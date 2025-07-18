'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value

According to the expert, personal letters and a signature from Tolkien himself added to the value of the book.

An "Antiques Roadshow" guest received a surprising appraisal for her extremely rare family heirloom, which happened to be a first signed edition of "The Hobbit" by J.R.R. Tolkien. The owner of the book, who was related to the author by marriage, left appraiser Hugh Scully stunned with the incredible condition. Furthermore, personal letters and a signature from Tolkien himself added to the value of the book, leading Scully to estimate it at £3,500 (~$4,700).

In the episode from 1990, Scully thoroughly examined the special book at his desk before getting into the numbers. "The first thing I want to see is the condition of the dust wrapper. It's a little bit chipped, but I don't think particularly badly for its age," he noted, adding that it was a rare thing (dust jackets) for first edition books to have in the first place. He further examined that the binding had weathered, but there was no tear. "Two things that knocked me out are the magnificent letter from Tolkien, signed Ronald, and the two sticky tapes at the top," Scully said.

While the letter was great, the expert disapproved of the sticky tape as it stained the paper and left residue on it. However, he quickly went back to the letter to probe into the book's provenance. "So, it reads here, 'My dearest Jane, here is a copy of my little book which I send you with much love and so on and so on and I hope it will amuse you, your loving Ronald,'" Scully read. He then asked the guest who Jane was, to which the owner explained that she was the author's aunt. She shared that she knew this because her husband is the grandson of the author.

The guest further explained that the book came to her husband after Tolkien's library was broken up. "They thought that 'The Hobbit' would be the most appropriate book for him to have out of that because it was a children's book," she said. Scully noted that the book was written back in 1937, and it was the first book that heralded the author's famous trilogy "The Lord of the Rings."

The expert then noted that since the book was a first edition, it featured some personal notes from the author, thus increasing its value. He added that details like these, along with the dust wrapper, are exactly what first edition collectors look for. Before revealing the appraisal, he asked the guest if she had gotten the book valued before. When she said she hadn't, Scully shared a surprising estimate for her, saying, "I would say that this would fetch at auction or some collector would be very happy to pay £3,500 for it." The guest was nearly in shock and said, "Wow! That is amazing! I really am surprised to hear that."

