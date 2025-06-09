ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gives a shoutout to his kids and nearly runs out of time to answer

The player had everyone on the edge of their seats as time was running out.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
The man and the puzzle that he had figured out (Cover image source: YouTube | Wheel of Fortune)

"Wheel of Fortune" contestants often get into tricky situations where things lead to a close finish. But sometimes people also take risks, which might put their chances in jeopardy and keep fans on the edge of their seats. One such contestant was Bradley Rose, who had reached the bonus round and had 10 seconds to solve a puzzle. Although he had figured out the answer, the man decided to give a birthday message to his kids and almost ran out of time, according to a report on Newsweek.

 

Rose was in a very secure position as the board was reading "HAPP_ T_ HEAR THAT" with 10 seconds to go. But instead of just saying "Happy To Hear That," he said, "Sino, Kalani, Shiloh, Daddy loves you." Pat Sajak said that he slipped in the message to his kids in a sneaky way, but also added that the buzzer could've gone off before he said the answer.

The coveted Bonus Round of "The Wheel Of Fortune" has had a love-and-hate relationship with the fans as it has both given away big prizes and caused heartbreaking upsets. However, recently, the scales were tipped toward hate and speculation more as the show came close to breaking the longest streak of losses in the Bonus Round. After 19 straight losses, fans on social media started to speculate the show had run out of money but one player named,  Rachel Granier,  put an end to it by breaking the streak.

Screenshot showing Rachel Grainer on the Wheel Of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In the initial rounds, Granier showed she is a tough competitor by racking up $22,200 in cash winnings to advance to the Bonus Round. Before her, 19 other players lost everything from $40,000 to brand-new cars in the final round of the show because the puzzles had gotten unusually tougher. 

What is up with these hard bonus round answers?
byu/Big_Technology8128 inWheelOfFortune

 

Grainer was confident as she chose the category “Phrase” for her puzzle. The category. After receiving her standard letters, the three-word puzzle read, “_ _ _ R     _ _ _ R N E _       _ _ _ _ T S.” After some thinking, Granier went on to choose the additional letters "C, M, P, and O, but none of her consonants stuck to the board.  With everything filled in, the puzzle read, “_ O _ R      _ O _ R N E _      _ _ _ _ T S.”

Screenshot showing the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

When Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, Granier seemed to be at a loss for the third word in the puzzle. After throwing out some guesses, Grainer astonishingly got the entire phrase,  “YOUR JOURNEY AWAITS.” The host revealed that the answer was correct, and she had won $40,000 from her golden envelope.

 

While Grainer celebrated her over $60,000 win, fans rejoiced that the show narrowly avoided breaking the all-time record of 20 losses in a row. This also put an end to the numerous Reddit threads that speculated that the show was purposely making players lose.

