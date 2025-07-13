ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Jeopardy' fans not happy about clue related to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest on the show

The fans took issue with the clue being too tough and unnecessary for the contestants.
PUBLISHED 26 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings reading a clue to the contestants (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings reading a clue to the contestants (Cover image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

"Jeopardy!" is a rival to "Wheel of Fortune" in the TV game show arena, and fans always look forward to crossovers. But sometimes they don't appreciate it when contestants mix up the shows or when references to another show appear on "Jeopardy!" In a recent episode, a clue mentioned the newest host of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest, under the category, "Dropouts". While the game went on as usual, fans took to social media, calling the clue "absurd" and "unnecessary". 

Screenshot showing the three contestants from the episode (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the three contestants from the episode (Image source: YouTube/Jeopardy!)

In the episode, returning champion Jason Singer was looking for his third win. He faced off against Scott Riccardi and Katy Doll, and he got off to a flyer, starting evenly with Riccardi, with their scores tied at $3,200. Then Jennings read the clue, “It was Seacrest out of this state university in 1992; that didn’t stop Ryan from getting a hosting job or 2.”

Screenshot showing the clue (Image source: TV Insider/Jeopardy!)
Screenshot showing the clue (Image source: TV Insider/Jeopardy!)

While the question seemed odd to the viewers, it stumped the players on the stage, who scrambled for answers. While none of them got the answer, the University of Georgia, and the game went on, viewers had a bone to pick with the show on social media.

Jeopardy! discussion thread for Thur., Jul. 3
byu/jaysjep2 inJeopardy

 

Taking to the unoffical Reddit forum of Jeopardy! one fan going by the username @cesd3967 wrote, "Came to ask about that absurd Ryan Seacrest question too lmao like...he's not Michael Jordan or...literally any athlete where they famously go play at a college and it's mentioned or something lol, how in the world is anyone supposed to know where Seacrest went and if it's a $600 question without a single hint/clue in the question?" "It's not Seacrest's fault the writers sometimes have a tenuous grasp on what constitutes solid material for a Jeopardy! Clue," another user @jaysjep2 added.

Comment
byu/jaysjep2 from discussion
inJeopardy

 

Some came in defense of the Wheel's host, explaining how the clue was justified. "I think y'all are way overthinking this. This is just throwing a bone to Jeopardy's sister show. A lot of people watch both J! and WoF. And anyone who's been watching Wheel since Seacrest took over will instantly know about his Georgia connection," @tributtal explained. 

Comment
byu/jaysjep2 from discussion
inJeopardy

 

After moving on from the awkward clue, the game went smoothly with Singer and Riccardi, fighting fiercely for the win. Going into Final Jeopardy!, they were only $400 apart, as Singer led with $17,000, while Riccardi followed with $16,600.

However, Singer couldn't make the most of him as another pop culture question stumped him, forcing him to make an incorrect guess. Meanwhile, both his competitors, Riccardi and Doll, got the correct answer, and in the end, Riccardi emerged as the day's champion with a grand total of $17,600. 

While Riccardi won, viewers in the comments of the show's YouTube clip came out in support of Singer. "Took me half a second to get the answer to this. Definitely one of those pop culture questions that the regular people know hahaha!" @melfarm9109 wrote.

More on Market Realist:

'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected

'Jeopardy' producer apologizes to fans after an unexpected glitch spoilt their viewing experience

'Jeopardy’ fans absolutely loved the ‘wholesome’ call that Ken Jennings had with a show legend

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE JEOPARDY
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Jeopardy' fans not happy about clue related to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest on the show
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Jeopardy' fans not happy about clue related to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest on the show
The fans took issue with the clue being too tough and unnecessary for the contestants.
26 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary 'an idiot' — moments before closing a $180k deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary 'an idiot' — moments before closing a $180k deal
Cuban wanted to strike a deal with the founder of Coconut Girl and gave her an ultimatum.
2 hours ago
'Jeopardy' player gets the answer right — but still loses because he forgot to add one simple word
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player gets the answer right — but still loses because he forgot to add one simple word
Although the word did make a lot of difference, some fans felt that the decision was ridiculous.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'how much did you say again?' after his baseball calendar gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'how much did you say again?' after his baseball calendar gets appraised
The guest, who found the item online, didn't think it was the real deal until he heard its value.
21 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant freaks out and jumps around after winning $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant freaks out and jumps around after winning $50,000 in bonus round
The player Samantha secured the first big win of Ryan Seacrest's run on the show.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants give their entire company to Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner in wild offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants give their entire company to Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner in wild offer
The sisters wanted to keep their father's legacy alive, but also had their careers to focus on.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper slices open a watermelon bought from store — then, she saw something odd inside
WALMART
Walmart shopper slices open a watermelon bought from store — then, she saw something odd inside
The shopper noticed that the watermelon which she bought three days ago was deflated.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it becomes a horrible problem' after her painting gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it becomes a horrible problem' after her painting gets appraised
The guest couldn't believe that her collection was worth so much money.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges were moved by this father-son duo's pitch — but only one of them made an offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges were moved by this father-son duo's pitch — but only one of them made an offer
While all the Sharks were out, Mark Cuban saw the potential in "Garage Celebrations."
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong
The loss was ironic as the retired teacher coulnd't get a phrase commonly used in classrooms.
3 days ago
Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home
COSTCO
Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home
The recalls were issued for a range of products including tires, air conditioners and power banks.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my word' after hearing the value of her 130-year-old cookie jar
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my word' after hearing the value of her 130-year-old cookie jar
The guest who got the item as a gift from a neighbor had little to no idea about its significance.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
Harrison got a good deal for the fossil although it wasn't what he had thought.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
The player, Beth Barbee left everyone in the dust with her impressive puzzle solving skills.
4 days ago
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
PAWN STARS
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
Given her celebrity status, Harrison cut her some slack in the negotiations.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
The deal ultimately fell apart as the seller, Scotty was looking to get $375,000.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
The guest was blown away by the six-figure appraisal for his father's John Falter illustration.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
Harvey just couldn't believe that the contestant could come up with an answer like that.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
Antoinette's win was even more special because she needed a car more than anything at that point.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
The player, Catrice Sandt, nearly blew the Bonus Round puzzle by saying too many words in the end.
6 days ago