ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak

The current host who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show has named his pick.
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the historic moment when Jennings' streak ended (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshots showing the historic moment when Jennings' streak ended (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

When it comes to winning streaks on game shows, no one comes close to the record set by Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" before he took over as host. It has been more than two decades, but his record of 74 consecutive wins still stands undefeated. While a few have threatened his record, Jennings seems to have picked his favorite, who can potentially do it.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Apart from his streak, Jennings also holds the record for the highest winnings of a regular season play with $2,520,700, according to Jeopardy.com. He further ranks number two for all-time winnings from multiple shows, with a total of $4,370,700. Thus to think someone could challenge his record is nearly absurd. But the host of "Jeopardy!" disagrees. 

 

In the latest episode of the "Inside Jeopardy podcast", Jennings shared his feelings about who could break his legendary record. The host heaped praises for former contestant Amy Schneider, who recently competed in the "Tournament of Champions." Answering a question from the show’s producers, Sarah Whitcomb Foss and Michael Davies, about his record, Jennings said, "I think it can be beaten. I was here when Amy Schneider made the last real run at it. The reason why I think it can be beaten [is] one because I know firsthand it can be done. I was there."

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings speaking to the hosts of
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings speaking to the hosts of "Inside Jeopardy!" (Image source: YouTube/ Jeopardy!)

Schneider, a software engineer and writer from Oakland, California, is the most successful woman to compete on "Jeopardy!" She holds the record with 40 consecutive wins, which came at the end of 2021 and in early 2022. In the same year, she won the "Tournament of Champions" as well.

 

At the end of her 40-game winning streak, Schnieder had amassed $1,382,800 in winnings, which put her in fourth place for most money won in regular play behind Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. She also beat Amodio for second place for the longest winning streak, trailing only the current host of the show. Despite Schneider’s impressive winning streak, she suffered a loss in the "Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament" after Luigi de Guzman won with a total of $18,799 in the quarter-finals.

 

Speaking on the podcast, Jennings shared his thoughts on witnessing a player break his record. "I think at some point somebody is just going to hit that streak and they’re going to glide. I’m excited that I might be here when it happens," he said. Turns out, Jennings' prediction might come true since after her recent loss, Schneider told TV Insider that she still sees herself returning to Jeopardy! “It’s sort of a vicious cycle where it’s either like, I win and want to go back and win again, or I don’t [win] and want to go back and do better the next time,” she told the publication. She further added that while she may retire from competing on game shows at some point, she will return to "Jeopardy!" as long as the show keeps calling her back.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner get into a bidding war for a mushroom business
Greiner even tried to offer him something better to change his mind even though the deal had been sealed.
9 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
NEWS
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak
The current host who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show has named his pick.
12 hours ago
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
NEWS
Kevin O'Leary made one of the biggest deals of his career with this founder — but there was a catch
Mr Wonderful made an offer worth a whopping $2.5 million for Zipz Wine but it didn't go down as he expected.
13 hours ago
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
NEWS
A 13-year-old founder showed up on 'Shark Tank' and the judges were in awe of her negotiating skills
The entrepreneur impressed sharks with a pitch that involved a dance group using her product.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant couldn't hold back his tears after winning a massive $100,000 prize
In the 10,000th episode of the show, the prize money was boosted to a whopping $100,000 from $10,000
1 day ago
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers the big question every 'Jeopardy' fan has wondered for years
Jennings has candidly spoken about the prospects of his return, and the chances are slim to none.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
NEWS
'Price is Right' cast members show off their disco moves but it's Drew Carey who stole the show
It seemed like the 'Disco Fever' took over the cast who forgot they had to play the game.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of his 1915 brooch
The expert needed further tests to be done before confirming the item's authenticity.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey stunned after contestant performed backflips like it was no big deal
The player kept on winning but the host didn't encourage her to repeat her performance.
2 days ago
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
NEWS
MLB legends showed up on 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey was having the time of his life
In the celebrity edition of the show, Harvey had a hard time going through with the questions.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised herself after solving a difficult puzzle on the first try
She did not have a lot of confidence when she gave her answer, and her reaction was hilarious.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant 'destroys' his marriage on live TV with wild answer about his wife
While the player got one of the top answers on the board, he put his marriage in jeopardy!
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggled to breathe after expert revealed the value of his painting
The old painting turned out to be an early piece from the renowned artist David Hockney.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant hugs and kisses her brand new car in incredible TV moment
The player aced the tricky game of 'Gas Money' and, needless to say, she celebrated in style.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans were in disbelief as contestant failed to solve 'easy' puzzle for $75,000
Fans were shocked to see how the player couldn't solve one of the easiest puzzles in the show's history.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges get into heated fight over a business in wild TV moment: 'It's not charity tank...'
The company, Scholly, entered the Shark Tank Hall of Fame as it gave a 60x return years later.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant breaks the gameboard and then casually blames Drew Carey for it
After the contestant, Drew Carey broke the board further while trying to fix it...
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant wins $120,000 after a surprising mishap changed the whole game
As it so turned out, a crucial ruling from the judges led to a BIG win for the player.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was in disbelief after expert revealed the staggering value of her chair
When a guest brought a precious Charles Rohlfs chair, expert John Sollo confessed that he was nervous to appraise it.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her Tiffany jewelry
The guest had no idea about the item being a Tiffany product and being embedded with a rare gem.
5 days ago