ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000

Chistina and Katie Currie won over $88,000 in cash and two exotic vacations with their stunning performance.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle for Chistina and Katie Currie (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle for Chistina and Katie Currie (Cover image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

A team of identical twins on the "Wheel of Fortune" won big on the show's 50th anniversary week, bagging $50,000 in the Bonus Round. In the special twin-themed episode, Christina and Katie Currie took the game by storm with their puzzling-solving skills. They won a lot of money even before they made it to the finale, where the bonus prize increased their total to $88,248, along with two exotic trips to Portugal and Hawaii. 

Screenshot showing the twins celebrating (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the twins celebrating (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

In the episode, the twins from Severna Park, Maryland, went up against fellow twins, Tammy and Mike Oluvic from Alpine, California, and unrelated best friends, Sharron and Latoya Brown from North Carolina. During their introductions, they came off as the smartest pair, with Katie double majoring in finance and supply chain management, and Christina majoring in accounting.

All their knowledge paid off, as they took the game by storm from the first round, gaining an early lead. They kept the momentum going by winning nearly all of the Toss Up puzzles, and going into the Mystery Round, they won themselves "a graduation gift": an exotic trip to Portugal, as per TV Insider. They powered through the Express Round as well to win more cash and another trip to Hawaii. While the other teams tried to claw back in the following rounds, Katie and Christina emerged as the big winners with a total of $38,248 in cash and the two trips. Advancing to the Bonus Round, they chose the less common category, "Persons," for their final puzzle. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

 

With host Ryan Seacrest alongside them at the wheel, the twins were joined by Christina's boyfriend, Griffin, who cheered them on. After spinning the wheel and picking out their Golden Envelope, they were faced with a long, single-word puzzle. With the show's standard letters— R, S, T, L, N, and E —filled in, they chose C, H, M, and A as their additional letters. With everything on the board, their final puzzle read, “H _ _ S E _ _ E S T.”

Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)
Screenshot showing the Bonus Round puzzle (Image source: YouTube/Wheel Of Fortune)

Seacrest kicked off the ten-second timer, but it didn't seem like the team of identical twins had figured out the answer at first. After thinking for a bit, Christina whispered the answer to her sister, Katie, who shouted out the correct answer, "Houseguest." The incredible win left the host stunned as he said, “The team effort pays off!” To add to the delight, he revealed that they had won an extra $50,000. 

The sisters celebrated their big win by hugging each other, and Christina’s boyfriend rushed onto the stage to give them both a massive hug. “Young love,” Seacrest remarked, adding, “I knew you blew off some studying, but I think it was well worth it.” In response, Katie said, “I would agree, it’s been a good day." While Seacrest joined in the celebration, viewers were relieved that it wasn't as chaotic as the time when Seacrest got tackled to the floor by an excited winner. 

More on Market Realist:

'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'

'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as army veteran lost $100,000 due to his poor selection of letters

'Wheel of Fortune' player loses $75,000 in 'cursed' bonus round despite her dad cheering for her

RELATED TOPICS WHEEL OF FORTUNE
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
According to the expert, personal letters and a signature from Tolkien himself added to the value of the book.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
Chistina and Katie Currie won over $88,000 in cash and two exotic vacations with their stunning performance.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
After everyone backed out, the billionaire Shark stepped up to help the founder of Diaper Dust.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
Sun kept repeating the incorrect phrase but couldn't identify the error in time.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
After almost closing a deal with Mr Wonderful, the founder of 'Simply Good Jars' pivoted hard.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
The host thought it was the "worst possible answer" to give even as the team felt it was good enough.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison feels $100,000 is too much for desk linked to Lincoln's assassination
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison feels $100,000 is too much for desk linked to Lincoln's assassination
Adding to the controversy, the owner of Dr. Mudd's lapdesk asked Harrison for $100,000.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $40,000 after solving a tough puzzle — with just a second to spare
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $40,000 after solving a tough puzzle — with just a second to spare
With just milliseconds to spare, Sarah LaPilusa pulled off an incredible Bonus Round win.
2 days ago
Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after causing vision loss in 2 consumers — key details inside
WALMART
Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after causing vision loss in 2 consumers — key details inside
Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles were recalled after the lids of faulty bottles forcefully ejected.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'
The player laughed and giggled her way through the puzzles to win prizes worth over $57,000.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' player took such a wild risk that even Ken Jennings ended up saying 'holy cow'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player took such a wild risk that even Ken Jennings ended up saying 'holy cow'
Scott Riccardi placed an unbelievable wager during Final Jeopardy! to win a massive amount in a day!
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised
The guest got a 200% return on investment on her sculpture that she bought from Macy's.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host
Jennings had a record-setting winning streak as a contestant before he became the host.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as army veteran lost $100,000 due to his poor selection of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as army veteran lost $100,000 due to his poor selection of letters
The player, Ron Wheeler, tragically got no clues after his letter picks for the final puzzle.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' player left embarrassed after Ken Jennings showed his picture as a child on the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player left embarrassed after Ken Jennings showed his picture as a child on the show
The former kids champion, Skyler Hornback knew what was coming.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans not happy about clue related to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest on the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans not happy about clue related to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest on the show
The fans took issue with the clue being too tough and unnecessary for the contestants.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary 'an idiot' — moments before closing a $180k deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary 'an idiot' — moments before closing a $180k deal
Cuban wanted to strike a deal with the founder of Coconut Girl and gave her an ultimatum.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' player gets the answer right — but still loses because he forgot to add one simple word
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player gets the answer right — but still loses because he forgot to add one simple word
Although the word did make a lot of difference, some fans felt that the decision was ridiculous.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'how much did you say again?' after his baseball calendar gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'how much did you say again?' after his baseball calendar gets appraised
The guest, who found the item online, didn't think it was the real deal until he heard its value.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant freaks out and jumps around after winning $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant freaks out and jumps around after winning $50,000 in bonus round
The player Samantha secured the first big win of Ryan Seacrest's run on the show.
6 days ago