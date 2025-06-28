'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom

The host Pat Sajak was seen standing with a broom while the contestant was celebrating.

Winning a $100,000 prize on “Wheel of Fortune” is a rare feat, and a contestant is expected to jump or dance in joy after achieving that. There are people who have a lot of things on their minds after getting that kind of money. But a contestant who won $100,000 in the Bonus Round was exceptional for more than her win. Immediately after bagging a six-figure amount, she asked if she could sweep all the streamers and confetti off the stage.

The contestant was a woman named Ilene Knebel, according to a report in y! Entertainment. She had already won some money and a trip to the Caribbean on her way to the Bonus Round, where she went on to become the first contestant to win the coveted $100,000 prize that season.

Knebel had chosen the ‘Around The House’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E as per the show’s rules. She then had to pick three more consonants and one more vowel. The contestant picked the letters D, P, M, and O. These were all useful as they opened up a lot of the puzzle. After all these letters were revealed, the Bonus Round puzzle read, “___LTED _EDSPRE_D.”

Screenshot showing the contestant trying to solve the puzzle. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant had a smile on her face upon seeing it, which could only mean that she knew what the answer was. As soon as her 10 seconds started, Knebel said, “Quilted bedspread.” That was the correct answer, and the contestant let out a scream before covering her mouth with her hands in disbelief. Little did she know that things were going to get even better. Sajak had yet to reveal how much she had won.

“You know, when you go to the Caribbean, you are going to be a big tipper, I can tell,” the former host of the show said as he held up the card, which said $100,00. The contestant let out another scream as the streamers and confetti rained from the rafters onto the stage. She had won a total of $112,000 on the show. Even Vanna White came down to congratulate her, but Knebel was still in shock.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction to winning $100,000. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“She’s not talking right now,” Sajak said. “She’s screaming into her hands.” A few moments later, Knebel was seen standing beside the two stars of the show. The host had a broom in his hands as the contestant revealed that she had been trying to get on the show for “at least 30 years.” The host then revealed that Knebel had made an unusual request.

“The first thing she said after the confetti came - “Where’s the broom? I want to clean up.” Here you go. Start sweeping, Ilene. Go ahead,” the host said. As he and White said goodbye, the contestant stood in between them, happily sweeping the stage. “Don’t just stand there. Come on,” the host added as the episode came to an end.