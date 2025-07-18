'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000

Chistina and Katie Currie won over $88,000 in cash and two exotic vacations with their stunning performance.

A team of identical twins on the "Wheel of Fortune" won big on the show's 50th anniversary week, bagging $50,000 in the Bonus Round. In the special twin-themed episode, Christina and Katie Currie took the game by storm with their puzzling-solving skills. They won a lot of money even before they made it to the finale, where the bonus prize increased their total to $88,248, along with two exotic trips to Portugal and Hawaii.

Screenshot showing the twins celebrating (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, the twins from Severna Park, Maryland, went up against fellow twins, Tammy and Mike Oluvic from Alpine, California, and unrelated best friends, Sharron and Latoya Brown from North Carolina. During their introductions, they came off as the smartest pair, with Katie double majoring in finance and supply chain management, and Christina majoring in accounting.

All their knowledge paid off, as they took the game by storm from the first round, gaining an early lead. They kept the momentum going by winning nearly all of the Toss Up puzzles, and going into the Mystery Round, they won themselves "a graduation gift": an exotic trip to Portugal, as per TV Insider. They powered through the Express Round as well to win more cash and another trip to Hawaii. While the other teams tried to claw back in the following rounds, Katie and Christina emerged as the big winners with a total of $38,248 in cash and the two trips. Advancing to the Bonus Round, they chose the less common category, "Persons," for their final puzzle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

With host Ryan Seacrest alongside them at the wheel, the twins were joined by Christina's boyfriend, Griffin, who cheered them on. After spinning the wheel and picking out their Golden Envelope, they were faced with a long, single-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters— R, S, T, L, N, and E —filled in, they chose C, H, M, and A as their additional letters. With everything on the board, their final puzzle read, “H _ _ S E _ _ E S T.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, but it didn't seem like the team of identical twins had figured out the answer at first. After thinking for a bit, Christina whispered the answer to her sister, Katie, who shouted out the correct answer, "Houseguest." The incredible win left the host stunned as he said, “The team effort pays off!” To add to the delight, he revealed that they had won an extra $50,000.

The sisters celebrated their big win by hugging each other, and Christina’s boyfriend rushed onto the stage to give them both a massive hug. “Young love,” Seacrest remarked, adding, “I knew you blew off some studying, but I think it was well worth it.” In response, Katie said, “I would agree, it’s been a good day." While Seacrest joined in the celebration, viewers were relieved that it wasn't as chaotic as the time when Seacrest got tackled to the floor by an excited winner.

