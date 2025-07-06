'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey stunned after hearing contestant's wild answer about her husband

Harvey also got other hilarious answers, but nothing could match the woman's sass.

Steve Harvey isn't the only one who gets to be savage on "Family Feud" to leave the audience in splits. There are some contestants who catch the host and fans off guard with hilarious takes. During a recent episode, a player named Shawda cracked a joke that impressed the host. He asked, "Shawnda, tell me something you'd sell today if you were offered $1 million for it," and the woman shot back, "Steve, I would sell my husband." Reacting to her sassy response, Harvey announced, "Gone, your husband!" To make the moment even better for her, the board displayed "Family Member" as one of the right answers.

Her teammates, Barbara and Melvin, had basic answers. One pointed out that she would sell her car, while the man revealed that he would sell his house. However, Mincoya echoed the same emotions as Shawnda when questioned. "I would say my wedding ring," the lady replied without batting an eyelid. "Your wedding ring? You don't--you don't think that would hurt your husband's feelings?" Harvey inquired as he stifled his laughter. "Not for $1 million, it wouldn't," was the reply. "He get over it real fast," the seasoned host joked as the audience roared with laughter. Unsurprisingly, the board showcased jewelry as one of the right options.

'Family Feud' (Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

"Bernard, something you'd sell today if you were offered $1 million for it?" Harvey questioned the next family member. "I would say my body," the man hilariously responded, which instantly triggered an uncontrollable fit of laughter. "Bernard says, 'I'll sleep with ya right now,'" Harvey said, after fist bumping the player. Once again, the board revealed Bernard's guess was the right answer. However, the next two answers gave two strikes on the board. "2 strikes. We gotta be careful, darling. The Shook family can steal," Harvey warned.

'Family Feud' (Image Source: YouTube| Family Feud)

Unfortunately, the last answer was also wrong and gave a third strike on the board. Harvey then turned to the Shooks' side and repeated the question. "Well, I wouldn't do it, but some people may sell their souls for a million," Sandy candidly replied. The host was mindblown by the answer, but it turned out to be a strike on the board, and the Jordan family smoothly won the round. The rest of the answers were baseball cards, art/ painting, and comic books. Fans gave mixed reactions to the segment. "I wish the question had been, 'What would you never sell, even for $1 million?' That's when people could say things like my spouse, my kid, my dog, my cat, my soul," @1in1000000 reacted.

"I feel second-hand embarrassment when everyone gives the woman a high five for saying she’d sell her husband," @Gilgarth critiqued. "I misheard when he answered 'his body'. Thought he said his “Bible” - which was strange yet comical in its own way," @blessingsoutlaw joked. "I knew someone was going something similar to spouse/mate," @snapclub8751 chimed in. "Remind me never to propose to that woman who said she’d sell her wedding ring. And the one who’d sell her husband," @abkeener81 remarked.

