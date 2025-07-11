ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it becomes a horrible problem' after her painting gets appraised

The guest couldn't believe that her collection was worth so much money.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the expert, the collection and the guest on the show (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the expert, the collection and the guest on the show (Cover image source: YouTube | BBC Antiques Roadshow)

"Antiques Roadshow" has raised awareness among people about old artworks lying around in their homes being valuable items. But that doesn't mean they can come up with an accurate estimate for these artifacts. One such guest got a major shock after learning the value of her prized paintings. The owner of a collection of L. S. Lowry artwork left the appraiser, Hugh Scully, in disbelief, as he had never seen pieces of art like that on the show before. While he told the guest that the paintings needed to be authenticated, he left her speechless with an appraisal of over £100,000 or about $136,014. 

Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest's reaction to the puzzle (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

In the episode, Scully mentioned that he was amazed to see the collection from the renowned artist on the show. "I must say when this popped out, I mean I couldn't have been more surprised and delighted because as far as I'm concerned it's absolutely right," he said. He further explained that while the artwork needed to go to the Lowry Museum for authentication, he was confident that it was absolutely "spot on."

The owner told the expert, "I bought it from a friend of mine, an elderly gentleman about 79 years of age. They (the paintings) belonged to his wife, who passed away," she told Scully. The expert then noted that all the features of the painting indicated that it was from L.S. Lowry, and it was probably created around 1937. "I just love the color and the business of the streets, and for my own taste it is not too melancholic, it's not too brooding, it has a busyness and kind of optimistic air," he added.

Screenshot showing the expert talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the expert talking about the painting (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

He noted that the style and impasto in the painting were signs that it was the real deal, but it still needed a little bit of "a gentle clean." Coming to the next item in the collection, Scully asked the guest to explain what it was. "This is a cigarette packet, and you can see that because here the folds of it are going across. This lady was in a show with him (L. S. Lowry), and he was sitting in the car, and he started to sketch this. And then when he finished, he was about to throw it through the window, and she said, 'Don't do that' and he said, 'Well, I'll sign it for you if you want it,'" she shared.

The expert noted that it was a lovely story, and it added to the value of the collection. "He really was going to throw it out the window? He didn't realize the value of his paintings," he noted. He explained that the sketch was actually the subject of the painting, which makes the two items complementary.

Screenshot showing the guest holding the framed cigarette packet (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)
Screenshot showing the guest holding the framed cigarette packet (Image source: YouTube/BBC Antiques Roadshow)

Before coming to the appraisal, Scully asked the owner if she had any idea of the value of the collection. When the guest said she had no idea, Scully went on to nearly knock her out of the chair by sharing a whopping  £100,000 (~$136,014). "Oh gosh, now! It now becomes a horrible problem!" the guest said in response.

In the end, Scully told the guest that while a conservative estimate would be around £60,000 to £80,000 (~$80,000 to $100,000) but he was confident that the item could easily bring £100,000 at auction.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'that's a lot of money' after hearing the value of British royalty items

Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets huge appraisal for a wooden toy he bought for $6 at charity store

RELATED TOPICS ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it becomes a horrible problem' after her painting gets appraised
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'it becomes a horrible problem' after her painting gets appraised
The guest couldn't believe that her collection was worth so much money.
2 hours ago
'Shark Tank' judges were moved by this father-son duo's pitch — but only one of them made an offer
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judges were moved by this father-son duo's pitch — but only one of them made an offer
While all the Sharks were out, Mark Cuban saw the potential in "Garage Celebrations."
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam contestant for losing $50,000 after getting an 'easy' puzzle wrong
The loss was ironic as the retired teacher coulnd't get a phrase commonly used in classrooms.
1 day ago
Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home
COSTCO
Costco issues list of recalled products that shoppers need to stop using — it could be in your home
The recalls were issued for a range of products including tires, air conditioners and power banks.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my word' after hearing the value of her 130-year-old cookie jar
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh my word' after hearing the value of her 130-year-old cookie jar
The guest who got the item as a gift from a neighbor had little to no idea about its significance.
1 day ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison gets 60 million-year-old fossil for a lot cheaper than you'd think
Harrison got a good deal for the fossil although it wasn't what he had thought.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player makes $72,000 win look like a walk in the park and stuns everyone
The player, Beth Barbee left everyone in the dust with her impressive puzzle solving skills.
2 days ago
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
PAWN STARS
Katie Couric gets a great deal on 'Pawn Stars' item as Rick Harrison knew he had to 'keep her happy'
Given her celebrity status, Harrison cut her some slack in the negotiations.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest brings boxing icon's punching bags — Corey Harrison didn't want to 'take a chance'
The deal ultimately fell apart as the seller, Scotty was looking to get $375,000.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says he needs to 'make a phone call' after hearing the value of his artwork
The guest was blown away by the six-figure appraisal for his father's John Falter illustration.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey falls to his knees after hearing a contestant's wild answer
Harvey just couldn't believe that the contestant could come up with an answer like that.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant wins new car on her birthday after losing old one in an accident
Antoinette's win was even more special because she needed a car more than anything at that point.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' player wins almost $120,000 after stunning letter picks in wild TV moment
The player, Catrice Sandt, nearly blew the Bonus Round puzzle by saying too many words in the end.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants get two judges to invest in a berry that makes anything taste sweet
The co-founders of Nature's Wild Berry left the Sharks in shock with their miraculous product.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant chokes up and hugs Ryan Seacrest after she won $67,000
The contestant named Whitney could barely control her emotions as she celebrated with Ryan Seacrest.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' viewers couldn't believe as contestant left the show abruptly between games
The player named Kathy Young missed out on the Showcase Showdown as she had to leave.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison ends up spending a fortune on three special postcards
Harrison closed a mega deal by scooping up three post cards for the price of one.
6 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says not even $1 million appraisal for his bracelet would matter to him
The guest who brought his father's prized possesion, had already made up his mind.
6 days ago
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
FAMILY FEUD
Steve Harvey makes a 'Family Feud' contestant the host as he was too afraid to ask a question
Harvey got a genius solution to avoid asking an awkward question to Carson Kressley's family member.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant screams and jumps in wild celebration after she won $70,000
The player could barely control her excitement as she had a near-perfect game on the show.
7 days ago