'Price is Right' contestant pulls off a stunning win after nearly losing the Cliffhangers game

With a tiny margin of four steps, the player won prizes worth $8,000 after a tense game.

Games on "The Price Is Right" are meant to be fun, but sometimes things get tense when a contestant pulls off a nail-biting finish. One such player had all the viewers on the edge of their seats in the aptly named 'Cliffhangers' game. The player named Nancy Antonez was given a chance to win a brand-new kitchen, and all she had to do was make the closest bids to three small prizes. In the end, she nearly dropped the ball as the show's host, Drew Carey, thought that she was "done for" but she won by a margin of just four steps!

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the episode, Antonez won the "Contestant's Row" by placing the closest bid on a 10-piece set from Caraway cookware. She then joined the show's host, Drew Carey, on the stage to play one of the classic games. After telling her that she would be playing the Cliffhangers game, Carey asked the show's announcer, George Gray, to reveal the prizes.

Gray shared that Antonez would be playing the game for a brand new kitchen set, including a refrigerator, a five-element glass cooktop with a convection oven, and

a dishwasher. To win the prizes worth $8,000, all Antonez needed to do was ace a pricing game.

Screenshot showing the model presenting the set of prizes (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the Cliffhangers game, the centerpiece is a large board with a stylized mountain slope with a scale that runs from 0 at its base to 25 at the peak. It further has a figure called the "Yodely Guy" who climbs up the mountain. In the initial part of the game, the contestant is shown three smaller prizes which they need to price.

If the player gets the exact price of an item, the 'Yodely Guy' stays put. However, if the player gets it wrong, then the Yodely Guy climbs up as many steps as the contestant was off by. For instance, if the price of an item is $25 and the player guessed $20, the character would climb five steps.

Screenshot showing the set up for the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Thus, the goal of the contestant is to price the items with the smallest margin to prevent the Yodely Guy from climbing more than 25 steps to the top and falling over. If they succeed, they win all the prizes, and if they fail, all is lost.

Antonez had to bid on a dog leash, a digital scale, and performance ski goggles, without letting the Yodely Guy fall over. Starting with the dog leash, she guessed its price to be $35, which turned out to be off by $11. She then moved on to the scale for sticking to the $35 guess again. This time she was off by $5, which meant the Yodely Guy had climbed up 16 spaces and Antonez had to guess the next item's price within a margin of $9.

Screenshot showing the contestant playin the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

The contestant guessed that the ski goggles cost $55, but that too was wrong. Carey then set off the climber, and it luckily came to a stop after going up by five spaces. Thus, Antonez won the game with a tiny margin of 4 steps.

As Antonez went over to hug model James O’Halloran and check out her prizes, Carey said, "I’ll admit, I thought he [Yodely Guy] was done for. I thought he was doomed."