'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board

The other contestants also suggested that Harvey apologize to Shekira for roasting her.
PUBLISHED 10 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey almost fainting after getting shocked (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey almost fainting after getting shocked (Cover image source: YouTube | Family Feud)

"Family Feud" viewers are used to watching Steve Harvey's peculiar expressions and dramatic reactions to absurd answers for years now. But, despite entertaining people with his antics for such a long time, the comedian turned host always has something new up his sleeve. He took things to another level by throwing away his cards as he almost fainted when an answer, over which he pestered a contestant, showed up on the board. 

Screenshot showing Steve Harvey trying to recover from the shock (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Steve Harvey trying to recover from the shock (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the episode, Harvey was playing the game with the Garcia and Doherty families. Everything was going fine until round four of the episode, where Harvey called on Danika and Pat from the two teams for a face-off at the podium. The survey question for the round was, "Name something that a person with long legs might not be able to fit into." 

Screenshot showing the two players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing the two players at the podium (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Danika was the first to press the buzzer, and her answer was "a small car," which showed up at the top spot on the board. After conferring with her team, she chose to play the question, and the turn went to Shekira. "Well, let's just get to it," Harvey said as he walked up to the player. Shekira, who looked a bit nervous, answered with "Long pants." The response got Harvey all worked up as he proceeded to mock the player. Harvey asked the player about her job, and she shared that she worked for a Proxy solicitation company. "And, you want me, if I have mutual funds, to call you? I don't want you to call me if you keep trying to put long-legged people into long pants!" Harvey said, clearly roasting the player. "I am nervous," the player said in response. 

Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey roasting the player (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

However, Harvey was having none of it as he told the player that even though she was nervous she couldn't say things like that. "You're a good player! I want you to think because it's all going to come down to you. And, you can't say the same thing!" Harvey said mockingly, insisting that the answer wouldn't be on the board.

However, when he turned to the board, the answer "pants/shorts" showed up right at the second spot on the board. After getting the shock of his life, the host stumbled across the stage and threw his cards away, searching for something to hold on to as he seemed to be fainting.

Screenshots showing Harvey's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

To brush off the embarrassment, Harvey went straight to the next contestant. However, another team member asked the host if he wanted to apologize to Shekira for all the roasting. "You shut up!" Harvey yelled, refusing to do so. He then asked the same question to the next player, Dolores, saying, "I don't really care what's up on that board anymore."

 

Harvey then accepted his fate and did not mock any answer by the family going forward. "It's not going well for me today, so I bet everything is up there," he said.

