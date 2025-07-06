'Antiques Roadshow' audience gasps after expert revealed the value of an elderly couple's 1750 robe

"It's a lady's robe. A robe from 1750 is a very rare robe. The only other ones I know of this type, you'd have to go to Beijing," the appraiser said.

During the Qing dynasty's rule in ancient China, the colours and embellishments on a robe were indications of a person's rank in society, but on "Antiques Roadshow," experts determine the value of these garments by who owned them. When a 275-year-old yellow dragon robe landed up on the show for valuation, its owners were astonished to know its history and legacy. "The colour is important, and a bright yellow would be for the Empress or the Dowager Empress or the sort of first-ranking concubine," appraiser Lee Young explained while admiring the attire.

"It's a lady's robe. A robe of 1750 is a very rare robe indeed. I mean, there are a few survivors. The only other ones I know of this type, you'd have to go to Beijing and you'd have to go to the Palace Museum to see one of these," he added. The guest's grandpa, who was a General Manager of Standard Bank in Calcutta, India, in the 1930s, brought the imperial robe to the UK as a gift, the couple previously disclosed. "It was in the dressing-up box," Sarah revealed when asked how the attire had been maintained all these years. "So did you wear it as a child?" the appraiser prodded. "Yes! Oh, yes," the woman affirmed. "So, look, 1750; It certainly would be imperial," Young said analyzing the timeline.

Throughout history, the #dragon🐉has been a symbol of authority and royalty in Chinese culture, leading to its widespread use on the robes of emperors and officials. Interestingly, the images of dragons on clothing have evolved. Today, let's explore these beautiful dragon robes. pic.twitter.com/vXPOZYM4Va — Shandong Official (@iShandong) January 8, 2024

Although the appraiser noted that the yellow had a faint hint of green, the clothing was unquestionably from the royal era. Young clarified that the traditional dragon insignia on the garment confirmed that it was a piece of history when the couple asked about its origins. "How do we know that? Well, we've got this lovely sort of gilded five-clawed dragon here. We've got these dragons chasing these wonderful kinds of flaming pearls and these sorts of flame scrolls, and the crashing waves at the bottom," the appraiser said. "And if I just pull that back, you've just got this wonderful, rich, red brocade inside there. I mean, it's just... It's just a fabulous thing. I just keep coming back to the condition. It is extraordinary," Young remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Fashionable Exhibit (@thefashionableexhibit)

However, the couple was informed that the value of the rare attire would differ because it had a copper wire that oxidized over the dragon symbol. Young also suspected that the robe had been shortened in length at some point. "I think it's probably a little shorter than it should be because I can see part of the, you know, the fringe here that actually, maybe, has just been sort of turned up as well." Despite the slight shortcomings, Young valued the rare imperial lady's robe at $273,000. The exorbitant price left the audience, who had gathered to watch the appraisal, stunned and in awe. "And I wouldn't be surprised if it made a bit more," Young added. "My goodness me. Thank you very much. Well, we won't put it in the dressing-up box again," Sarah said after being speechless for a while.

