ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal

Barbara Corcoran made the exact same offer, and she wasn't happy about being rejected.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary (L) and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)
Screenshots showing Kevin O'Leary (L) and the entrepreneur on "Shark Tank." (Cover image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

Entrepreneurs who come to “Shark Tank” are usually prepared to face harsh comments, and some even get slammed by Mr. Wonderful Kevin O' Leary. But a founder was smacked with pizza on the face, and his partner did that to him. The entrepreneurs were brothers, Andy and Eric Bert, who sought $120,000 for a 10% stake in their company, Bertello Pizza Oven.

via GIPHY

 

The entrepreneurs claimed that their ovens can run on various kinds of fuel, like coal, wood, and gas. One can even use gas to preheat the oven and then bake the pizzas using wood or coal. The entrepreneurs believed that it was a much better alternative to home-made or frozen pizzas, which do not taste good.

“The next time someone asks you to take a bite out of a frozen pizza or a take-and-bake pizza cooked in a home conventional oven, forget about it,” Eric said before being smacked in the face by his brother with a pizza. “Are you going to do the pitch like that?” Lori Greiner asked the founder, who was in a mess with tomato sauce on him. But she did not offer a deal to the company.

Screenshot showing the product on
Screenshot showing the product on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

The product was priced at $250, which was not expensive at all as far as the sharks were concerned. With a manufacturing cost of less than $100, margins were fantastic. The entrepreneurs also claimed that the company had earned $640,000 from sales the year prior to taping and $400,000 year-to-date. Barbara Corcoran seemed interested, but she had one major problem.

“When you did your dog and pony show, I mean, we were like jumping in our seats. And then you got hit with a pizza and everything changed. Are you still recovering from that? What’s happened?” she asked Eric, before adding, “I buy into products that I’m not that crazy about, and I love the entrepreneur, and I do very well with it.”

Screenshot showing Barbara Corcoran on
Screenshot showing Barbara Corcoran on "Shark Tank." (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

She did end up offering the pair a deal, but asked for 25% of the company in return for $120,000. As the Berts were about to counter, Kevin O’Leary stepped in and asked for 30%. He knew that the firm could become something big. The entrepreneurs asked him if he could match Corcoran’s offer, which he did, and the deal was agreed upon.

“I hope you lose all your money,” Corcoran said to Mr. Wonderful and acknowledged that she was being mean because she was annoyed at what she had just witnessed. She even called one of the entrepreneurs low energy.

More on Market Realist:

Entrepreneur makes a huge mess on 'Shark Tank' set and still managed to get a life-changing deal

'Shark Tank' contestants who threw healthy food in trash tempt Mark Cuban to invest in junk food

'Shark Tank' contestants bring a pizza cupcake as their product and it went as expected

RELATED TOPICS SHARK TANK
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant gets smacked in the face with a pizza — then wins a massive $120,000 deal
Barbara Corcoran made the exact same offer, and she wasn't happy about being rejected.
8 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest laughs in disbelief after hearing value of her 'peace offering' from husband
The guest believed that it was worth a modest amount of money, but that was clearly not the case.
9 hours ago
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
JEOPARDY
Multiple 'Jeopardy' contestants team up to troll Ken Jennings in the most unexpected way
With James Holzhauer in the lead, Amy Schneider and Andrew He decided to joke around.
10 hours ago
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
SHARK TANK
Lori Greiner offers $60K deal to 'Shark Tank' contestant for a product that 'every woman should have'
Barbara Corcoran told the founders that she had never seen Greiner so passionate.
12 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers face in disbelief after hearing value of her 200-year-old jewelry set
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest covers face in disbelief after hearing value of her 200-year-old jewelry set
The guest said that it was left to her by her grandmother who passed at the age of 102.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks elderly contestant's way of speaking after hilarious answer
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey mocks elderly contestant's way of speaking after hilarious answer
The host was quick to latch on to his way of speaking and made a mockery of it on TV.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player was on his knees in excitement before the game began — then ended up losing
The contestant was clearly just happy to win the chance of being on the same stage as Drew Carey.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant spins the wheel too fast and solves the puzzle even more quickly
The player, Thomas Russo, nearly put all of his strength into spinning the wheel.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' judge invests $100,000 in a product — moments after she dismissed it as a 'gimmick'
Things took a turn for the better with the shark as far as the entrepreneurs were concerned.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest reveals the appraisal for his heirloom was 10 times more than he expected
The expert pointed out the intricate details on the item and said it was a personal item of the royals.
2 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison buys ex-US President's letter for $1,300 from disappointed seller
The expert said that if the signature was on a letterhead when Garfield was President, it would be worth more.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey says 'I'm shaking' after elderly player wins in dramatic moment
Had the contestants not gotten their gamble right, they would have lost everything they'd earned.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
JEOPARDY
'Jeopardy' host Ken Jennings reveals the rival game show he wants to play and we aren't surprised
The revelation came thanks to a fan who asked the question during a "Jeopardy!" taping.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestants turn down $1 million offer for their soft toy business in wild TV moment
The entrepreneurs' decision came as a big shock to the sharks, and they did not hide it.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' player has one of the most iconic comebacks after getting three zeroes in Fast Money
Tina double-guessed her third answer, "Does April have 31 days?" Harvey gave her the stink eye.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant tries to impress judges with stunts on pogo sticks — still doesn't get a deal
All the theatrics didn't work when sharks started scrutinizing profit margins.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' player breaks down in tears after winning $16,000 in incredible TV moment
"Can I stop at any time?" the player nervously inquired. "You can stop any time you want, yes," Carey assured.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
PAWN STARS
'Pawn Stars' guest gets a huge $48,000 offer for his guitar — then he backs out at the last moment
Guests on the show would run with it if they ever got that kind of money on Pawn Stars.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW
'Antiques Roadshow' guest gasps and wants to sit down after hearing the real value of her $47 plate
The guest even said to keep the kids in the dark about how valuable these items were.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
SHARK TANK
'Shark Tank' contestant brings a shirtless model to promote her business — and it doesn't end well
The company had fantastic sales but a crushing debt with a high interest rate that the sharks hated.
4 days ago