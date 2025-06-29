ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 300 million year old fossil — only to get lowballed by Rick Harrison

Rick Harrison wanted to pay less than a thousand bucks at first, but the guest was a tough negotiator.
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and then guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison and then guest on "Pawn Stars" (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“Pawn Stars” boss Rick Harrison is notorious for his fierce negotiation skills to force customers to agree to his price for an item. However, that is not always the case, and one guest, who played hardball with the 60-year-old, convinced him to raise his offer to something a lot more suitable. He had items dating back almost 300 million years, and had brought a set of fossils of plants and a spider.

via GIPHY

 

The guest said that he had collected them from the Mazon deposit in Illinois, one of the most popular sites to excavate such prehistoric items in the world. The guest wanted $1,200 for his whole set, but Harrison wasn’t sure of the valuation. He admitted that paleontology wasn’t his strong suit and wanted an expert to take a look at them. He even suggested that some of the fossils could just be an artist’s work on a rock.

Harrison knew a paleontologist named Dr. Scott, and he came to the shop in a few moments to check out these fossils. He, too, acknowledged that fossils are indeed faked, but these weren’t like that. “These are some of the nicer ones that I have seen,” he said, much to the guest’s relief. He then revealed that these fossils were of organisms that lived on the planet 300 million years ago.

Screenshot showing the fossils on
Screenshot showing the fossils on "Pawn Stars." (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“These are absolutely real. They are carbon impressions of organisms that lived on planet Earth 300 million years ago,” he said. Dr. Scott then revealed that at the time, central Illinois, where these were found, was much closer to the equator, which led to the area having a tropical climate. That is certainly not the case today in Illinois. The plant ones were nice, but the intriguing one was that of the spider.

“This one is very interesting,” he said, holding the spider fossil in his hands. “It is a spider. A 300 million-year-old spider has found its way to Las Vegas today. Just the cool factor of that alone, I mean, collectors all over the world love to find these.” Once they were confirmed to be authentic fossils, it was time to get down to negotiations. Harrison did not want to pay what the guest was asking for, but he probably didn't expect him to play hardball.

Screenshot showing the spider fossil. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing the spider fossil. (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

He said that he would be willing to pay $800 at first for the whole set, but this was nowhere near what the guest had asked for. The 60-year-old then raised his offer to $1,000, but even this wasn’t enough. “I’m looking for just a little bit more than that. I mean, like I said, I wish I could make a deal with you, but I can’t let them go for a thousand,” the guest said.

 

Put in a tough spot, Harrison was forced to raise his offer to $1,100. The guest seemed skeptical about it at first, but then agreed that it was a fair deal and a lot closer to what he had asked for in the first place.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 300 million year old fossil — only to get lowballed by Rick Harrison
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest brings a 300 million year old fossil — only to get lowballed by Rick Harrison
Rick Harrison wanted to pay less than a thousand bucks at first, but the guest was a tough negotiator.
11 hours ago
'Price is Right' player dances wildly after winning $250 — Drew Carey says it's 'better than nothing'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player dances wildly after winning $250 — Drew Carey says it's 'better than nothing'
The contestant had a good start to the game but things did not end all that well.
14 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' expert loved the guest's jewelry so much that she wanted to 'run away' with it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' expert loved the guest's jewelry so much that she wanted to 'run away' with it
The guest inherited the jewels from her mother and then found out that they were Cartier products.
15 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom
The host Pat Sajak was seen standing with a broom while the contestant was celebrating.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment
The contestant wasn't able to match the excitement with his performance.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection
The guest said that there was so much more that she hadn't even brought to the show.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than what guest wanted for OJ Simpson signed helmet
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than what guest wanted for OJ Simpson signed helmet
This wasn't the first time that an appraisal by an expert worked in favor of the seller.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car
The contestant seemed to be going through the emotions even before the results were revealed.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering valuation for jewelry that her mom never even wore
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering valuation for jewelry that her mom never even wore
As per the guest, even her father had no idea where the piece of jewelry came from.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more
The contestant was supposed to name a deceased artist who they'd like to see perform as a hologram.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
The shoes were apparently the same ones Ali wore in the iconic Thrilla in Manila fight in 1975.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
The guest had no idea about the value of what he possessed and was concerned about it being fake.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
This was perhaps one of the cruelest Bonus Round puzzles that the show has seen in a while.
3 days ago
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
WALMART
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
The woman also shared her personal opinion about effect of flavorings on the brain.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
The 51-year-old will have Hollywood star Matt Damon as partner, and Jimmy Kimmel as host.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
The guest claimed to have read the book multiple times as a kid and the signs showed.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
The contestant could hardly believe that he even made it to the stage in the first place.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
Jennings today is revered as an incredible host, but even he has made mistakes along the way.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
The guest had no idea how valuable the set from 'Babes in Toyland' with Laurel and Hardy was.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
His opponent hit the buzzer even before Harvey finished his question, which caught him off guard.
5 days ago