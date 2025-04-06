'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the one champion who could break his historic winning streak

The current host who holds the record for the longest winning streak on the show has named his pick.

When it comes to winning streaks on game shows, no one comes close to the record set by Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" before he took over as host. It has been more than two decades, but his record of 74 consecutive wins still stands undefeated. While a few have threatened his record, Jennings seems to have picked his favorite, who can potentially do it.

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

Apart from his streak, Jennings also holds the record for the highest winnings of a regular season play with $2,520,700, according to Jeopardy.com. He further ranks number two for all-time winnings from multiple shows, with a total of $4,370,700. Thus to think someone could challenge his record is nearly absurd. But the host of "Jeopardy!" disagrees.

In the latest episode of the "Inside Jeopardy podcast", Jennings shared his feelings about who could break his legendary record. The host heaped praises for former contestant Amy Schneider, who recently competed in the "Tournament of Champions." Answering a question from the show’s producers, Sarah Whitcomb Foss and Michael Davies, about his record, Jennings said, "I think it can be beaten. I was here when Amy Schneider made the last real run at it. The reason why I think it can be beaten [is] one because I know firsthand it can be done. I was there."

Screenshot showing Ken Jennings speaking to the hosts of "Inside Jeopardy!" (Image source: YouTube/ Jeopardy!)

Schneider, a software engineer and writer from Oakland, California, is the most successful woman to compete on "Jeopardy!" She holds the record with 40 consecutive wins, which came at the end of 2021 and in early 2022. In the same year, she won the "Tournament of Champions" as well.

At the end of her 40-game winning streak, Schnieder had amassed $1,382,800 in winnings, which put her in fourth place for most money won in regular play behind Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. She also beat Amodio for second place for the longest winning streak, trailing only the current host of the show. Despite Schneider’s impressive winning streak, she suffered a loss in the "Jeopardy! Invitational Tournament" after Luigi de Guzman won with a total of $18,799 in the quarter-finals.

Speaking on the podcast, Jennings shared his thoughts on witnessing a player break his record. "I think at some point somebody is just going to hit that streak and they’re going to glide. I’m excited that I might be here when it happens," he said. Turns out, Jennings' prediction might come true since after her recent loss, Schneider told TV Insider that she still sees herself returning to Jeopardy! “It’s sort of a vicious cycle where it’s either like, I win and want to go back and win again, or I don’t [win] and want to go back and do better the next time,” she told the publication. She further added that while she may retire from competing on game shows at some point, she will return to "Jeopardy!" as long as the show keeps calling her back.