (Image credit: YouTube | Good Morning America)
Jennings then revealed his superstitious side as he remembered where he stayed the whole time he was a contestant on “Jeopardy!” It turns out that it was a run-down motel that had a color TV and phones. “Once I had made a lot of money from the show, I kept staying there because you don’t want to shake things up,” he said.

He then chose the ‘Mean Girl? Try Dream Girl’ category and the statement shown was, “She’s the famous comedian behind the movie 'Mean Girls,' who’s also your dream Celebrity Jeopardy guest.” Without making fans wait any longer, Jennings said that it was Fey. “I would love to book Tina Fey on Celebrity Jeopardy!. She seems quick — maybe it's just because celebrities with glasses always seem very smart to me,” he added.

 

The fact that is probably unbeknownst to many is that Fey has already been featured on the show in an earlier episode. It was the 2019 season, and the popular actor lent her voice to a clue that year.

