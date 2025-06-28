ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than what guest wanted for OJ Simpson signed helmet

This wasn't the first time that an appraisal by an expert worked in favor of the seller.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Rick Harrison looking at the signatures on the helmet (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Rick Harrison looking at the signatures on the helmet (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

O.J. Simpson is one of the most controversial figures in recent American history, who went from being a celebrated sportsman to being accused of murder. On "Pawn Stars," a vehicle used by Simpson in an infamous car chase to evade arrest has already turned up before. During another episode of the show, a helmet signed by the football legend who fell from grace caught Rick Harrison's attention.

via GIPHY

 

As opposed to the norm on “Pawn Stars,” it received a higher valuation than what the guest had expected. It was a Heisman helmet that had been signed by 28 Heisman Trophy winners. One of the biggest names on that helmet was that of O.J. Simpson. Rick Harrison seemed interested in the item, but there was just one slight problem.

The guest had a certificate of authenticity, but it was issued by a company that had gone out of business. Therefore, the 60-year-old decided to call in an expert to confirm that the signatures were genuine and to ascertain how much the helmet was worth. The guest had initially asked for $800 for the item, which had seemed like a reasonable price to the pawn shop owner. However, he had no idea that he was about to shell out more money.

Screenshot showing O.J. Simpson's signature on the helmet. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing O.J. Simpson's signature on the helmet. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The expert confirmed that the helmet’s signatures were indeed authentic and said that it would be worth $2,500. The guest certainly wasn’t expecting this and increased his asking price to $1,800. After some negotiation, the final price that was decided upon was $1,450. It was a lot less than what the helmet was valued at, but a lot higher than what the guest had asked for in the first place.

 

Out of all the signatures on the helmet, Simpson’s was perhaps the most popular. After having a stellar career and retiring from football, the former Buffalo Bills player was embroiled in a widely covered murder case. It was alleged that he had killed his former wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994. While the former football player was cleared of all charges, people still have a hard time believing that he was innocent.

One of the biggest reasons for that was the infamous car chase. Simpson was in a white Ford Bronco driven by his friend Al Cowlings, which was chased by the police. The whole thing was televised on televisions all across the country and became a topic of discussion everywhere. The chase happened after the football player had decided against turning himself in for questioning regarding his wife’s murder.

 

Simpson was eventually cleared of all charges due to a lack of solid evidence against him. However, he was arrested in 2007 and charged with armed robbery and kidnapping. He was sentenced to 33 years' imprisonment with a minimum of nine years without parole. The former footballer finally got out of prison on parole in 2017.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins a massive $100,000 — and the first thing she asks for is a broom
The host Pat Sajak was seen standing with a broom while the contestant was celebrating.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant jumps on Drew Carey and puts him in a headlock in wild TV moment
The contestant wasn't able to match the excitement with his performance.
4 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection
The guest said that there was so much more that she hadn't even brought to the show.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than what guest wanted for OJ Simpson signed helmet
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays more than what guest wanted for OJ Simpson signed helmet
This wasn't the first time that an appraisal by an expert worked in favor of the seller.
6 hours ago
'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player breaks down in tears and hugs her family after winning $20,000 and a car
The contestant seemed to be going through the emotions even before the results were revealed.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering valuation for jewelry that her mom never even wore
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets a staggering valuation for jewelry that her mom never even wore
As per the guest, even her father had no idea where the piece of jewelry came from.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets called out by Steve Harvey because she thought Bon Jovi was no more
The contestant was supposed to name a deceased artist who they'd like to see perform as a hologram.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brings Muhammad Ali's shoes but gets disappointing news from the expert
The shoes were apparently the same ones Ali wore in the iconic Thrilla in Manila fight in 1975.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $500 for his Aztec item — turns it down even after being offered $2,500
The guest had no idea about the value of what he possessed and was concerned about it being fake.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses out on $40,000 after picking terrible choice of letters
This was perhaps one of the cruelest Bonus Round puzzles that the show has seen in a while.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
WALMART
Walmart shopper says 'this is disgusting' after seeing the ingredients on her pack of beef burgers
The woman also shared her personal opinion about effect of flavorings on the brain.
2 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans stunned to see Ken Jennings compete on a rival game show nobody expected
The 51-year-old will have Hollywood star Matt Damon as partner, and Jimmy Kimmel as host.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book
The guest claimed to have read the book multiple times as a kid and the signs showed.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $100,000 in incredible TV moment
The contestant could hardly believe that he even made it to the stage in the first place.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' fans slam Ken Jennings as 'classless' after he made a contestant lick his own elbow
Jennings today is revered as an incredible host, but even he has made mistakes along the way.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers
The guest had no idea how valuable the set from 'Babes in Toyland' with Laurel and Hardy was.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' player gets schooled by Steve Harvey after he got distracted by the 'good looking girl'
His opponent hit the buzzer even before Harvey finished his question, which caught him off guard.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
WALMART
Walmart shopper opens a box of cake poppers and notices something odd inside: 'It tasted really...'
Such products simply should not be sold to customers who could face health complications.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant shows up with a 'pick me' nametag, ends up with an incredible game
He took all the help he could get from the audience to win big on the show.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' contestants got the judges to do yoga with baby goats — and still failed to get a deal
Trey Kitchen and Rachael Phillips promoted their niche yoga class on 'Shark Tank' despite having a temporary business model.
4 days ago