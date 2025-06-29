'Price is Right' player dances wildly after winning $250 — Drew Carey says it's 'better than nothing'

The contestant had a good start to the game but things did not end all that well.

When a “The Price is Right” contestant wins a car or a vacation to an exotic destination, the over-the-top celebrations and antics make sense. But, some are excited just because they made it to the stage, while there are also those who express joy even after winning a small amount. In a recent episode of the show, one contestant was only able to win $250, but she still decided to celebrate by shaking a leg, while the host said that it was, "better than nothing."

The contestant was a woman named Karen, and she was playing the Punch a Bunch game for a chance to win $25,000. According to the rule, the crew brings in a giant board with several holes that the contestant can punch through. Each hole has a card on which the amount of money they won is written. Only one of the cards has the $25,000 on it.

To ascertain how many punches a contestant can take, they have to guess the prices of four items. The more they guess correctly, the more punches they get. The items are displayed with an incorrect price, and the contestant has to guess whether the actual price is higher or lower than what is shown. Karen got three out of the four correct. She might have gotten all four had she not listened to the audience.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey explaining the game to the contestant. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

The item was a food dehydrator, and the price shown was $100. Karen turned to the audience for help, who believed that it was worth more money. “I trust all of my friends, and I’m going to have to say higher,” she said. Unfortunately, the correct price of the dehydrator was $60. “That’s what you get for trusting your friends, Karen,” Carey said after the contestant was proven wrong.

She still had three chances to win a five-figure sum. Karen punched three different holes in the board in the hopes of winning big. The first hole revealed a $250 prize. The contestant asked the host to throw the card away. The second hole revealed a $100 prize, which was the least. Unfortunately, the contestant’s luck did not favour her as even the final hole turned a $250 prize.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey with the $100 card. (Image source: YouTube | Triniswagg92 Beastmode)

Ultimately, that was what she had to go home with. It might have been disappointing, but Karen did not let that show on television. She was happy to be on the stage and with the $250 she had already won. With the card in hand, she danced alongside Carey as he brought the segment to a close. "Better than nothing, yeah," the host said. Fans of the show were not very happy with how things turned out.

Yet some believe that the show should give contestants a second chance in this game to give them a better chance of winning. “They should bring back the second chances because maybe the contestants have a better chance of winning bigger amounts of money in this pricing game,” one user wrote on YouTube. “Bring back the second chance slips for the love of God,” one more added.