'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprised with a marriage proposal on the show — it went as expected

Everyone on the show helped Robin Kuriakose create the special moment with former contestant, Rhea Matthew.

“Wheel of Fortune” has made the lives of hundreds of its players special with prizes that changed their lives. However, recently, hosts Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White cooked up something more special than prizes for an adorable couple.

Screenshot showing the proposal on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

The show shared the heartwarming story in a behind-the-scenes video on YouTube. Host Ryan Seacrest and co-host, Vanna White shared how they created a ruse to help out contestant, Rhea Matthew's fiance in orchestrating a special proposal. The two explained that Matthew was brought to the gameshow under the disguise of their 50th-anniversary celebration. The contestant thought she got a second chance at winning as a part of the celebrations.

Screenshot showing Rhea Matthew on Wheel of Fortune (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Thus, things carried on normally with Matthew participating in the game alongside two other contestants. Soon, a puzzle came with the phrase, "Will You Marry Me," and Matthew beat the other two players to solve it. Little did she know that her solution would yield something far more special than a cash prize.

Screenshot showing Matthew solving the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel of Fortune)

Once, Matthew got the answer, the doors of the set opened up and her boyfriend Robin Kuriakose walked into the middle. This is when Matthew realized what was going on as her jaw dropped with her eyes wide open. She approached Kuriakose who dropped down on one knee with an engagement ring in his hands. "Rhea Susan Mathew, will you marry me?" he asked. Mathew, with her hands over her mouth in shock, nodded yes and the two embraced each other in a hug and shared a loving kiss.

In the end, White and Seacrest remarked how heartwarming the moment was. I love that we can do that on this show," Seacrest said. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video post, the show's social media correspondent, Maggie Sajak provided some more insight into the proposal.

Sajak interviewed Matthew before the game and it seemed like she was convinced that she was there only for the redemption round. Mathew told Sajak that she had brought someone special along with her, referring to Kuriakose as her 'boyfriend'.

The clip then showed how the proposal unfolded and how everyone including the other two players, was in on it. After the game, Sajak interviewed Matthew again, who this time referred to Kuriakose as her fiance. "I'm still in shock," she said.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Kuriakose revealed that it took three months to plan the proposal. Since his and Matthew's family were big fans of "Wheel of Fortune," he knew the proposal would be an "absolutely unforgettable" moment.

"From the moment I saw a future together with Rhea, I envisioned this proposal," Robin Kuriakose told Good Morning America. He shared how everything was planned and how he timed the puzzle with the suggestive letters on the board.

"Truthfully, there were no plans B or C! It took about 3 months to plan it alongside the amazing producers of the show," he added. He shared that their entire family organized a special viewing of "Wheel of Fortune" and enjoyed the special moment together on the iconic show.