ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value

According to the expert, personal letters and a signature from Tolkien himself added to the value of the book.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the expert examining the book and the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/BBC Studios)
Screenshots showing the expert examining the book and the guest's reaction to the appraisal (Cover image source: YouTube/BBC Studios)

An "Antiques Roadshow" guest received a surprising appraisal for her extremely rare family heirloom, which happened to be a first signed edition of "The Hobbit" by J.R.R. Tolkien. The owner of the book, who was related to the author by marriage, left appraiser Hugh Scully stunned with the incredible condition. Furthermore, personal letters and a signature from Tolkien himself added to the value of the book, leading Scully to estimate it at £3,500 (~$4,700).

Screenshot showing the super rare first edition copy of The Hobbit on the show (Image source: YouTube/ BBC Studios)
Screenshot showing the super rare first edition copy of The Hobbit on the show (Image source: YouTube/ BBC Studios)

In the episode from 1990, Scully thoroughly examined the special book at his desk before getting into the numbers. "The first thing I want to see is the condition of the dust wrapper. It's a little bit chipped, but I don't think particularly badly for its age," he noted, adding that it was a rare thing (dust jackets) for first edition books to have in the first place. He further examined that the binding had weathered, but there was no tear. "Two things that knocked me out are the magnificent letter from Tolkien, signed Ronald, and the two sticky tapes at the top," Scully said. 

Screenshot showing Scully looking at the book (Image source: YouTube/ BBC Studios)
Screenshot showing Scully looking at the book (Image source: YouTube/ BBC Studios)

While the letter was great, the expert disapproved of the sticky tape as it stained the paper and left residue on it. However, he quickly went back to the letter to probe into the book's provenance. "So, it reads here, 'My dearest Jane, here is a copy of my little book which I send you with much love and so on and so on and I hope it will amuse you, your loving Ronald,'" Scully read. He then asked the guest who Jane was, to which the owner explained that she was the author's aunt. She shared that she knew this because her husband is the grandson of the author.

Screenshot showing the guest talking about the book (Image source: YouTube/ BBC Studios)
Screenshot showing the guest talking about the book (Image source: YouTube/ BBC Studios)

The guest further explained that the book came to her husband after Tolkien's library was broken up. "They thought that 'The Hobbit' would be the most appropriate book for him to have out of that because it was a children's book," she said. Scully noted that the book was written back in 1937, and it was the first book that heralded the author's famous trilogy "The Lord of the Rings." 

Screenshot showing Scully examining the book (Image source: YouTube/ BBC Studios)
Screenshot showing Scully examining the book (Image source: YouTube/ BBC Studios)

The expert then noted that since the book was a first edition, it featured some personal notes from the author, thus increasing its value. He added that details like these, along with the dust wrapper, are exactly what first edition collectors look for. Before revealing the appraisal, he asked the guest if she had gotten the book valued before. When she said she hadn't, Scully shared a surprising estimate for her, saying, "I would say that this would fetch at auction or some collector would be very happy to pay £3,500 for it." The guest was nearly in shock and said, "Wow! That is amazing! I really am surprised to hear that."

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's insane' after hearing the value of his Roald Dahl signed book

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh, you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her old book

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing value of her 'macabre' art collection

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest brought a rare copy of 'The Hobbit' and was stunned to hear its real value
According to the expert, personal letters and a signature from Tolkien himself added to the value of the book.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans stunned by identical twins who worked together perfectly to win $88,000
Chistina and Katie Currie won over $88,000 in cash and two exotic vacations with their stunning performance.
6 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant makes judges smell dirty diapers — still gets $75,000 deal from Mark Cuban
After everyone backed out, the billionaire Shark stepped up to help the founder of Diaper Dust.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant comes close to winning a car — but lost out because of one letter
Sun kept repeating the incorrect phrase but couldn't identify the error in time.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets $500,000 deal from judges who teamed up to push Kevin O'Leary out
After almost closing a deal with Mr Wonderful, the founder of 'Simply Good Jars' pivoted hard.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer
The host thought it was the "worst possible answer" to give even as the team felt it was good enough.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison feels $100,000 is too much for desk linked to Lincoln's assassination
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison feels $100,000 is too much for desk linked to Lincoln's assassination
Adding to the controversy, the owner of Dr. Mudd's lapdesk asked Harrison for $100,000.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $40,000 after solving a tough puzzle — with just a second to spare
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins $40,000 after solving a tough puzzle — with just a second to spare
With just milliseconds to spare, Sarah LaPilusa pulled off an incredible Bonus Round win.
2 days ago
Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after causing vision loss in 2 consumers — key details inside
WALMART
Walmart recalls 850,000 water bottles after causing vision loss in 2 consumers — key details inside
Ozark Trail 64 oz Water Bottles were recalled after the lids of faulty bottles forcefully ejected.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves a really difficult puzzle and then says 'I don't know how I did it'
The player laughed and giggled her way through the puzzles to win prizes worth over $57,000.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' player took such a wild risk that even Ken Jennings ended up saying 'holy cow'
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player took such a wild risk that even Ken Jennings ended up saying 'holy cow'
Scott Riccardi placed an unbelievable wager during Final Jeopardy! to win a massive amount in a day!
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says she got a 'nice return' on her money after her sculpture gets appraised
The guest got a 200% return on investment on her sculpture that she bought from Macy's.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' contestant's ultimate prank on Ken Jennings brings back 'bad memories' for the host
Jennings had a record-setting winning streak as a contestant before he became the host.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as army veteran lost $100,000 due to his poor selection of letters
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans heartbroken as army veteran lost $100,000 due to his poor selection of letters
The player, Ron Wheeler, tragically got no clues after his letter picks for the final puzzle.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' player left embarrassed after Ken Jennings showed his picture as a child on the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player left embarrassed after Ken Jennings showed his picture as a child on the show
The former kids champion, Skyler Hornback knew what was coming.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' fans not happy about clue related to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest on the show
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' fans not happy about clue related to 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest on the show
The fans took issue with the clue being too tough and unnecessary for the contestants.
5 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary 'an idiot' — moments before closing a $180k deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge Mark Cuban calls Kevin O'Leary 'an idiot' — moments before closing a $180k deal
Cuban wanted to strike a deal with the founder of Coconut Girl and gave her an ultimatum.
5 days ago
'Jeopardy' player gets the answer right — but still loses because he forgot to add one simple word
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' player gets the answer right — but still loses because he forgot to add one simple word
Although the word did make a lot of difference, some fans felt that the decision was ridiculous.
5 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'how much did you say again?' after his baseball calendar gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest asks 'how much did you say again?' after his baseball calendar gets appraised
The guest, who found the item online, didn't think it was the real deal until he heard its value.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant freaks out and jumps around after winning $50,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant freaks out and jumps around after winning $50,000 in bonus round
The player Samantha secured the first big win of Ryan Seacrest's run on the show.
6 days ago