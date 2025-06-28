ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection

The guest said that there was so much more that she hadn't even brought to the show.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest, the collection and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the collection and the expert on the show (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"Antiques Roadshow" is one place where collectors can cash in on their passion and dedication for gathering memorabilia or items such as playing cards for a long period of time. One guest got a shocking appraisal for her unique and prized collection of macabre author and illustrator Edward Gorey items. The owner who collected the various items, books, dolls, and more over the years, said she spent less than $1,000 but a lot of effort. In the end, the expert, Ken Sanders, rewarded her for all the hard work by appraising the collection to more than $5,000.

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

In the episode, the guest shared how she grew fond of something that most people don't find collectible. "I've been collecting for many years. This is a sampling of diverse items that I have. A lot of things that I collect are signed and/or numbered, including the doll," she told Sanders. The expert noted that the collection perfectly showcased the vastness of the work that Edward Gorey did and how "truly macabre" his mind was.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the collection (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the collection (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Sanders further noted that the most exciting items of the collection were the two dolls. "This one's named Figbash, and it's a hand-designed Gorey doll, and it states that it's filled with rice," he said, pointing to one of the dolls. He further examined the items that carried the trademark signature of the artist. "We have Edward Gorey's trademark signature, where he invariably crosses out his name and then signs underneath the crossed-out name," he noted, adding that he had hardly seen Gorey signatures that didn't follow this pattern.

Screenshot showing the collection (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the collection (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

"The other doll is a Bah-humbug. And he came with the limited edition signed, numbered book, which you also have. The books are rare and collectible in their own right, but the dolls, particularly since Mr. Gorey's passing, have become very, very difficult to find and have escalated in value," Sanders noted. He further examined an item that he had never seen before. "Yes, the tarot cards. They're just a delightful assortment of his postcard work. And this is also signed and numbered," the guest interjected. Sanders noted that Gorey was one of the rarest and most original artists and authors of the 20th century. "You brought us the 'Amphigorey' play poster, signed by Edward Gorey. We have here also a pop-up book that's quite nice. And then you brought one very early book of his, over by your side there," he went on to note.

The expert then asked the guest about how much she paid for the items. "The Figbash doll, I bought that at the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and they were $20 apiece. The tarot cards I bought when they were first issued, and I believe I paid $50 for those. 'The green beads,' I paid more for that. I paid about $150 to $200, perhaps," the guest mentioned.

Screenshot showing the guest, the collection, and the expert on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest, the collection, and the expert on the show (Image source: YouTube/Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Sanders told her that "The Headless Bust" and the "Bahhumbug doll" could be the centerpiece of the collection. He then estimated that the retail value of the book and the dust jacket would be approximately $1,500. The number left the guest in shock, who let out a loud gasp. "Sorry! That's nowhere near what I paid. I am very surprised," she exclaimed. Sanders then went on to appraise the entire collection at more than $5,000. "Oh, my gosh. It's very hard to believe, and I have so much more at home that I didn't bring!" the guest said in response. 

 

In the end, the guest shared that the collection she brought was just the tip of the iceberg, and thus, she was pleasantly surprised to get such a high estimate.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom
The host Pat Sajak was seen standing with a broom while the contestant was celebrating.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment
The contestant wasn't able to match the excitement with his performance.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection
The guest said that there was so much more that she hadn't even brought to the show.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than what guest wanted for OJ Simpson signed helmet
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than what guest wanted for OJ Simpson signed helmet
This wasn't the first time that an appraisal by an expert worked in favor of the seller.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car
The contestant seemed to be going through the emotions even before the results were revealed.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering valuation for jewelry that her mom never even wore
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering valuation for jewelry that her mom never even wore
As per the guest, even her father had no idea where the piece of jewelry came from.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more
The contestant was supposed to name a deceased artist who they'd like to see perform as a hologram.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
The shoes were apparently the same ones Ali wore in the iconic Thrilla in Manila fight in 1975.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
The guest had no idea about the value of what he possessed and was concerned about it being fake.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
This was perhaps one of the cruelest Bonus Round puzzles that the show has seen in a while.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
WALMART
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
The woman also shared her personal opinion about effect of flavorings on the brain.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
The 51-year-old will have Hollywood star Matt Damon as partner, and Jimmy Kimmel as host.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
The guest claimed to have read the book multiple times as a kid and the signs showed.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
The contestant could hardly believe that he even made it to the stage in the first place.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
Jennings today is revered as an incredible host, but even he has made mistakes along the way.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
The guest had no idea how valuable the set from 'Babes in Toyland' with Laurel and Hardy was.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
His opponent hit the buzzer even before Harvey finished his question, which caught him off guard.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
Such products simply should not be sold to customers who could face health complications.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
He took all the help he could get from the audience to win big on the show.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
Trey Kitchen and Rachael Phillips promoted their niche yoga class on 'Shark Tank' despite having a temporary business model.
4 days ago