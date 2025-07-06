ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband

Harvey also got other hilarious answers, but nothing could match the woman's sass.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey giving a high five to the woman (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey giving a high five to the woman (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

Steve Harvey isn't the only one who gets to be savage on "Family Feud" to leave the audience in splits. There are some contestants who catch the host and fans off guard with hilarious takes. During a recent episode, a player named Shawda cracked a joke that impressed the host. He asked, "Shawnda, tell me something you'd sell today if you were offered $1 million for it," and the woman shot back, "Steve, I would sell my husband." Reacting to her sassy response, Harvey announced, "Gone, your husband!" To make the moment even better for her, the board displayed "Family Member" as one of the right answers. 

 

Her teammates, Barbara and Melvin, had basic answers. One pointed out that she would sell her car, while the man revealed that he would sell his house. However, Mincoya echoed the same emotions as Shawnda when questioned. "I would say my wedding ring," the lady replied without batting an eyelid. "Your wedding ring? You don't--you don't think that would hurt your husband's feelings?" Harvey inquired as he stifled his laughter. "Not for $1 million, it wouldn't," was the reply. "He get over it real fast," the seasoned host joked as the audience roared with laughter. Unsurprisingly, the board showcased jewelry as one of the right options.

'Family Feud' (Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)
'Family Feud' (Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

"Bernard, something you'd sell today if you were offered $1 million for it?" Harvey questioned the next family member. "I would say my body," the man hilariously responded, which instantly triggered an uncontrollable fit of laughter. "Bernard says, 'I'll sleep with ya right now,'" Harvey said, after fist bumping the player. Once again, the board revealed Bernard's guess was the right answer. However, the next two answers gave two strikes on the board. "2 strikes. We gotta be careful, darling. The Shook family can steal," Harvey warned.

'Family Feud' (Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)
'Family Feud' (Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

Unfortunately, the last answer was also wrong and gave a third strike on the board. Harvey then turned to the Shooks' side and repeated the question. "Well, I wouldn't do it, but some people may sell their souls for a million," Sandy candidly replied. The host was mindblown by the answer, but it turned out to be a strike on the board, and the Jordan family smoothly won the round. The rest of the answers were baseball cards, art/ painting, and comic books. Fans gave mixed reactions to the segment. "I wish the question had been, 'What would you never sell, even for $1 million?' That's when people could say things like my spouse, my kid, my dog, my cat, my soul," @1in1000000 reacted. 

 

"I feel second-hand embarrassment when everyone gives the woman a high five for saying she’d sell her husband," @Gilgarth critiqued. "I misheard when he answered 'his body'. Thought he said his “Bible” - which was strange yet comical in its own way," @blessingsoutlaw joked. "I knew someone was going something similar to spouse/mate," @snapclub8751 chimed in. "Remind me never to propose to that woman who said she’d sell her wedding ring. And the one who’d sell her husband," @abkeener81 remarked.

More on Market Realist:

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board

'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey walks off stage after hearing contestant's 'night cream' answer

'Family Feud' contestant gave the 'funniest answer of the season' — and yes it was about Florida

RELATED TOPICS FAMILY FEUD
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe
"It's a lady's robe. A robe from 1750 is a very rare robe. The only other ones I know of this type, you'd have to go to Beijing," the appraiser said.
2 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband
Harvey also got other hilarious answers, but nothing could match the woman's sass.
4 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings in football icon to promote his product and wins a $100,000 deal
The Gronkowski family is famous for their contributions to America's sporting culture.
5 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 5 million-year-old fossilized whale bone — Rick Harrison pays her just $130
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings 5 million-year-old fossilized whale bone — Rick Harrison pays her just $130
The expert said that the fossil was well preserved but still wasn't something extraordinary.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it's lot more than I thought' after hearing the value of her jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it's lot more than I thought' after hearing the value of her jewelry
The expert revealed that the jewel was from the late-Victorian era with an exceedingly rare stone.
1 day ago
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant loses out on $1 million prize after Ryan Seacrest teases big win
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant loses out on $1 million prize after Ryan Seacrest teases big win
"I wouldn't have gotten this one at all. I only got "of the curve," but that was it," a fan said.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestants bring canned air as their product, end up with a million dollar deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants bring canned air as their product, end up with a million dollar deal
All of the other sharks said no to the entrepreneurs, but Mr. Wonderful saw value in the product.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player gasps in disbelief after she ended up winning two prizes in a single game
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player gasps in disbelief after she ended up winning two prizes in a single game
The contestant might not have expected to even be on stage, let alone play such a great game.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's dog makes a debut on the show and fans are here for it
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's dog makes a debut on the show and fans are here for it
Everyone in the studio loved the four-legged superstar who stole the show for a few seconds.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant says yes to Barbara Corcoran's deal — and all it took was just 5 seconds
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant says yes to Barbara Corcoran's deal — and all it took was just 5 seconds
The founder of "Eat Your Flowers"just couldn't refuse the offer despite having others on the table.
2 days ago
Rick Harrison stunned as 'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with the 'deadliest item' ever on the show
PAWN STARS
Rick Harrison stunned as 'Pawn Stars' guest walked in with the 'deadliest item' ever on the show
Rick Harrison had several doubts from the start, but they were all cleared later on by his friend.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' contestant makes Steve Harvey walk off the stage with her wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' contestant makes Steve Harvey walk off the stage with her wild answer
A fan also commented that they almost fell off their chair after hearing Rosa's answer.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who 'nearly didn’t bother to come' stunned to hear the value of her jewelry
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest who 'nearly didn’t bother to come' stunned to hear the value of her jewelry
The guest had also brought a couple of personal telegrams sent by the Palace to the original owner.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant relies too much on the audience, then ends up losing everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant relies too much on the audience, then ends up losing everything
"I don't understand how people are not paying attention to the last few plays," a fan said.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant who dropped out of school to make lip balm rejects Kevin O'Leary's offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant who dropped out of school to make lip balm rejects Kevin O'Leary's offer
More than his product, it was his story and his sharpness that impressed every single shark.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' player awkwardly says he expects to see his kids in hell and instantly regrets it
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player awkwardly says he expects to see his kids in hell and instantly regrets it
The contestant was embarrassed, but his answer turned out to be on the board.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's wife can't hold back tears as he won $60,000 in bonus round
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's wife can't hold back tears as he won $60,000 in bonus round
She was already emotional even before her husband even played the Bonus Round.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel player was cheated out of winning a car but he says 'it's all good'
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans feel player was cheated out of winning a car but he says 'it's all good'
Fans on social media were livid and they did not shy away from expressing their disappointment.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying $8,000 for a rare book that cost the guest only $25
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up paying $8,000 for a rare book that cost the guest only $25
Matt quoted $18,000 for 'Anne of Green Gables' but merely paid $25 while buying it.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the value of her uncle's basketball medal
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps in disbelief after hearing the value of her uncle's basketball medal
Carl L. Shy, an Olympian and basketball player, later joined the LAPD and retired as a detective.
4 days ago