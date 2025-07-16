'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'wow, that's crazy' after hearing the value of his 125-year-old device

Both the guest and the expert were fascinated by how well the automaton worked.

Magic is supposed to leave people stunned and in awe, but the value of vintage items or art on "Antiques Roadshow" also triggers the same reaction from guests. Automatons were considered magical devices back when they were first invented, and they still have the allure. A guest was left surprised when his French automaton got a five-figure appraisal. The automaton itself was fabulous and worked in an elegant and efficient manner.

The guest said that he had inherited the automaton from his mother, who received it as a gift from her friends and family in 1931. The automaton resembled a man with his face painted in a brown and yellow suit, holding a wand. It was a magician who had a hat in front of him. Every time the automaton was turned on, the magician would tap the hat thrice to reveal an object. Then it would place the hat again, and the object disappeared.

Expert Noel Barrett revealed that it was made by the French firm Lambert, which belonged to Leopold Lambert. Lambert was one of the most eminent automaton makers of his time. It’s no wonder that after so many years, it works as smoothly. Although an automaton may look like a fancy toy, the expert said that they were not made with that intention.

Screenshot showing the automaton. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

“These were made not as toys. These were made for the well-to-do to decorate their homes and to indulge children, but they were not to touch. These were fairly expensive in their day. After winding it, we pull this, and let’s see the action,” Barrett said as he made the automaton work. The two then stood there in awe, as the trick with the hat really took the cake.

“As if by magic, the watch is gone,” the expert noted as the magician revealed an empty hat. After being thoroughly impressed, it was time for the automaton to be appraised. Barrett did point out some issues with its condition before saying how much it was worth. “The values fluctuate depending on condition,” he said.

Screenshot showing the automaton at work. (Image source: YouTube | Antiques Roadshow PBS)

“This one has some condition issues, it has some condition pluses. It needs some mechanical work. It has a little fraying on the collar here. This example would fall in the range for an auction estimate of somewhere between $10,000 and $15,000.” This came as a surprise to the owner. “Wow, that’s crazy. I didn’t realize it would be that much,” he said.

Viewers loved the item, but some found it a bit creepy. “Looks to be in decent shape, a nice item to have in a curio, although it's a little spooky,” one viewer commented on YouTube. “Well, there goes my night's sleep,” added another. “I usually get creeped out by the designs of old dolls and antique toys, but this doesn’t creep me out at all. Looks like a character from a Disney movie,” one more fan wrote.

More on Market Realist:

'Antiques Roadshow' guest gets huge appraisal for a wooden toy he bought for $6 at charity store

'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'oh gracious' after hearing the real value of her vintage toy set

'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers face in disbelief after hearing value of her 200-year-old jewelry set