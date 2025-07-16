ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey couldn't control himself after hearing player's OJ Simpson answer

The host thought it was the "worst possible answer" to give even as the team felt it was good enough.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey's reaction to the answer (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Steve Harvey is usually the one generating laughs on "Family Feud," and most of the time it's at a player's expense. But there are moments when a contestant catches the host off guard and triggers a reaction that goes viral. Timothy Senior is one of those who managed to do that, and nearly knocked the host off his feet with his response. In a question related to bulging biceps and a gorgeous face, the player came up with O.J. Simpson as the answer, which Harvey thought was the worst possible thing to say!

Screenshot showing the player's reaction after giving the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the player's reaction after giving the answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey started by reading out the question, "Name a star who's known for his gorgeous face and bulging biceps." A player named Tekorah pressed the buzzer first and answered the question with "Tom Cruise." The answer didn't show up on the board, and the turn went to her rival Tatum, who said, "Channing Tatum", which also wasn't on the board.

The turn went back to the Hunter family, and Timothy Jr. got one of the popular answers, "The Rock", to earn his team a chance to play. Things soon took a funny turn as the turn passed on to Charmaine, who came up with the answer "Mike Tyson." "Oh, that was funny," Harvey exclaimed as the answer didn't show up on the board.

Screenshot showing Harvey's stone faced reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's stone faced reaction to an answer (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

A player named Kishon came up with another sensible answer, "Arnold Schwarzenegger," to earn some points. Timothy Sr. triggered chaos when he gave an elaborate answer, saying, "It's really crazy, but it used to be. I'm sorry to say this, O.J. Simpson!" he yelled, making Harvey lose it. "I said 'used to be', I warned you," he further added. However, Harvey was laughing hysterically at this point. "It's the worst answer!" the host exclaimed while bending down to his knees. 

Screenshot showing Harvey's hysteric reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey's hysteric reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

While Harvey was sure that the answer wouldn't be on the board, Timothy Sr.'s teammates thought it was a good answer, and it would be on the board. Unfortunately for the team, the response wasn't on the board, and they got their second strike.

The turn then went to Tekorah, who had to come up with a good answer to prevent the third strike. After some thinking, she came up with "Will Smith," which her team believed to be a good answer. However, it didn't resonate with the survey, and the family lost the round. Harvey then went over to the all-women team of Shroeder's, who went with the answer, "Vin Diesel". That, too, didn't show up on the board, and the win was handed to the Hunter family. 

Harvey then went on to reveal the rest of the answers, which included Jason Momoa. Hulk Hogan, John Cena. Sylvester Stallone and Brad Pitt.

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
