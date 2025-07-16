ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of her 1884 doll

She couldn’t believe it when her doll was appraised at a five-figure sum, and laughed in disbelief.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)
Screenshot showing the guest (L) and the expert on "Antiques Roadshow" (Cover image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

When most people think of valuable items, toys are not the first things that come to mind, and that’s what one past guest on "Antiques Roadshow" also believed. She was so confident that her doll wasn't worth much that she laughed when it was appraised at a five-figure sum. But her instincts were off, and she seemed genuinely surprised to learn that the doll was indeed worth a large amount of money.

via GIPHY

 

The doll looked like it had been made several years ago. The guest explained that her mother bought it for her when she was a kid. Her parents were antiquers, and she used to accompany them to stores with such items on Sundays. She may not have enjoyed the experience every time, but this doll in particular was something she liked from one of those trips. Although her parents bought it at her request, they never actually gave it to her.

The guest said that the doll was kept in a glass case, only to be looked at, not played with. Even when she got a little older and asked for it, her parents said that it did not belong to her. She eventually caught hold of it after they passed away, when her sister offered it to her. One on occasion, the guest said that they had visited a “doll hospital.” It turned out to be a creepy experience, but that’s when she got it appraised for the first time.

Screenshot showing the doll on
Screenshot showing the doll on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

She said that a man with a long beard had asked to keep the doll for a while for evaluation, and after about a week, she got a call from them. “You’ve got to come down. This is the highest-priced doll we’ve ever seen,” the man from the “doll hospital” said. He said that it was worth $16,000, and at the time, the guest simply laughed.

She later took the doll to something similar to “Antiques Roadshow," only to be told that it was worth $3,000. The people on that show even said that they’d pay to buy the doll right then and there. However, the guest’s husband intervened, arguing that it was worth $16,000. Even then, the guest laughed—but thankfully, the doll was not sold.

Screenshot showing the guest on
Screenshot showing the guest on "Antiques Roadshow." (Image credit: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

Expert Billye Harris was fascinated by the story. She revealed that the doll was made in the 1880s, which came as a surprise to the guest. It was made by the French doll maker Schmitt et Fils and was known as a ‘Bébé Doll.’ Harris explained that such dolls were considered high-end in France at that time, and to this day, are worth a lot of money.

“A little doll like this at retail would sell for $16,000 to $18,000,” the expert said. “I’ve even seen them at auction sell for more.” The guest was not expecting this and finally had the proof she needed to believe in the doll’s value. “Well, I guess I shouldn’t have laughed,” she said.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets huge appraisal for a wooden toy he bought for $6 at charity store

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh gracious' after hearing the real value of her vintage toy set

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'you're kidding' after expert revealed the value of her toy soldiers

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device
Both the guest and the expert were fascinated by how well the automaton worked.
30 minutes ago
'Shark Tank' judges fight it out over a deal with elderly couple who brought a unique flashlight
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges fight it out over a deal with elderly couple who brought a unique flashlight
One of the entrepreneurs broke down in tears, explaining all the struggles they had to go through.
1 hour ago
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of her 1884 doll
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
‘Antiques Roadshow’ guest says 'oh my goodness' after expert revealed the value of her 1884 doll
She couldn’t believe it when her doll was appraised at a five-figure sum, and laughed in disbelief.
4 hours ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings got a whole category about him — one contestant absolutely loved it
Ken Jennings truly has embraced "Jeopardy!" in every way possible at this point.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get a life-changing deal from Kevin Hart for finger-friendly chopsticks
The comedian was impressed by the simplicity of the product and amused by the pitch.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison thought he got a good deal on a car — his mechanic had some bad news
Harrison usually makes smart deals on the show, but this vintage car buy turned into a costly mistake.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant came so close to winning $10,000 but a single number changed everything
Had she started the game in a better way, she might have won the five-figure prize money.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
Barbara Corcoran made the exact same offer, and she wasn't happy about being rejected.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
The guest believed that it was worth a modest amount of money, but that was clearly not the case.
2 days ago
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
JEOPARDY
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
With James Holzhauer in the lead, Amy Schneider and Andrew He decided to joke around.
2 days ago
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
SHARK TANK
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
Barbara Corcoran told the founders that she had never seen Greiner so passionate.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers face in disbelief after hearing value of her 200-year-old jewelry set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers face in disbelief after hearing value of her 200-year-old jewelry set
The guest said that it was left to her by her grandmother who passed at the age of 102.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks elderly contestant's way of speaking after hilarious answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks elderly contestant's way of speaking after hilarious answer
The host was quick to latch on to his way of speaking and made a mockery of it on TV.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing
The contestant was clearly just happy to win the chance of being on the same stage as Drew Carey.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly
The player, Thomas Russo, nearly put all of his strength into spinning the wheel.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
Things took a turn for the better with the shark as far as the entrepreneurs were concerned.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
The expert pointed out the intricate details on the item and said it was a personal item of the royals.
4 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
The expert said that if the signature was on a letterhead when Garfield was President, it would be worth more.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
Had the contestants not gotten their gamble right, they would have lost everything they'd earned.
4 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
The revelation came thanks to a fan who asked the question during a "Jeopardy!" taping.
5 days ago