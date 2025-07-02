ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's wife can't hold back tears as he won $60,000 in bonus round

She was already emotional even before her husband even played the Bonus Round.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Ryan Seacrest with the couple as the player's wife broke down (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Ryan Seacrest with the couple as the player's wife broke down (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

Contestants on “Wheel of Fortune” often tend to get emotional, whether they're celebrating a win or are heartbroken after a loss. But their loved ones, who are there to support the players, are also equally invested in a game. It was evident when a contestant’s wife, who was there to support her man, could not hold back the tears after he won some big money.

via GIPHY

 

The contestant was a man named Gerard Amento. According to a report in TV Insider, he was a stay-at-home father of two, studying to get a teaching degree. He was also a former professional yo-yo player. Amento had played exceptionally well throughout the game, winning $23,440 and a trip to Greece on his way to reaching the Bonus Round. His wife, Leah, was already in tears before he even spun the wheel.

“It’s made someone emotional over there, huh?” host Ryan Seacrest asked. The guest then introduced his wife to the host and the viewers. “As you can see, she is maybe even more excited than me. She wants to go to Greece,” he said. Seacrest then asked her what she’d do if her husband won even more money. “I’m just so happy for you,” she said. Then, it was time to spin the wheel.

Screenshot showing the contestant spinning the wheel. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant spinning the wheel. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

The contestant had chosen the ‘Phrase’ category and was given the letters R, S, T, L, N, and E as per the rules of the show. He then had a chance to pick three more consonants and one more vowel. Amento picked the letters C, B, M, and A. These did not open up a lot of the puzzle, but it was good enough for the contestant to have a go. The puzzle now read, “T_E_  _A_E  A  BR_ _ _T  _ _T_RE.”

It did not take long for Amento to figure out the correct answer, which was, ‘They have a bright future.’ Seacrest then opened up his envelope to reveal that the contestant had won an additional $40,000. This brought his total prize money up to a whopping $63,440. Amento could hold back his excitement as he ran to his wife and hugged her. She was in tears by this point.

Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating with his wife. (Image credit: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the contestant celebrating with his wife. (Image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

“He’s a lover, huh?” the host asked Leah. “Oh yes,” she answered. It was a beautiful moment, and fans of the show absolutely loved it. Fans of the show loved the fact that there was another Bonus Round winner and the moment he shared with his loving wife. They made their feelings known in the comments section of the clip on YouTube.

 

“Nice work my man! Finally. This is so unbelievably easy tonight. I just aced with RSTLNE only! He did so well! Surprise. My man! Well played!” one fan commented. “To be honest, I laughed at how Gerard ran to his wife at the end. 💀 congrats to him,” quipped another. “Such a great player! Hope he and his wife enjoys their cash totaling $63,440!❤🎉,” a third fan wrote.

