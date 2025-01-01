ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' contestant confuses the show with 'Jeopardy' — Steve Harvey’s reaction says it all

It's not new for Harvey to come across answers which sound bizarre and at times even gross.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshot from a YouTube video showing Steve Harvey's reaction (Cover Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
With his wit and charm as the host of the game show "Family Feud," Steve Harvey has produced some of the most viral reactions on the internet. With more than a dozen seasons under his belt, Harvey has come across the most bizarre and gross responses from the contestants. One of the responses that truly left Harvey speechless came from a confused player who thought that they were playing "Jeopardy!"

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey on Family Feud (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The hilarious moment occurred during the recent episode when Harvey called upon two contestants for the "Face Off" round. The host asked the two contestants to “Name an occupation where someone wears a robe at work.”

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reading the survey question (Image source: TikTok/@FamilyFeud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey reading the survey question (Image source: TikTok/@FamilyFeud)

The first contestant named, Erin quickly buzzed to answer the question. However, instead of making a traditional guess, she nervously said, “What is a surgeon?". For the unversed, the answer was phrased in the classic "Jeopardy!" style where contestants are required to answer with a question.

While the audience burst into laughter, Harvey’s face dropped in total disbelief. The host was left speechless for a moment. “You thought you were playing… Jeopardy?” he asked in a shaky voice.

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey responding to the answer (Image source: Image source: TikTok/@FamilyFeud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey responding to the answer (Image source: Image source: TikTok/@FamilyFeud)

Erin realized her mistake and admitted that she thought she was on a different show "for a second." Unfortunately for the player, her answer wasn't in the top eight answers collected in the survey. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

Unsurprisingly, this wasn't the only time that Harvey was left speechless. 

Harvey has been left speechless several times during the Face-Off round. Over the years, the show has featured some rather lewd questions that generated weird responses. In one such instance, Harvey asked the contestants from McCullough and Kleid families to come up to the buzzer for the face-off round. The survey question was “You know you shouldn’t, but name someone you have sexy dreams about.”

Jarrell McCullough buzzed in with lightning speed to answer. "My aunt. You said, 'You shouldn't!" he said. Harvey had nothing to say in response as he just stared at the player. McCullough's answer was naturally not among the top eight answers. 

 

While viewers expected the weirdness to end there, it didn't. When the question went to fellow contestant Jenny, she answered with, "You, Steve. You!" While Harvey was shocked to the core, her answer wasn't on the board as well. While tactics work wonders on "Family Feud," they sometimes lead to weird answers as well. This is what happened when a contestant named Olga chose to play the tactic of saying something totally opposite to the first answer.

In this case, the survey question was "Name something Steve Harvey and The Rock." Going first, Oga's competitor Kristen answered, "You're Black," which was correct. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the two contestants (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey and the two contestants (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"I like when she said it, she turned to her family. "Is that okay?" And they're sitting over there going 'No'." Next, Olga decided to use the polar opposite tactic and said, "You're white?" This is when everything stopped making sense for Harvey and he had to make sure that his face hadn't changed into a white man.

 

Nevertheless, it was another response that left Harvey in shock and the audience in splits.

